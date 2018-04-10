Theranos Lays Off Almost All of Its Remaining Workers (marketwatch.com) 26
A few months ago, Theranos laid off almost half of its workforce as it struggled to recover from the backlash generated when the company failed to provide accurate results to patients using its proprietary blood test technology. Now, according to people familiar with the matter, the company is laying off most of its remaining workforce in a last-ditch effort to preserve cash and avert or at least delay bankruptcy for a few more months. MarketWatch reports: Tuesday's layoffs take the company's head count from about 125 employees to two dozen or fewer, according to people familiar with the matter. As recently as late 2015, Theranos had about 800 employees. Elizabeth Holmes, the Silicon Valley firm's founder and chief executive officer, announced the layoffs at an all-employee meeting at Theranos's offices in Newark, Calif. on Tuesday, less than a month after settling civil fraud charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the SEC settlement, Holmes was forced to relinquish her voting control over the company she founded 15 years ago as a 19-year-old Stanford dropout, give back a big chunk of her stock, and pay a $500,000 penalty. She also agreed to be barred from being an officer or director in a public company for 10 years.
When does she go to jail? (Score:4, Interesting)
She lied about everything and committed numerous levels of fraud. She needs to be put on trial immediately.
Re: (Score:2)
Mod parent +1 Interesting.
Why isn't she going to jail ?
Does anyone have a link / copy to the SEC settlement ?
Re: (Score:3)
Why isn't she going to jail ?
US law has been written by corporations for decades and virtually nobody ever goes to jail for corporate fraud. The US government handed out billions to banks and bought up all the toxic assets they'd created through the most massive fraud in the history of the nation and only senior figure went to jail (and then only for 2.5 years). And now we're rolling back the minimal regulations that were put in place to prevent that type of fraud so it can happen again.
Why would you think that it would be any differ
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
She lied about everything and committed numerous levels of fraud. She needs to be put on trial immediately.
SCAMMERS STILL ALIVE? (Score:1)
blah, blah, blah (Score:5, Insightful)
She will: relinquish voting control, give back a big chunk of her stock, pay a $500k penalty, and agree to be barred from holding an officer or director position with a public company for 10 years.
A relatively small private contractor would go to jail next Wednesday for a hot check to float the Easter Party.
Re: (Score:3)
The law isn't really relevant if you're rich enough.
You don't spill the blood of kings (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Tell that to the French.
Re: (Score:2)
It seems like eating nutritious food whenever you want, and living in better homes built in safer neighborhoods, and driving your kids to better schools in better automobiles would be enough incentive for those inclined toward greater wealth.
Why do they need the additional Get out of jail free card?
Re: (Score:3)
Because people are easily led sheep, and have been convinced that these are their betters, and that they should look up to them?
It also helps that they own all the media, most of the government (if not all, no one who is not owned will get far), and almost most importantly, the entertainment industry.
This is, I am afraid, the cost of popularist democracy.
This is also probably why original democracy was NOT popularist democracy, and had a number of features, now long gone, designed to stop this very developm
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So why haven't the board members been accused of fraud and wound up in court for defrauding investors.
It is not just the CEO/Chairman at fault.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think this is one of those instances where gender politics has really favoured her, and she did more than just fool her investors. Not only has an ignorant media, oblivious to the technicalities, promoted her and gave publicity because she was a 'woman in tech', they're certainly not covering the mess now, when they clearly got it so wrong.
I think the media that covered her should apologise. In certain sectors, their fervour of covering all things related to culture wars, such as gender and minorities, th
Only two dozen employees remain (Score:2)
Which to Elizabeth Holmes means they're still going to release a perfected version of their ground-breaking blood testing product. The woman will be repeating this to herself 2,000 times a day in her jail cell.
But who will be left (Score:2)