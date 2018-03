Was The Florida Pedestrian Bridge Collapse Triggered By Post-Tensioning?

A new lawsuit claims post-tensioning triggered the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, killing five motorists and one worker. Engineering News Record reportsSlashdot reader McGruber writes:The Miami Herald reports that "how and where precisely the bridge broke apart likely won't be known for months, until the National Transportation Safety Board issues an official finding." While summarizing the leading theories , they're also calling it "the sort of baffling accident that makes structural engineers break out in sweats."