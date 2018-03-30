Two Studies Find 'Clear Evidence' That Cellphone Radiation Causes Cancer In Rats (qz.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: [A] pair of studies by the U.S. National Toxicology Program found "clear evidence" that exposure to radiation caused heart tumors in male rats, and found "some evidence" that it caused tumors in the brains of male rats. (Both are positive results; the NTP uses the labels "clear evidence," "some evidence," "equivocal evidence" and "no evidence" when making conclusions.) Tumors were found in the hearts of female rats, too, but they didn't rise to the level of statistical significance and the results were labeled "equivocal;" in other words, the researchers couldn't be sure the radiation is what caused the tumors. The next scientific step will be to determine what this means for humans. The peer-reviewed papers will be passed on to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is responsible for determining human risk and issuing any guidelines to the public, and the Federal Communications Commission, which develops safety standards for cell phones. The FDA was part of the group of federal agencies who commissioned the studies back in the early 2000s.
Ronald Melnick, the NTP senior toxicologist who designed the studies (and who retired from the agency in 2009), says it's unlikely any future study could conclude with certainty that there is no risk to humans from cell phone use. "I can't see proof of a negative ever arising from future studies," Melnick says. He believes the FDA should put out guidance based on the results of the rat studies. "I would think it would be irresponsible to not put out indications to the public," Melnick says. "Maintain a distance from this device from your children. Don't sleep with your phone near your head. Use wired headsets. This would be something that the agencies could do right now." Quartz notes that when the draft results were published earlier this year, all the results were labeled "equivocal," meaning the study authors felt the data weren't clear enough to determine if the radiation caused the health effects or not. "But the panel of peer reviewers (among them brain and heart pathologists, toxicologists, biostaticians, and engineers) re-evaluated the data and upgraded several of the conclusions to 'some evidence' and 'clear evidence.'"
Longer lifespan (Score:2)
The summary neglects to mention that the strongest result of the one study was that the rats exposed to microwave radiation had SIGNIFICANTLY longer lifepans than the ones not exposed.
Somehow I would have thought that this result was worth mentioning.
DEJA VU (Score:2)
I've just been in this place before
Non-ionizing radiation can be harmful (Score:1)
Just because its ionizing does not mean its not harmful. Otherwise the effect of UV from sunlight would not be harmful. But evidence has shown RF burns to be harmful even though they are not ionizing in nature. The reality is these waves can interact with the body even though its not ionizing. The whole mantra that "if its not ionizing, its safe" is contradicted by numerous studies and evidence and is certainly not based on a good understanding of things.
> Just because its ionizing does not mean its not harmful. Otherwise the effect of UV from sunlight would not be harmful
1) I think you mean non-ionizing.
2) UV is ionizing radiation.
> The whole mantra that "if its not ionizing, its safe" is contradicted by numerous studies and evidence and is certainly not based on a good understanding of things.
There needs to be some kind of cause for it. We know how ionizing radiation causes cancer: it damages DNA. Non-ionizing radiation is physically incapable of
not quite true, heating sufficiently can break chemical bonds. For example, a well known consequence of working around military radar equipment is higher than average rate of tumors in eye and testicles.
Cell phones obviously can heat tissue, a little.
There was actually an accident in the early 90s when a group of (american) soldiers where killed by a wrong configured radar system. Don't find a link for that, but I found this: https://www.independent.co.uk/... [independent.co.uk]
So hot tubs cause cancer now... Oh no...
Chemical bonds are already vibrating aggressively. Adding more energy to them causes a change of state, not a change of structure. The point at which you're breaking apart chemical bonds occurs in plasma, which requires temperature and pressure not very different than the sun.
You can make structures more susceptible to damage by heating them, but by the time your DNA is that hot you're already dead.
Just because its ionizing does not mean its not harmful. Otherwise the effect of UV from sunlight would not be harmful.
A portion of the UV from sunlight is ionizing, and a portion thereof is not absorbed by the atmosphere.
Now the World (Score:2)
Can you imagine the world wide withdrawal epidemic
Just my 2 cents
Just wait until someone notices how much worse AM and FM radio bands are for you.
A perfect example of quack science... (Score:2)
This is how we know cell phones are safe: they emit the radio energy of a standard flashlight, 0.6 watts to 3 watts. Radio towers, buried in the heart of cities, emit up to 50,000 watts. Even miles away, that's vastly more photons going through your body. And there is absolutely no indication whatsoever of any increase in cancer around such radio towers as you live nearer to them.
The same thing goes for cell-phone towers, which emit a minimum of 500 watts, and can go up to thousands of watts of radio waves
The cancer risk of pointing a "standard 3 watt" flashlight at your face at close range year after year for hours per day hasn't really been carefully evaluated yet either, you know.
Hm... (Score:2)
Looking at the data they released, I think the "equivocal" conclusion was more honest. It doesn't look like the tumor incidence results would survive correction for multiple comparisons.
The findings that do look like they remain significant are that the male rats exposed to RF survived longer. It doesn't appear that the study was long enough to see significance in the female rats, but they were also showing that tendency.
The tumor results are complicated by that longer survival as well. They don't look l
What they found was that rats who live longer have more cancer.
Fancy that.
The bad news? (Score:2)
I can't afford a friends and family account for all the rats around my neighborhood.
/s
