Drug-Resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' Pose Growing Threat (statnews.com) 31
"Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt to see how much of a threat these rare cases are becoming, health officials said this week. From a report: That's more than they had expected to find, and the true number is probably higher because the effort involved only certain labs in each state, officials say. The problem mostly strikes people in hospitals and nursing homes who need IVs and other tubes that can get infected. In many cases, others in close contact with these patients also harbored the superbugs even though they weren't sick -- a risk for further spread. Some of the sick patients had traveled for surgery or other health care to another country where drug-resistant germs are more common, and the superbug infections were discovered after they returned to the U.S.
-apk
If there was no observable indication that the number appeared to be increasing at alarming rates, as is the case with the other statistics you cited, then your sarcastically delivered point about panicking about this would be well made.
If you are observing an exponential growth in the number of cases from year to year, however, then the fact that its observed impact so far may not yet have grown to be even anywhere nearly as significant as the impact of other factors is not sufficient cause to be so
Stop panicking people.
Phage therapy has been around for @100yrs! The only people in danger are the anti-biotic sellers
Except antibiotics are curing people who would die otherwise, so it is concerning if antibiotics no longer work.
It should be kept as a last option against serious diseases (to save us the day a very bad one appears), instead of a way to increase agricultural productivity.
Shouldn't have watched Andromeda Strain last night. And this doesn't help at all...
The causes of antibiotic resistance are interesting. Including insufficient treatment of wastewater of both human effluent and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. At least these look like solvable problems that can help, as well as banning antibiotic use in animal feed and tightening pharmaceutical retail practices in some countries.
Governments also need to step up their involvement in pharmaceutical research and development of antibiotics because the pharma companies aren't interested in doing it. You