Ocean Current That Keeps Europe Warm Is Weakening Because of Climate Change

The Washington Post: The Atlantic Ocean circulation that carries warmth into the Northern Hemisphere's high latitudes is slowing down because of climate change, a team of scientists asserted Wednesday, suggesting one of the most feared consequences is already coming to pass (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation has declined in strength by 15 percent since the mid-20th century to a "new record low," the scientists conclude in a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature. That's a decrease of 3 million cubic meters of water per second, the equivalent of nearly 15 Amazon rivers.
The AMOC brings warm water from the equator up toward the Atlantic's northern reaches and cold water back down through the deep ocean. The current is partly why Western Europe enjoys temperate weather, and meteorologists are linking changes in North Atlantic Ocean temperatures to recent summer heat waves. The circulation is also critical for fisheries off the U.S. Atlantic coast, a key part of New England's economy that have seen changes in recent years, with the cod fishery collapsing as lobster populations have boomed off the Maine coast.
Depends. Could be a blip (in geological time) of a few decades or hundreds of years, or the system could be bistable, and the new pattern becomes the norm for the next millennia or dozen.
Europe needs to get ready for a few years of colder winters.
For now, I'm not seeing any. Just see the "War on Christmas": when I was a kid, the Christmas was white every single year, with multiple months of snow. There wasn't a single white Christmas this decade. This year, there was a single day of snow, the day before Easter.
(Yeah, a real scientist would look at measurements rather than color of Christmas, but using this particular set of data points is far more accessible to an average voter.)
That's about it about northern Poland getting cooler. Once the curr
We burned the fuels, we dumped the CO2 into the atmosphere, we turned the blanket on "high"
There is a soloution, but it will take 200 years.
Turn OFF the lights!
STOP driving.
feedback mechanisms to dump excess heat
That sounds very inaccurate, slowing current won't "dump" the excess heat in any sense of the word. It simply won't move as much of it towards higher latitudes (at least that's the easy to imagine consequence). To "dump" the heat you'd need to get more of it to radiate back to outer space, i.e. negate the greenhouse gasses effects.
If AMOC stopped then the climate of Europe would line up with that of its corresponding North American latitudes. Which is to say, it would be come like Canada, not the North Pole. New Foundland is snowier than contemporary France but the latter's albedo would not significantly change. In any event, the AMOC is unlikely to stop any century soon without a significant forcing event. Perhaps if a meteor hits Greenland.
yeah....but not before it freezes the crap out of Europe.....
You do realize that the poster you quoted there is a Global Warming denier, right?
That's one of them-there feedback mechanisms that cools the poles in the event they get too hot.
Except if ocean currents slow down, weather becomes more localized. Same if the jet stream stops, which it will if the conveyor stops.
Amazon sells about 30-40 million books, the Library of Congress has about that many.
So an Amazon is roughly equal to a Library of Congress.
Don't get me wrong, I personally think that ACC is real, and a problem. But––
The story I heard on NPR [1] today said:
...scientists disagree about what's behind the sluggish ocean current...
but did go on to say:
The only thing we really can do is obviously try and prevent global warming because that's the root cause of why we think it's weakening now...
[1] https://www.npr.org/2018/04/13... [npr.org]
Global warming caused me to cheat on my wife. She understands now that I'm the real victim here.
Well, you're conservative so I can 100% believe you cheated on your wife.
Would you prefer I cheat on my husband?
Would you prefer I cheat on my husband?
Feminization is caused by plastics, not global warming. Some of those plastics are shaped just like sex hormones...
Global warming to own the libs.
Yeah, telethon-funded NPR is real well-known for their organized propaganda campaigns. Next they'll be inserting communist doctrine into the weekly puzzle and a airing Wait Wait Don't Resist Me.
I heard theories about how a deluge of lower-debsity fresh water from the melting ice caps could make this ocean current go haywire at least a decade ago. Now that it might be happening and we might know the cause, associating that cause with the observed occurrence isn't propaganda, it's reasonable conjecture.
If p
There's not going to be global cooling. In 6 years, Galactic Overlord Zenu is going to come back and rapture up all the level 7 or higher Scientologists and then blow up the planet.
There is no "cooling trend". The current as it is today provides anomalously warm temperatures to northwestern Europe. If this current is fully disrupted, the UK and friends will end up having the same general climate as northern Canada. Along with northen Canada, it then will slowly warm in accordance with the generally accepted global rates.
This is Slashdot!
Here, global warming is a conspiracy thought up by an alliance of greedy scientists and secret globalists in their war against the honest, hard-working executives of the petrochemical and other carbon industries.
Wind/solar/battery technology will progress until it solves all our problems; all we need is faith, a bit of time, and mountains of money. Maybe. That physical reality and math impose limitations is not something that most people are equipped to understand.
Wind is so much cheaper than coal that a bunch of conservative republicans in texas have converted to wind [chron.com]. They're doing it because of the math. Solar progresses rapidly, and battery, with it's slow progress, is being proven already today, so it's not going anywhere.
Here's a thought: at least try to follow the math of people who have taken the time to lay it out simply. Sure it is easier to remain an ignorant tool, comfortably ensconced within the green herd, but if you aren't headed in the right direction, you will never reach your destination. Reality has the final say, and you will pay the price for your foolishness.
Doh, you're right. I hereby give up my good wind turbine job, and will immediately look for the first coal mine to dive into. Follow the money! [bls.gov]
Ok, seriously, nobody is saying tech will solve all the problems. But greens are saying you c
Texas [eia.gov] is primarily powered by natural gas and coal, with a bit of highly subsidized wind.
I applaud the good link, that's an interesting map. Tiny opposition to your point is it does mention TX is #1 in wind.
However, while gas+wind may reduce emissions some, it is incapable of scaling to replace fossil, and will forever be dependent on it.
True. This is probably just a difference on emphasis - I'd emphasize that it can be minimized. I'm also a proponent of nuclear power, but that's a different convo.
The cost of wind today is deceptively low because it pushes the subsidies and required backup generation into another column. No one is suggesting coal as the alternative; just be realistic about expectations. Nor does most of the world have such conveniently co-located wind+gas resources.
I do agree, we should be realistic. I bring up Germany, and the real results of them leading the solar industry in the 90's, and it rocking their stock market. Solar was profitable for them, not because it saved costs of elect
I mean what could possible go wrong with stopping 1 small group of ppl while allowing others to grow far bigger in their emissions.
You're asking what could go wrong with showing a little leadership?
The Paris accord might not be enough but at least it's an attempt. After all the first step to identify an addiction is to realize we might have a problem. And when it comes to China and most other countries you have to ask yourself are you being fair? Per person we use more energy, generate more waste and suck up more resources than most of these "poor" countries. I remember one show which showed a cocoa farmer who spent his entire life farming the stuff to make chocolate but had never tasted a single
I mean what could possible go wrong with stopping 1 small group of ppl while allowing others to grow far bigger in their emissions.
Those *other* people you quoted are currently the largest investors in solar, nuclear, and green technologies. They have curbed emission increases an order of magnitude faster than most of the west.
I think you best get your own house in order before you start looking out the window and realise the grass is greener next door. But I get it, coal won't jobs itself.
China hit peak coal a few years ago. They are doing far, far more than the US to clean up. The US has no excuse.
Ah yes, the "countries with 3-4 times the population of the United States should pollute less than the USA" line of entitled dipshittery.
The sad truth is most folks don't realize how fragile our planet is, it's a finely balanced chaotic system where a slight change in something as small as the CO2 concentration in the air is enough to cause a massive shift in climate. Nature normally takes thousands of years but we're essentially speeding it up into centuries or even decades. It's been known for years that the ocean sea currents could change with climate change and unfortunately it looks like it's coming true. If the oceans current shutdown it won't just cause Europe to get cooler. It could disrupt the monsoon rains which allow India to farm and provides water. If you have a billion people starving to death, I wouldn't want to explain to them how this wasn't my fault and I'm not sharing.
I wouldn't want to explain to them how this wasn't my fault and I'm not sharing.
No worries, you'll be dead before that happens.
This is mental. The earth is billions of years old, and it has had a climate able to support life for hundreds of millions of those years. How could you possibly describe such a system as "fragile"? Are you aware that the sea levels have risen and fallen by hundreds of meters over that time? That vast sheets of miles-thick ice used to cover areas that once teemed with tropical plants? That the enormous Sahara was covered in vegetation and water a scant 15,000 years ago -- a cyclic pattern that has been repeated at least 7 times according to the geologic record?
The models you are relying on to make you believe that the planet is in some kind of "tipping point" are simply wrong. They assign all the feedback from temperature accumulated since the beginning of the model to the present, over-stating its effects by 2 or 3 times. Are we currently in a warming phase? Yes, we are, and have been since the end of the last ice age. Is it speeding up? Is mankind adding to it? Marginally, and maybe not even at all -- the differences are in the margin of error.
Let's sort things out "easily" (you know in science that's an euphemism for "mostly but there are also other things you don't talk about") for many people who doesn't understand how this "Climate Change" works.
0) Our Climate lies in equilibrium of freshwater-saltwater. A difference in salt concentration is what makes the ocean water currents move; just like pressures differences make air move.
1) Higher temperatures mean ice (freshwater) reserves melt faster. This implies a "shift" in equilibrium towards les
and I'm getting about a foot of global warming deposited onto my driveway. Yup, this science is definitely settled.
Well, as long as it's only a foot of global warming then there's nothing to worry your little head about.
But if you were getting a foot of climate change that's a whole other thing. We all (well those of us with more than about two neurons to rub together and who have been paying attention) know that climate change means more extreme swings in intensity. What once would have been some late season flurries can now be <gasp> a foot of snow with an increase in intensity.
So yeah, IMO, your foot of snow in
Climate is changing? Interesting.
Please, let me know when it didn't?
Personally, I'd rather we spent the $trillions on known, well-understood issues where we can see sizable concrete benefits that help billions of people, than waste it chasing ephemeral results in a situation where the error-bars overshadow the conclusions.
But I'm sure I'm just a shill for Exxon, right?
Climate change or not, the RIGHT thing to do regardless is find better ways to meet our electrical needs. Oil/Coal can and should be mostly replaced as soon as possible.
Progress and advancement as a species. Just think about the conflicts that could be reduced if no one on the globe had to worry about energy production.
Personally, I'd rather we spent the $trillions on known, well-understood issues where we can see sizable concrete benefits that help billions of people
I suggest we spend the money on finding an alternative to fossil fuels before they run out. Dependable energy is more important than the climate.
Willfully obtuse.
Lots of people are tools of their own free will, but you could try sending Exxon an invoice for your efforts.
lol!
If you have a DC power supply and you increase the voltage at some gradual rate, what happens is you introduce high frequency "ringing" into the signal. In fact, there will be points in time where not only is the voltage decreasing, but it will actually drop below the original value. You can confirm this easily by connecting an oscilloscope and capturing the signal. Will you then begin to doubt that you ever turned the voltage up at all?
This property is common to all non-linear dynamical systems, that is to
