Researchers Develop Device That Can 'Hear' Your Internal Voice (theguardian.com) 36
Researchers have created a wearable device that can read people's minds when they use an internal voice, allowing them to control devices and ask queries without speaking. From a report: The device, called AlterEgo, can transcribe words that wearers verbalise internally but do not say out loud, using electrodes attached to the skin. "Our idea was: could we have a computing platform that's more internal, that melds human and machine in some ways and that feels like an internal extension of our own cognition?" said Arnav Kapur, who led the development of the system at MIT's Media Lab.
Kapur describes the headset as an "intelligence-augmentation" or IA device, and was presented at the Association for Computing Machinery's Intelligent User Interface conference in Tokyo. It is worn around the jaw and chin, clipped over the top of the ear to hold it in place. Four electrodes under the white plastic device make contact with the skin and pick up the subtle neuromuscular signals that are triggered when a person verbalises internally. When someone says words inside their head, artificial intelligence within the device can match particular signals to particular words, feeding them into a computer.
Kapur describes the headset as an "intelligence-augmentation" or IA device, and was presented at the Association for Computing Machinery's Intelligent User Interface conference in Tokyo. It is worn around the jaw and chin, clipped over the top of the ear to hold it in place. Four electrodes under the white plastic device make contact with the skin and pick up the subtle neuromuscular signals that are triggered when a person verbalises internally. When someone says words inside their head, artificial intelligence within the device can match particular signals to particular words, feeding them into a computer.
Bullshit (Score:1)
That is all.
Re: (Score:2)
'Bullshit' - that is exactly what I thought, with my inner voice! But you transcribed it, so you must be able to read my mind... so this invention must really work! Even when I wasn't wearing it...
;)
Re: Bullshit (Score:2)
Kind of my thought. When you subvocalize words internally your voice box actually twiches to make the sounds you just don't move your lips and tongue to say them.
This is different from picking your thoughts which uses a different mechanism.
That should be useful for interoogation purposes. (Score:3)
Damn. Thought of the pink elephant. Now they know.
Re: (Score:2)
"Don't think about screwing my buddy's wife."
Damn.
Mister Gant... (Score:3)
..you must think in Russian.
Think Russian.
*whooooosh*
Re: (Score:1)
Firefox!!
BS (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And I call baloney on the ability to identify non-verbalized words.
Well . . . that's what you say . . . but what are you really thinking . .
.?
Let's just strap our Interrogation Assistant onto your head to find out . . .
Re: (Score:3)
Looking at their wikipedia page, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org], I see a fair amount of stuff that's gone to market.
Some Media Lab-developed technologies made it into products or public software packages, such as the Lego Mindstorms, LEGO WeDo and the pointing stick in IBM laptop keyboards[citation needed], the Benton hologram used in most credit cards, the Fisher-Price's Symphony Painter,[22] the Nortel Wireless Mesh Network,[23] the NTT Comware Sensetable,[24] the Taito’s Karaoke-on-Demand Machine.[25] A 1994 device called the Sensor Chair used to control a musical orchestra was adapted by several car manufacturers into capacitive sensors to prevent dangerous airbag deployments.[26][27]
It is a research facility so I actually expect that most of their research won't pan out directly into a product. This may not actually be very useful as a computer input interface but it might help in other ways like being able to better diagnose Autism, ADHD, schizophrenia or other mental disorders in people.
Re: (Score:2)
More fake "innovation" from the MIT Media Lab. When have they actually produced something that might be useful? And I call baloney on the ability to identify non-verbalized words. Complete BS.
I beg to differ, the MIT Media Lab isn't the first do achieve this, it has been done before, and with great success: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Paging Mr. Eastwood (Score:1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Maybe more useful for something else? (Score:2)
My mind seems to be so scattered that I don't know if I'd be able to use this accurately. I can't even tell how many posts I've written then deleted because something else came to mind.
Where I think this could be really cool though is transcribing dreams. It seems most days I can remember a portion of a dream, but never the entire thing. I think it would be neat to look and see what I was dreaming about.
Pity Stephen Hawking's not around (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Given that it reads neuromuscular signals, I'm not sure it would actually have helped Stephen Hawking. But maybe it could have.
Whoa. Did I just say that out loud? (Score:2)
... headset
... is worn around the jaw and chin, clipped over the top of the ear to hold it in place. ...
Four electrodes under the white plastic device make contact with the skin
Try getting through airport security wearing that and after it verbalizes your thoughts to the TSA agents.
Predicted by David Brin in "Earth" in 1990 (Score:4, Informative)
Subvocal recognition? (Score:1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Subvocal_recognition
Conceptually cool, but useless. (Score:2)
The article has a professor talking about the potential military applications for communications. The thing is, subvocal microphones (attached right above the larynx) and bone conduction microphones already solve that problem with the military. And it also solves the problems that they are trying to solve of "secret communications with my device." Also, it looks significantly less stupid.
Which voice? (Score:2)
I have between 2 and 6 voices going on internally simultaneously, typically when I'm multitasking or mulling over a difficult problem, the voice keeps going on in the background (quite literally as if you're in a shared office) and occasionally interrupts the current primary conversation. I also have conversations with myself in my head and they have different voices.