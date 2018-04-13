Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ocean Current That Keeps Europe Warm Is Weakening Because of Climate Change (washingtonpost.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
The Washington Post: The Atlantic Ocean circulation that carries warmth into the Northern Hemisphere's high latitudes is slowing down because of climate change, a team of scientists asserted Wednesday, suggesting one of the most feared consequences is already coming to pass (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation has declined in strength by 15 percent since the mid-20th century to a "new record low," the scientists conclude in a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature. That's a decrease of 3 million cubic meters of water per second, the equivalent of nearly 15 Amazon rivers.

The AMOC brings warm water from the equator up toward the Atlantic's northern reaches and cold water back down through the deep ocean. The current is partly why Western Europe enjoys temperate weather, and meteorologists are linking changes in North Atlantic Ocean temperatures to recent summer heat waves. The circulation is also critical for fisheries off the U.S. Atlantic coast, a key part of New England's economy that have seen changes in recent years, with the cod fishery collapsing as lobster populations have boomed off the Maine coast.

  • Because of Climate Change? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by darthsilun ( 3993753 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @09:20PM (#56434779)

    Don't get me wrong, I personally think that ACC is real, and a problem. But––

    The story I heard on NPR [1] today said:

    ...scientists disagree about what's behind the sluggish ocean current...

    but did go on to say:

    The only thing we really can do is obviously try and prevent global warming because that's the root cause of why we think it's weakening now...

    [1] https://www.npr.org/2018/04/13... [npr.org]

