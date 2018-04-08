One-Degree Rise In Temperature Causes Ripple Effect In World's Largest High Arctic Lake

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from FOLIO Magazine: A 1 C increase in temperature has set off a chain of events disrupting the entire ecology of the world's largest High Arctic lake. "The amount of glacial meltwater going into the lake has dramatically increased," said Martin Sharp, a University of Alberta glaciologist who was part of a team of scientists that documented the rapid changes in Lake Hazen on Ellesmere Island over a series of warm summers in the last decade. "Because it's glacial meltwater, the amount of fine sediment going into the lake has dramatically increased as well. That in turn affects how much light can get into the water column, which may affect biological productivity in the lake." The changes resulted in algal blooms and detrimental changes to the Arctic char fish population, and point to a near certain future of summer ice-free conditions. The findings document an unprecedented shift from the previous three centuries, challenging scientists' expectations of how such a large system could respond so rapidly to a one-degree rise. The study has been published in the journal Nature Communications.

  • Well, how about looking at a few actual facts:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFwie-kC8uc

    But no, lets just live on headlines, funding funding funding! Sad, really.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Gojira Shipi-Taro ( 465802 )

      I would hardly refer to some pundit on youtube who talks about "fake news" as a purveyor of "actual facts". "Alternative facts" (lies) perhaps.

      • I would hardly refer to some pundit on youtube who talks about "fake news" as a purveyor of "actual facts". "Alternative facts" (lies) perhaps.

        Right. We refer to The President on Twitter for that ...

      • Or, just perhaps, you could actually look at someone who is presenting INFORMATION, then think about it.
        I know that is revolutionary, but if you would prefer to live on throwaway one liners in article summaries, then who am I to suggest otherwise.

        This guy doesnt TELL you what to think, he is just giving you information, you know, stuff, YOU can think about.

        And yes, the information he gives you DOES come from peer reviewed data sources, FWIW, just not the ones the media like to make headlines from.

        • Have you compared his data sources to those of TFA? Please share.

        • Or, just perhaps, you could actually look at someone who is presenting INFORMATION, then think about it.

          You know, if he's lying to you, it's not information, it's disinformation and when you repeat it to people who know better, you look stupid.

          This guy doesnt TELL you what to think, he is just giving you information, you know, stuff, YOU can think about.

          How can you be so totally wrong? He's telling you exactly what to think and here you are repeating it,

          And yes, the information he gives you DOES come from peer reviewed data sources, FWIW, just not the ones the media like to make headlines from.

          Sure, he's giving you some of the facts, although more than likely a few strategically placed lies in there to help convince you that up is down and left is right. However, you won't understand the full story with only half of the facts and he's not going to tell you

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

      Well, how about looking at a few actual facts:

      "Random YouTube guys facts are true but peer-reviewed study from journal Nature is not."

      https://www.nature.com/article... [nature.com]

    • Tony Heller aka Steven Goddard is not an expert. And even you should see the scam of showing not-even-all of January data, and comparing two isolated data points on ice thickness. Actual scientists are actually monitoring this, and ice thickness, extend, and volume are all massively down. See e.g. here [typepad.com] for a much more detailed view. Note the grey line at the top? That is the long-term average...

      For extend, play with this interactive viewer [nsidc.org]. The decrease is, of course, not monotonous year over year, but t

  • Even without humans there would easily have been that 1C upward swing at some point. While a bit tragic that kind of thing is going on all over the face of the earth, all the time, where animals and people find some nice place to live, but in geologic terms there are NO nice places to live. Eventually Mother Nature *will* kick you out.

    • Re:You do realize it was going to change anyway? (Score:5, Informative)

      by serviscope_minor ( 664417 ) on Sunday April 08, 2018 @04:58PM (#56403121) Journal

      Yeah we all know that the climate has changed before. This is not news to anyone. But when people say the temperature has changed before, this is what they mean:

      https://xkcd.com/1732/ [xkcd.com]

    • This isn't the point in the Milankovitch cycle we should be expecting an increase, though. It had been on an overall cooking trend in the 8000 years up to 1850. The article is also referring to 1C average world temperature increase, but it is greater in the Arctic.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by KeensMustard ( 655606 )

      Even without humans there would easily have been that 1C upward swing at some point.

      Sounds like an admission that increased concentrations of greenhouse gases are the primary cause of the recent climate change.

      Yet a moment ago, I was replying to another poster who claimed the sun (changes in the sun's output) was the cause. Really, it's hard for us to get this narrative straight, because you guys keep contradicting each other. Which of these narratives should we believe now?

      It's almost like you reflexively say the first thing that comes to mind, rather than researching and observing t

    • Re:You do realize it was going to change anyway? (Score:5, Informative)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Sunday April 08, 2018 @06:32PM (#56403409) Homepage Journal

      Yes, we do realize that. It's not the magnitude of change per se that's the problem, it's the rate of change.

      Hitting +2C above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century represents warming 10x more rapid than anything we see geological record since the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event. You are absolutely correct that local ecological disruptions are constantly wiping out individual populations, but with globally distributed rapid changes we'll see (indeed are seeing) widespread extinctions of entire species and shifts toward weedier species.

      Now people adapt more rapidly than plants and animals, so climate change is not anything like an extinction event for our species. But at that rate we're going to see differential effects depending between populations. People whose income comes primarily from financial investments will actually do well out of that level of climate change; all they need to do is rebalance their portfolios annually. People whose livelihood is tied to a specific geographic area will find adaptation difficult or impossible, producing refugees and political crises.

      And that's with just a 2C increase, which presumes vigorous action on our part. Without action, a +4C scenario is increasingly plausible. Again, that's not an extinction event for our species, but it won't be nice for most of us.

      • Per Hansen et al. (figure 4) [nasa.gov], we had the same rise from ~1920 to ~1940 as we've seen from ~1980 to present. We had a pretty strong rise from ~1890 to ~1940, and that would cover a HUGE section of time pre-CO2 emissions issue. The rate of change is, in fact, not unprecedented.
        • If there was indeed a smaller CO2 output then, one of the possibilities is that climate sensitivity is on the upper end of the range, and the flattening of temperature rise from 1940-70 was due to sulphur compound emissions associated with a move to lower quality coal. It's not exactly good news.

    • True. But we're accelerating the end of an ice age and humans are an ice age species. Our own ability to survive may go rapidly downhill on a relatively short timescale.

  • Hmm (Score:2, Insightful)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 )

    ...I would think one of the first things biosystem scientists would accept as axiomatic is that no ecosystem is completely stable or permanent. (shrug).

  • If they did they would be after ALL nations to clean up. Instead, we have idiots on here trolling claiming that either this is not happening, OR that China does not have to cut back their emissions OR that none of the rest of the 3rd world nations have to cut back.
    And yet, the ONLY ones dropping are the majority of western nations.

    Until we accept that ALL nations have to drop their emissions down to similar levels of Sweden and iceland, AND remove the soot out of their coal plants (IOW, if your skies a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      I think you haven't been paying any attention to what China has been doing. They sure aren't perfect, but they've been working hard to clean up their act.

      Additionally, this is a global problem. But actions are required at the nation level and below. And it's often advantageous for a smaller player to not do their fair share. This doesn't imply that the problem isn't real and isn't severe, it implies that some folk are greedy and don't want to do their fair share. The traditional name of this problem is

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Lets not pretend anything is going to happen. The corporations will continue to lie and pay propagandist to serve this quarters profits margins and their bonuses, ie their funding, funding, funding. They don't care how many die, in fact they get a thrill from causing mass deaths, turns them on.

      Right now the climate models are hugely underestimating the outcomes, why, because they were climate models and not weather models. The problem is climate models tend to reflect stable change and not the reality of l

  • If the temperature of a glacier rises from -0.5C to 0.5C, glacial lakes can disappear within weeks! Who would have thought!

