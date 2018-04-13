Ocean Current That Keeps Europe Warm Is Weakening Because of Climate Change (washingtonpost.com) 39
The Washington Post: The Atlantic Ocean circulation that carries warmth into the Northern Hemisphere's high latitudes is slowing down because of climate change, a team of scientists asserted Wednesday, suggesting one of the most feared consequences is already coming to pass (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation has declined in strength by 15 percent since the mid-20th century to a "new record low," the scientists conclude in a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature. That's a decrease of 3 million cubic meters of water per second, the equivalent of nearly 15 Amazon rivers.
The AMOC brings warm water from the equator up toward the Atlantic's northern reaches and cold water back down through the deep ocean. The current is partly why Western Europe enjoys temperate weather, and meteorologists are linking changes in North Atlantic Ocean temperatures to recent summer heat waves. The circulation is also critical for fisheries off the U.S. Atlantic coast, a key part of New England's economy that have seen changes in recent years, with the cod fishery collapsing as lobster populations have boomed off the Maine coast.
Depends. Could be a blip (in geological time) of a few decades or hundreds of years, or the system could be bistable, and the new pattern becomes the norm for the next millennia or dozen.
yeah....but not before it freezes the crap out of Europe.....
Intelligence Design? (Score:2)
In their quest to vindicate the Global Warming "theory", adherents are adopting ideas of Intelligent Design... Now that is as scientific as it gets...
and I'm getting about a foot of global warming deposited onto my driveway. Yup, this science is definitely settled.
Well, as long as it's only a foot of global warming then there's nothing to worry your little head about.
But if you were getting a foot of climate change that's a whole other thing. We all (well those of us with more than about two neurons to rub together and who have been paying attention) know that climate change means more extreme swings in intensity. What once would have been some late season flurries can now be <gasp> a foot of snow with an increase in intensity.
So yeah, IMO, your foot of snow in
Haven't you chocked to death on your ignorance yet?
One is sufficiently exasperated by another's fucking idiocy and ignorance, that one goes to the nearest aircraft hanger, grabs the chocks that prevent planes from just rolling away, and forcibly places them into the fucking ignorant idiot's stomach, by way of the mouth.
One's blood pressure immediately drops, along with the fucking idiot; dead, that is.
Another Trumpie who can't tell the differnece between climate and weather...
On the other hand, if you want to read some good science fiction based upon this, check out Kim Stanely Robinson's "Science in the Capital" books. Highly recommended!
http://kimstanleyrobinson.info... [kimstanleyrobinson.info]
Don't understand (Score:2)
Amazon sells about 30-40 million books, the Library of Congress has about that many.
So an Amazon is roughly equal to a Library of Congress.
Because of Climate Change? (Score:4, Insightful)
Don't get me wrong, I personally think that ACC is real, and a problem. But––
The story I heard on NPR [1] today said:
...scientists disagree about what's behind the sluggish ocean current...
but did go on to say:
The only thing we really can do is obviously try and prevent global warming because that's the root cause of why we think it's weakening now...
[1] https://www.npr.org/2018/04/13... [npr.org]
Global warming caused me to cheat on my wife. She understands now that I'm the real victim here.
Yeah, telethon-funded NPR is real well-known for their organized propaganda campaigns. Next they'll be inserting communist doctrine into the weekly puzzle and a airing Wait Wait Don't Resist Me.
I heard theories about how a deluge of lower-debsity fresh water from the melting ice caps could make this ocean current go haywire at least a decade ago. Now that it might be happening and we might know the cause, associating that cause with the observed occurrence isn't propaganda, it's reasonable conjecture.
If p
old news (Score:1)
There's not going to be global cooling. In 6 years, Galactic Overlord Zenu is going to come back and rapture up all the level 7 or higher Scientologists and then blow up the planet.
There is no "cooling trend". The current as it is today provides anomalously warm temperatures to northwestern Europe. If this current is fully disrupted, the UK and friends will end up having the same general climate as northern Canada. Along with northen Canada, it then will slowly warm in accordance with the generally accepted global rates.
And people said my Fish Coats business was nuts (Score:2)
I was just a little ahead of my time. But the business plan was sound.