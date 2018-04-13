Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Earth Science

Ocean Current That Keeps Europe Warm Is Weakening Because of Climate Change (washingtonpost.com) 127

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
The Washington Post: The Atlantic Ocean circulation that carries warmth into the Northern Hemisphere's high latitudes is slowing down because of climate change, a team of scientists asserted Wednesday, suggesting one of the most feared consequences is already coming to pass (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation has declined in strength by 15 percent since the mid-20th century to a "new record low," the scientists conclude in a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature. That's a decrease of 3 million cubic meters of water per second, the equivalent of nearly 15 Amazon rivers.

The AMOC brings warm water from the equator up toward the Atlantic's northern reaches and cold water back down through the deep ocean. The current is partly why Western Europe enjoys temperate weather, and meteorologists are linking changes in North Atlantic Ocean temperatures to recent summer heat waves. The circulation is also critical for fisheries off the U.S. Atlantic coast, a key part of New England's economy that have seen changes in recent years, with the cod fishery collapsing as lobster populations have boomed off the Maine coast.

  • Ayup (Score:2, Interesting)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 )
    That's one of them-there feedback mechanisms that cools the poles in the event they get too hot. I recall hearing about it twenty years ago, in the context of "No, the world won't end because of global warming, the planet has feedback mechanisms to dump excess heat. That's how it's still nice and comfy here after billions of years."

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      feedback mechanisms to dump excess heat

      That sounds very inaccurate, slowing current won't "dump" the excess heat in any sense of the word. It simply won't move as much of it towards higher latitudes (at least that's the easy to imagine consequence). To "dump" the heat you'd need to get more of it to radiate back to outer space, i.e. negate the greenhouse gasses effects.

      • Yes and no. Yes in that the poles aren't "dumping" any more heat than they normally would be. They're just being heated by convection less and reflecting sunlight a little more. No in that if the heat stays at the equator, it'll radiate out to space faster. Remember: radiated power goes like T^4, but temperature drop is roughly linear with energy lost, meaning that the poles get colder at the expense of equatorial regions getting warmer, but the global average temperature doesn't increase and with more refl
      • A lot of the 'dumping' occurs as a result of having large areas of ice. Ice is white and reflects sunlight back to space (rather than absorbing it and reradiating it as IR, which is then trapped by the atmosphere). If a change in the ocean flow means that the ice caps cool, then it will cause more polar ocean water to freeze, which will result in more heat being dumped into space. I have neither the data nor the required spare supercomputer to tell you to what degree this will happen.

    • yeah....but not before it freezes the crap out of Europe.....

    • That's one of them-there feedback mechanisms that cools the poles in the event they get too hot.

      Except if ocean currents slow down, weather becomes more localized. Same if the jet stream stops, which it will if the conveyor stops.

    • So when will the poles stop warming? Bonus question when will the increasing warming of the poles start to slow down due to this feedback mechansim?
  • Please measure in libraries of congress. Tx

  • Because of Climate Change? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by darthsilun ( 3993753 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @09:20PM (#56434779)

    Don't get me wrong, I personally think that ACC is real, and a problem. But––

    The story I heard on NPR [1] today said:

    ...scientists disagree about what's behind the sluggish ocean current...

    but did go on to say:

    The only thing we really can do is obviously try and prevent global warming because that's the root cause of why we think it's weakening now...

    [1] https://www.npr.org/2018/04/13... [npr.org]

    • Re: (Score:1, Offtopic)

      by Citizen of Earth ( 569446 )
      Sounds like the Atlantic Decadal Oscillation is right on schedule. Let's hope the Pacific Decadal Oscillation and 400-year solar minimum don't cause another mini ice-age like they did last time. That would be a real black eye for the climate alarmists big plans for the money borrowed on your back.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by pots ( 5047349 )
      I've only read the article you linked, but: it talks about two papers examining two different phenomena, both linked to climate change and both of which could effect oceanic currents. Also, the first quote you have there comes from the author of the article and the second quote comes from one of the authors of one of the papers. Those are quotes from different people.
  • /. already solved this in February.

  • I was just a little ahead of my time. But the business plan was sound.

  • Who cares what slashdotters think? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    There is still some good conversation here on technical subjects, but on climage change it's a bunch of people who know very little about the subject being jerks.

  • not a problem (Score:4, Funny)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Saturday April 14, 2018 @02:37AM (#56435605) Journal
    Paris accord will solve all the issues with Climate Change. I am sure that if we do not focus on stopping growth in emissions, and instead all focus on per capita emissions while allowing CHina, India, Brazil, South Africa, etc to grow, that it will solve all of these issues.
    I mean what could possible go wrong with stopping 1 small group of ppl while allowing others to grow far bigger in their emissions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      You're asking what could go wrong with showing a little leadership?

    • The Paris accord might not be enough but at least it's an attempt. After all the first step to identify an addiction is to realize we might have a problem. And when it comes to China and most other countries you have to ask yourself are you being fair? Per person we use more energy, generate more waste and suck up more resources than most of these "poor" countries. I remember one show which showed a cocoa farmer who spent his entire life farming the stuff to make chocolate but had never tasted a single

    • I mean what could possible go wrong with stopping 1 small group of ppl while allowing others to grow far bigger in their emissions.

      Those *other* people you quoted are currently the largest investors in solar, nuclear, and green technologies. They have curbed emission increases an order of magnitude faster than most of the west.

      I think you best get your own house in order before you start looking out the window and realise the grass is greener next door. But I get it, coal won't jobs itself.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      China hit peak coal a few years ago. They are doing far, far more than the US to clean up. The US has no excuse.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Uberbah ( 647458 )

      and instead all focus on per capita emissions while allowing CHina, India, Brazil, South Africa, etc to grow, that it will solve all of these issues.

      Ah yes, the "countries with 3-4 times the population of the United States should pollute less than the USA" line of entitled dipshittery.

  • Not new, Known unfortunate effect (Score:4, Insightful)

    by foxalopex ( 522681 ) on Saturday April 14, 2018 @04:10AM (#56435753)

    The sad truth is most folks don't realize how fragile our planet is, it's a finely balanced chaotic system where a slight change in something as small as the CO2 concentration in the air is enough to cause a massive shift in climate. Nature normally takes thousands of years but we're essentially speeding it up into centuries or even decades. It's been known for years that the ocean sea currents could change with climate change and unfortunately it looks like it's coming true. If the oceans current shutdown it won't just cause Europe to get cooler. It could disrupt the monsoon rains which allow India to farm and provides water. If you have a billion people starving to death, I wouldn't want to explain to them how this wasn't my fault and I'm not sharing.

    • I wouldn't want to explain to them how this wasn't my fault and I'm not sharing.

      No worries, you'll be dead before that happens.

    • This is mental. The earth is billions of years old, and it has had a climate able to support life for hundreds of millions of those years. How could you possibly describe such a system as "fragile"? Are you aware that the sea levels have risen and fallen by hundreds of meters over that time? That vast sheets of miles-thick ice used to cover areas that once teemed with tropical plants? That the enormous Sahara was covered in vegetation and water a scant 15,000 years ago -- a cyclic pattern that has been repeated at least 7 times according to the geologic record?

      The models you are relying on to make you believe that the planet is in some kind of "tipping point" are simply wrong. They assign all the feedback from temperature accumulated since the beginning of the model to the present, over-stating its effects by 2 or 3 times. Are we currently in a warming phase? Yes, we are, and have been since the end of the last ice age. Is it speeding up? Is mankind adding to it? Marginally, and maybe not even at all -- the differences are in the margin of error.

  • Let's sort things out "easily" (you know in science that's an euphemism for "mostly but there are also other things you don't talk about") for many people who doesn't understand how this "Climate Change" works.

    0) Our Climate lies in equilibrium of freshwater-saltwater. A difference in salt concentration is what makes the ocean water currents move; just like pressures differences make air move.

    1) Higher temperatures mean ice (freshwater) reserves melt faster. This implies a "shift" in equilibrium towards les

  • I recall reading about this topic roughly 20 years ago in an issue of National Geographic except then it was reported as a natural occurrence rather than man made climate change. They were noting temperature changes as far back as the 70's and speculated that the warm air that produced what felt like unnatural weather would shift to a different area of Europe at some point.

