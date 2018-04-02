Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Science

CRISPR-Altered Plants Are Not Going To Be Regulated (For Now)

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
Good news for people who like genetically altered tomatoes and other plants. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will no longer regulate them. From a report: The USDA not only rolled back Obama-era rules regulating genetically edited plants, but now it claims that plants whose genomes have been altered using gene-editing technology (read: CRISPR) pose "no risk," MIT's Technology Review reports. While CRISPR engineering is still a relatively new science whose full impact is not yet known, the USDA has decided that it is merely an innovative shortcut to the age-old practice of plant breeding.

  • I, for one, am looking forward to CRISPR-enhanced lettuce, at my local grocery.
    Also, I'm shocked a Republican administration would do any pro-GMO move, even if they frame it as 'less regulation'.

  • It just ends up as proteins and starches when you eat it. Now if they produced some kind of chemical that ended up as poisonous that's a different story. The only reason you'd prefer one over the other as an end user is either taste or cost.

    It's just a more engineered version of why the Irish nearly replaced their entire crop with potatoes back in the day. They were easier to plant and produced good yield... until they didn't. Variety is the space of life after all.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      Genetic engineering flips the epigenetic 'evil bit', automatically making the data 'bad'. Ever see 'attack of the killer tomatoes'? It's a warning about Monsanto.

