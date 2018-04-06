Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


SpaceX Can't Broadcast Earth Images Because of a Murky License (cnet.com) 59

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Last Friday, SpaceX wasn't able to give its fans a view of the 10 new Iridium satellites it released into orbit from its Falcon 9 upper stage. Here's why. From a report: Weirdly, company engineers staffing the launch webcast blamed National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration restrictions for the blackout from the stage, a staple of most SpaceX launches. Well, at least those that don't involve deploying spy satellites or top-secret space planes. The story behind the missing live feed is a muddy bureaucratic affair. It appears that NOAA has recently decided to start interpreting or enforcing a decades-old law in a new way. The agency says SpaceX and other commercial space companies must apply for a license to broadcast video from orbit.

"The National and Commercial Space Program Act requires a commercial remote sensing license for companies having the capacity to take an image of Earth while on orbit," NOAA said in a statement last week. "Now that launch companies are putting video cameras on stage 2 rockets that reach an on-orbit status, all such launches will be held to the requirements of the law and its conditions."

  • F@ck NOAA (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...and the horse they rode in on.

  • we know what you're hiding (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "cant show photo of globe earth because of copyright license law"

    earth is flat, everybody knows it by now

    lol

  • Flat earth (Score:5, Funny)

    by pablo_max ( 626328 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @02:06PM (#56393667)

    Clearly this is part of the coverup designed to convince us that the world is not flat. Nice try.

  • Security rules (Score:4, Insightful)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @02:07PM (#56393675)

    Likely due to security -- it's essentially a spy satellite that could image military facilities, etc, by chance. Of course, the info is out there anyway, but it probably wasn't as common when the law was actually written.

    On the one hand, I support privacy. On the other hand, transparency about military operations and movements has the potential to destroy the ability of countries to wage war. As a pacifist, I firmly support the latter idea.

    Solution? Transfer ownership of the satellites to a shell company in a country that lacks such restrictions, broadcast away?

    • Those images are not in a high enough resolution to cause any such issues for the military. All you can see is the general outline of the large features. The basically send back a HD image, at best. It's not as of they are sending back images that at 10m per pixel, more like 500m per pixel, or higher still.

      This is just NOAA wanting more money, because they can.

      • I agree that it's utterly daft as the resolution means nothing can be revealed, but from what I've read, the license is free. If that's the case, then it's some jobsworth wasting the NOAA's money of useless paperwork.

    • Hobbyists already track pretty much everything in orbit - military secret or not. It's just about impossible to hide the existence of something in orbit.

      • We're not talking about tracking objects in orbit, we're talking about monitoring military sites on Earth. A color change of a runway parking area could indicate a few C-130s with troops and tanks just landed in preparation for an invasion.
  • How convenient, just in the nick of time to grab more money!

    • How convenient, just in the nick of time to grab more money!

      Trump announces a new set of tariffs . . . against . . .

      SPACE!

      One million billion dollars of them!

      . . . so I was just wondering . . . where does all of that money that China is now paying go . . . ?

  • Hasn't it already been tested and settled (in the US) as a First Amendment right? People are free to photograph and shoot video of public spaces that have no expectation of privacy.

    Planet Earth: pretty public.

    • Except that it might catch photos of the operation of US or allied military goons by chance, and those need to be kept secret from entities that are inconvenient to ExxonMobile and Chase.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        Do you know how big space is?

        Do you know how tiny those man-made things are in comparison?

        While it's possible to pick out man made objects, you certainly aren't going to image them with enough fidelity to be able to tell what they are unless you are actively trying to zoom in for a closer look.

        And the objects that are big enough to see from a good distance away aren't unknown in the first place because you can see them from the ground if you know where to look and when.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mark-t ( 151149 )
          Argh.... I hit submit instead of preview, and said the exact opposite of what I meant to type. I meant you can see these largest objects from the ground when you are simply looking up at the night sky, even if you didn't exactly know where to look and when.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I also didn't know that NOAA has supplanted the FCC on broadcast rules as well as extending their ownership to space to enforce their rules there.

    • Hasn't it already been tested and settled (in the US) as a First Amendment right? People are free to photograph and shoot video of public spaces that have no expectation of privacy.

      Planet Earth: pretty public.

      OK, except this isn't about photographing and shooting video. It's about broadcasting photos and video.

    • Hasn't it already been tested and settled (in the US) as a First Amendment right? People are free to photograph and shoot video of public spaces that have no expectation of privacy. Planet Earth: pretty public.

      Sure, they have the right to take photos and videos, but not broadcast / transmit them (at the power required to do so from orbit, anyway) - that requires a license.

  • Is this even legal? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So somehow NOAA can violate the Space X's 1st Amendment right? I mean I did not know the US owns the Earth or it's likeness.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jcr ( 53032 )

      The US government routinely violates the bill of rights. Why does this instance surprise you?

      -jcr

  • In other words NOAA have the ability to make money from space launches without actually providing anything except "their permission"...

  • They should just put a pixelation filter over the earth. That will certainly draw attention to it, if nothing else!

  • This is just harassment for making NASA and ULA look bad.

