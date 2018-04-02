CRISPR-Altered Plants Are Not Going To Be Regulated (For Now) (fastcompany.com) 13
Good news for people who like genetically altered tomatoes and other plants. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will no longer regulate them. From a report: The USDA not only rolled back Obama-era rules regulating genetically edited plants, but now it claims that plants whose genomes have been altered using gene-editing technology (read: CRISPR) pose "no risk," MIT's Technology Review reports. While CRISPR engineering is still a relatively new science whose full impact is not yet known, the USDA has decided that it is merely an innovative shortcut to the age-old practice of plant breeding.
I, for one, am looking forward to CRISPR-enhanced lettuce, at my local grocery.
Also, I'm shocked a Republican administration would do any pro-GMO move, even if they frame it as 'less regulation'.
What's the big deal with the anti-GMO movement. (Score:2)
It's just a more engineered version of why the Irish nearly replaced their entire crop with potatoes back in the day. They were easier to plant and produced good yield... until they didn't. Variety is the space of life after all.
Genetic engineering flips the epigenetic 'evil bit', automatically making the data 'bad'. Ever see 'attack of the killer tomatoes'? It's a warning about Monsanto.
Spider or goat dna is apple would mean transgenic plants. Those are still regulated.
The deregulation only applies to using CRISPR to create plants that could also have been created using traditional breeding.
The main advantage of using CRISPR that way is that it saves a lot of time and effort. Instead of doing a large number of breeding experiments and then selecting those that happen to have the desired comibination of genes one can now directly go for the desired result.
Since the deregulation only applies to variants that could have been created using traditional breeding, to create a new type of walking corn plant you'd need a preexisting walking corn plant.
However there should still be potential for profiting from deregulation while profiting when making dangerous stuff - you just have to stay within species bounds
The article is about plants, but an example from animals comes in handy: Killer bees. With CRISPR you could easily create them (as in fact real-life killer bee