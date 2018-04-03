MIT Severs Ties To Company Promoting Fatal Brain Uploading (technologyreview.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: The MIT Media Lab will sever ties with a brain-embalming company that promoted euthanasia to people hoping for digital immortality through "brain uploads." The startup, called Nectome, had raised more than $200,000 in deposits from people hoping to have their brains stored in an end-of-life procedure similar to physician-assisted suicide. MIT's connection to the company came into question after MIT Technology Review detailed Nectome's promotion of its "100 percent fatal" technology. Under a subcontract, MIT was receiving approximately $300,000 from a federal grant won by Nectome to develop methods of brain preservation and analysis. According to an April 2 statement, MIT will terminate the research contract with Media Lab professor and neuroscientist Edward Boyden. Boyden said he didn't have a financial stake or other personal involvement with Nectome. MIT's connection to the company drew sharp criticism from some neuroscientists, who say brain uploading isn't possible.
100 percent fatal? is that different than 90 percent fatal? Fatal is sort of a binary thing.
We actually have no idea if it is possible. We certainly can't do it with today's technology - but it may be that the connectome and other information (mylenation thickness and extent) preserved when freezing the brain - may be sufficient to do a digital simulation/upload 'in the future'.
A connectome does seem adequate to simulate extremely simple nervous systems.
