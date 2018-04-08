Scientists Discover That Puffin Beaks Are Fluorescent (www.cbc.ca) 12
A scientist in England discovered that the bills of Atlantic puffins glow like freshly cracked glow sticks when under a UV light. CBC.ca reports of how ornithologist Jamie Dunning stumbled upon the discovery: Dunning normally works with twites, another type of bird, but he had been wondering if puffins had Day-Glo beaks for a while, since crested auklets -- seabirds in the same family -- also have light-up bills. So one January day, while having a "troubling" time in the lab, he threw off the lights and shone a UV light on a puffin carcass. "What happened was quite impressive, really," he said. The two yellow ridges on the puffin's bill -- called the lamella and the cere -- lit up like a firefly. And it's real fluorescence, Dunning emphasizes: something about those parts of the puffin bill is allowing that UV light to be absorbed and re-emitted as a bright glowing light.
The fact some birds have this quality and some birds don't indicates the fluorescence certainly has some use for the puffins, Dunning said, but he's not sure what that use might be. "The bill of a puffin is forged by generations, hundreds and thousands of years, of sexual selection. There's a lot going on there. That's why it's so colorful and pretty." But the radiant color is almost certainly not being used as a headlight, he said. He said whatever's making the beak glow is reacting with the UV light waves, and those light waves aren't around in the dark.
Contrary to the claim of the article, there are some human females with tetrachromatic vision.
Why are the images in the article of such poor quality?
Indeed, although their 4th color receptor always lies somewhere between red and green, which gives better color differentiation but doesn't extend the range of visible colors like birds' UV tetrachromacy does.
Tetrachromacy in humans is very rare (the genes for it may not be, but actually functioning tetrachromacy is), and not at all relevant to the focus of the article.
How good do they need to be? I can see a puffin, and I can see the glowing stripes on its beak. Maybe the guy only had his phone on him, but that's more than enough to demonstrate the effect.
Or possibly it's one of those weird javascript replacement things and you're not actually seeing the full res images. I dunno.
This is slightly different than tetrachromacy. Birds can see into the UV range. But the puffins' beaks are fluorescing in the visible (to humans) spectrum. UV reflectivity is a different thing and that would result in patterns not visible to humans being perceived by birds. But that wouldn't be testable using the methods proposed in TFA. You'd still need a camera with a UV sensor to record UV reflective patterns.
Since this fluorescent effect only presents itself under low visible light/high UV light condit
