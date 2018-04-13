Hubble Telescope Discovers a Light-Bending 'Einstein Ring' In Space (space.com) 63
Space.com reports of the Hubble Space Telescope's discovery of a light-bending "Einstein Ring" in space: The perfect circle surrounding a galaxy cluster in a new Hubble Space Telescope image is a visual indicator of the huge masses that are bending time and space in that region. The galaxy cluster, called SDSS J0146-0929, features hundreds of individual galaxies all bound together by gravity. There's so much mass in this region that the cluster is distorting light from objects behind it. This phenomenon is called an Einstein ring. The ring is created as the light that comes from distant objects, like galaxies, passes by "an extremely large mass, like this galaxy cluster," NASA said in a statement. "In this image, the light from a background galaxy is diverted and distorted around the massive intervening cluster and forced to travel along many different light paths toward Earth, making it seem as though the galaxy is in several places at once." The ring is named after Albert Einstein, who wrote his theory of general relativity in the early 1900s. In it, he suggested that a massive object would warp space and time. This process is known today as a gravitational lens. When the most massive galaxies and galaxy clusters get in line with a more distant object, they produce an Einstein ring -- a type of gravitational lens.
The Einstein Ring is really amazing (Score:4, Interesting)
But, whenever I see these Hubble deep space images, I am still blown away just looking at all the galaxies in the photo.
Douglas Adams nailed it.
Douglas Adams nailed it.
Though, our local pharmacy closed down, so for us, it's not peanuts for us anymore...
That's why I love astronomy! (Score:1)
How is this news? (Score:5, Insightful)
Not to flame or anything - I'm honestly asking - but haven't we discovered already hundreds of gravitational lensed galaxies already? What's different about this one?
Re:How is this news? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:How is this news? (Score:5, Funny)
Re:How is this news? (Score:4, Interesting)
There are quintillions of galaxies in the observable universe, and only "hundreds" of gravitationally lensed galaxies, all of which are the result of (literally) astronomical coincidence.
So are his teeth.
Uh, no. (Score:3)
Sorry. As cool as your teeth are, gravitationally lensed galaxies are SO MUCH MORE AWESOME.
Re: (Score:3)
"...and the circle is not perfect."
No such thing as a perfect circle anywhere, except maybe in just the math itself - and pi goes on & on...
I've been called a perfect asshole from time to tie. Does that count?
Isn't that more like a *
Only one asshole I know of looks like a O
Pebble in water? (Score:2)
Drop a pebble into a calm pool of water?
(I commented to my physics professor once that primitive humans see lines everywhere, but never circles. This is what he responded with.)
Re: (Score:3)
If you had grown up outside of Seattle, you might have also thought about "the sun" and "the moon" as examples of circular things primitives could experience.
>> I commented to my physics professor once that primitive humans see lines everywhere, but never circles
If you had grown up outside of Seattle, you might have also thought about "the sun" and "the moon" as examples of circular things primitives could experience.
Oblate spheroids [like the Sun] can only be circles from certain points of vantage.
No such thing as a perfect circle anywhere, except maybe in just the math itself - and pi goes on & on...
Profile of a neutron star?
Maybe not perfect all the time.
Why this one? (Score:3)
reminder (Score:1)
reminder for me to don't take shit too seriously as it relates to the cosmos, it really is small potatoes.
happy Friday!
A ring? (Score:2)
Was there any sign of the protomolecule?
Like the rest of them (Score:2)
"The galaxy cluster, called SDSS J0146-0929, features hundreds of individual galaxies all bound together by gravity."
Not to be picky, but all the other trillions of galaxies are also bound together by gravity, it's sort of a 'thing' that all galaxies have.
Galactic Lens Flare (Score:2)
I dunno - are they sure JJ Abrams was not involved in taking the photograph?
Not necessarily gravitational (Score:2)
You're completely whitewashing the history of gravitational lensing. I've reviewed the actual history of lensing claims in former Slashdot posts. For example, here is a quote by one of the astronomers who discovered the first lens:
Notice the obvious implication: No alternative infere
Not just very large masses bend light! (Score:2)
All mass, without any exceptions bend light, not just very large masses.
However, we don't normally notice these effects unless the mass is very large.
At very tiny scales, like single protons, quantum and other effects dominate -- but the tiny mass does effect light.
I suspect that masses greater than that of Jupiter are required, before we can easily notice a mass bending light. Here I'd love to be wrong!