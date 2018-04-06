SpaceX Can't Broadcast Earth Images Because of a Murky License (cnet.com) 59
Last Friday, SpaceX wasn't able to give its fans a view of the 10 new Iridium satellites it released into orbit from its Falcon 9 upper stage. Here's why. From a report: Weirdly, company engineers staffing the launch webcast blamed National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration restrictions for the blackout from the stage, a staple of most SpaceX launches. Well, at least those that don't involve deploying spy satellites or top-secret space planes. The story behind the missing live feed is a muddy bureaucratic affair. It appears that NOAA has recently decided to start interpreting or enforcing a decades-old law in a new way. The agency says SpaceX and other commercial space companies must apply for a license to broadcast video from orbit.
"The National and Commercial Space Program Act requires a commercial remote sensing license for companies having the capacity to take an image of Earth while on orbit," NOAA said in a statement last week. "Now that launch companies are putting video cameras on stage 2 rockets that reach an on-orbit status, all such launches will be held to the requirements of the law and its conditions."
Flat earth (Score:5, Funny)
Security rules (Score:4, Insightful)
Likely due to security -- it's essentially a spy satellite that could image military facilities, etc, by chance. Of course, the info is out there anyway, but it probably wasn't as common when the law was actually written.
On the one hand, I support privacy. On the other hand, transparency about military operations and movements has the potential to destroy the ability of countries to wage war. As a pacifist, I firmly support the latter idea.
Solution? Transfer ownership of the satellites to a shell company in a country that lacks such restrictions, broadcast away?
Those images are not in a high enough resolution to cause any such issues for the military. All you can see is the general outline of the large features. The basically send back a HD image, at best. It's not as of they are sending back images that at 10m per pixel, more like 500m per pixel, or higher still.
This is just NOAA wanting more money, because they can.
I agree that it's utterly daft as the resolution means nothing can be revealed, but from what I've read, the license is free. If that's the case, then it's some jobsworth wasting the NOAA's money of useless paperwork.
Hobbyists already track pretty much everything in orbit - military secret or not. It's just about impossible to hide the existence of something in orbit.
"Re-interpreting laws" (Score:1)
How convenient, just in the nick of time to grab more money!
Public Photography (Score:2)
Hasn't it already been tested and settled (in the US) as a First Amendment right? People are free to photograph and shoot video of public spaces that have no expectation of privacy.
Planet Earth: pretty public.
Do you know how big space is?
Do you know how tiny those man-made things are in comparison?
While it's possible to pick out man made objects, you certainly aren't going to image them with enough fidelity to be able to tell what they are unless you are actively trying to zoom in for a closer look.
And the objects that are big enough to see from a good distance away aren't unknown in the first place because you can see them from the ground if you know where to look and when.
...it would be a good thing -- countries would lose the ability to wage war and commit genocide.
...And that, my good people, is precisely why they would wage war and commit genocide to prevent it from happening.
Human nature has always been and will always be the biggest cause of human suffering unless humans alter their basic natures and thereby become something else, no longer human as we understand it.
Human nature is a product of survival-driven evolution forced by changes outside human control. Only once.humans are able to control and overcome all those forces will humans be able to change in fund
I also didn't know that NOAA has supplanted the FCC on broadcast rules as well as extending their ownership to space to enforce their rules there.
Hasn't it already been tested and settled (in the US) as a First Amendment right? People are free to photograph and shoot video of public spaces that have no expectation of privacy.
Planet Earth: pretty public.
OK, except this isn't about photographing and shooting video. It's about broadcasting photos and video.
Hasn't it already been tested and settled (in the US) as a First Amendment right? People are free to photograph and shoot video of public spaces that have no expectation of privacy. Planet Earth: pretty public.
Sure, they have the right to take photos and videos, but not broadcast / transmit them (at the power required to do so from orbit, anyway) - that requires a license.
Is this even legal? (Score:1)
So somehow NOAA can violate the Space X's 1st Amendment right? I mean I did not know the US owns the Earth or it's likeness.
The US government routinely violates the bill of rights. Why does this instance surprise you?
-jcr
Free Money (Score:2)
In other words NOAA have the ability to make money from space launches without actually providing anything except "their permission"...
Re: Free Money (Score:2)
Their website (https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/CRSRA/licenseHome.html) doesn't appear to say. There's a fine of up to $10,000 for not having it. One would surmise the license is cheap enough (in the hundreds of dollars at most), though. Pittance compared to how much SpaceX make in profit pretty launch. But still not zero.
The License itself is free. In this situation, NOAA is stuck between a rock and a hard place. The legislation as written started that all imaging done From orbit by private operators must be licenced. It doesn't make any exceptions for low resolution cameras, or engineering cameras that are only temporarily in orbit. The NOAA office simply can not issue a waiver to SpaceX as there is no provision in the relevant law that would permit them to do so.
The only real solution would be for congress to pass new leg
We have publicly available, high-resolution weather satellite imagery already. SpaceX isn't going to "out" something which isn't already visible to the public one way or another.
Heck, a US "invasion" force is probably locatable from the FitBit website.
International law requires countries to regulate the outer space activities of private companies. Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies [unoosa.org], Article VI:
Pixelation filter time (Score:2)
ULA and NASA (Score:2)
This is just harassment for making NASA and ULA look bad.