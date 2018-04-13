Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
NASA Space

Hubble Telescope Discovers a Light-Bending 'Einstein Ring' In Space (space.com) 63

Posted by BeauHD from the space-and-time dept.
Space.com reports of the Hubble Space Telescope's discovery of a light-bending "Einstein Ring" in space: The perfect circle surrounding a galaxy cluster in a new Hubble Space Telescope image is a visual indicator of the huge masses that are bending time and space in that region. The galaxy cluster, called SDSS J0146-0929, features hundreds of individual galaxies all bound together by gravity. There's so much mass in this region that the cluster is distorting light from objects behind it. This phenomenon is called an Einstein ring. The ring is created as the light that comes from distant objects, like galaxies, passes by "an extremely large mass, like this galaxy cluster," NASA said in a statement. "In this image, the light from a background galaxy is diverted and distorted around the massive intervening cluster and forced to travel along many different light paths toward Earth, making it seem as though the galaxy is in several places at once." The ring is named after Albert Einstein, who wrote his theory of general relativity in the early 1900s. In it, he suggested that a massive object would warp space and time. This process is known today as a gravitational lens. When the most massive galaxies and galaxy clusters get in line with a more distant object, they produce an Einstein ring -- a type of gravitational lens.

Hubble Telescope Discovers a Light-Bending 'Einstein Ring' In Space More | Reply

Hubble Telescope Discovers a Light-Bending 'Einstein Ring' In Space

Comments Filter:

  • The Einstein Ring is really amazing (Score:4, Interesting)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @04:01AM (#56429601)

    But, whenever I see these Hubble deep space images, I am still blown away just looking at all the galaxies in the photo.

    Douglas Adams nailed it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Douglas Adams nailed it.

      Though, our local pharmacy closed down, so for us, it's not peanuts for us anymore...

  • "making it seem as though the galaxy is in several places at once." sounds cool. Just like in sci-fi movies.

  • How is this news? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Edis Krad ( 1003934 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @04:25AM (#56429663)

    Not to flame or anything - I'm honestly asking - but haven't we discovered already hundreds of gravitational lensed galaxies already? What's different about this one?

  • Why this one? (Score:3)

    by sTERNKERN ( 1290626 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @08:19AM (#56430167)
    I have seen this article pop up on every major site, but it still makes me wonder.. why are we so keen on this particular ring? We have seen this phenomenon quite many times.

  • reminder (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    reminder for me to don't take shit too seriously as it relates to the cosmos, it really is small potatoes.
    happy Friday!

  • Was there any sign of the protomolecule? :o

  • "The galaxy cluster, called SDSS J0146-0929, features hundreds of individual galaxies all bound together by gravity."

    Not to be picky, but all the other trillions of galaxies are also bound together by gravity, it's sort of a 'thing' that all galaxies have.

  • I dunno - are they sure JJ Abrams was not involved in taking the photograph?

  • It is getting ahead of the observations to label the observation as gravitational. If we were looking down the barrel of a plasma filament, Weâ(TM)d probably see something similar.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by meglon ( 1001833 )
      Electric Universe crap is bullshit. It explains nothing, and requires Einstein to be wrong.... he wasn't, and the electric universe cult of morons can't even come up with math to show their own bullshit might be right, let alone any observational data that does. Give up your religious Eu bullshit and quit being stupid.

  • All mass, without any exceptions bend light, not just very large masses.

    However, we don't normally notice these effects unless the mass is very large.

    At very tiny scales, like single protons, quantum and other effects dominate -- but the tiny mass does effect light.

    I suspect that masses greater than that of Jupiter are required, before we can easily notice a mass bending light. Here I'd love to be wrong!

Slashdot Top Deals

You can not get anything worthwhile done without raising a sweat. -- The First Law Of Thermodynamics

Close