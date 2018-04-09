FDA Worried Drug Was Risky; Now Reports of Deaths Spark Concern (cnn.com) 11
Blake Ellis and Melanie Hicken, writing for CNN: Two years ago, Brendan Tyne pleaded with the Food and Drug Administration to approve a drug that he was hopeful could finally bring his mother some peace. She could no longer move without assistance and had fallen victim to the debilitating and frightening psychosis that haunts many people with Parkinson's disease. "She thinks there are people in the house and animals are trying to get her," he told an FDA advisory committee. He believed that a new medication called Nuplazid, made by San Diego-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals, was the answer.
Nuplazid's review was being expedited because it had been designated a "breakthrough therapy" -- meaning that it demonstrated "substantial improvement" in patients with serious or life-threatening diseases compared to treatments already on the market. Congress created this designation in 2012 in an effort to speed up the FDA's approval process, which has long been criticized for being too slow. Around 200 drugs have been granted this designation since its creation. [...] The committee voted 12-2 and recommended that the FDA approve Nuplazid for the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis based on a six-week study of about 200 patients. It hit the market in June 2016. As caregivers and family members rushed to get their loved ones on it, sales climbed to roughly $125 million in 2017
[...] In November, an analysis released by a nonprofit health care organization, the Institute for Safe Medication Practices, warned that 244 deaths had been reported to the FDA between the drug's launch and March 2017. [...] Since the institute released its analysis, FDA data shows that the number of reported deaths has risen to more than 700. As of last June, Nuplazid was the only medication listed as "suspect" in at least 500 of the death reports.
Nuplazid's review was being expedited because it had been designated a "breakthrough therapy" -- meaning that it demonstrated "substantial improvement" in patients with serious or life-threatening diseases compared to treatments already on the market. Congress created this designation in 2012 in an effort to speed up the FDA's approval process, which has long been criticized for being too slow. Around 200 drugs have been granted this designation since its creation. [...] The committee voted 12-2 and recommended that the FDA approve Nuplazid for the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis based on a six-week study of about 200 patients. It hit the market in June 2016. As caregivers and family members rushed to get their loved ones on it, sales climbed to roughly $125 million in 2017
[...] In November, an analysis released by a nonprofit health care organization, the Institute for Safe Medication Practices, warned that 244 deaths had been reported to the FDA between the drug's launch and March 2017. [...] Since the institute released its analysis, FDA data shows that the number of reported deaths has risen to more than 700. As of last June, Nuplazid was the only medication listed as "suspect" in at least 500 of the death reports.
Ah yes.. The reason the FDA does reviews (Score:5, Insightful)
It's a catch 22. The FDA usual process is slow and plodding but results in medications and medical procedures which are generally safe and effective by reducing as much risk as possible. However it takes a LONG time to perform all the necessary studies and clinical trials and critically ill patients die while they wait.
The catch is that if you are trying to get approval for a novel medication that saves lives of the critically ill, how do you justify the delay needed to do all the safety and effectiveness studies? People will die if you don't try, but you might also kill and/or cure. What to do?
Re: (Score:2)
People keep telling me that we need to test different drugs differently because it's expensive and takes forever, and some drugs are obviously less-dangerous. I usually point out that tilting a single methyl group in a molecule to one side or the other determines if it's a harmless nasal decongestant or high-potency methamphetamine.
For these complex cases, you can counsel the patient into a high-risk experimental drug program. High-risk programs would be highly-irregular and so would put a lot of warnin
Re: (Score:1)
That's the reason such governing bodies do reviews in most of the civilized world. Here it's much less about public safety and much more about the bidding war and influence peddling of one big pharma vs another.
Almost every kind of "breakthrough" medication that's been up for approval in the last 40 years has had multiple candidate formulations from various vendors in roughly the same time frame; which formulation gets reviewed to death vs which get fast-tracked is far more due to to politics than it is du
Game theory (Score:2)
It's a catch 22. The FDA usual process is slow and plodding but results in medications and medical procedures which are generally safe and effective by reducing as much risk as possible. However it takes a LONG time to perform all the necessary studies and clinical trials and critically ill patients die while they wait.
The catch is that if you are trying to get approval for a novel medication that saves lives of the critically ill, how do you justify the delay needed to do all the safety and effectiveness studies? People will die if you don't try, but you might also kill and/or cure. What to do?
What you should do is put all the responsibility for making a mistake on the bureaucrats responsible for safety protocols, and all the costs associated with those safety protocols should be borne by the drug manufacturers.
In a game-theory sense, that gives you the safest drugs possible within the system.
Then you mandate that no one can go outside this system - no one can decide for themselves whether to take a risk on a non-tested procedure or drug, even if their disease is known to be terminal or completel
Worth the risk (Score:1)
Like surgery and other non-drug therapies, sometimes the risk of death - even if very high - is a good gamble vs. the near-certainty of a poor quality of life.
The key is knowing the risks and taking marketing out of the equation so patients, doctors, and caretakers/family members can make a truly informed, sober choice.
What's worse? (Score:2)
Paranoid delusions which keep an elderly person miserable, disabled, and disconnected disabled from everyone (even families)?
Or a small chance a Parkinsons sufferer might die or have a radical improvement?
You can't have it both, sign a waiver before treatment and move on. Save and enjoy the few who are able to make it. Mourn and cherish the memories of those who didn't.
Worry is for Children (Score:2)
Adults understand that life is about risk management. Even if all 700 deaths are attributable to the drug (highly unlikely) many people will take that risk to avoid living with Parkinson's/psychosis.
One can be too cautious or not cautious enough. The FDA is far too cautious, to the extent that current estimates are that the FDA regulations have resulted in as many avoidable deaths as two Nazi Holocausts: http://www.ruwart.com/FDA/prot... [ruwart.com]
Not every disease can be neatly solved and not every precaution is
What's the efficacy? (Score:2)
I'm sure many Parkinson's patients would prefer a small chance of death for a severe reduction in symptoms. It's a very painful and debilitating disease. I'm not saying that deaths are a good thing, or that it shouldn't be investigated carefully... but sometimes quality of life is more important than not dying.