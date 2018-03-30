AI Predicts Your Lifespan Using Activity Tracking Apps (engadget.com) 22
Russian scientists have crafted an AI-based algorithm that uses the activity tracking from smartphones and smartwatches to estimate your lifespan with far greater precision than past models. Engadget reports: The team used a convolutional neural network to find the "biologically relevant" motion patterns in a large set of U.S. health survey data and correlate that to both lifespans and overall health. It would look for not just step counts, but how often you switch between active and inactive periods -- many of the other factors in your life, such as your sleeping habits and gym visits, are reflected in those switches. After that, it was just a matter of applying the understanding to a week's worth of data from test subjects' phones. You can even try it yourself through Gero Lifespan, an iPhone app that uses data from Apple Health, Fitbit and Rescuetime (a PC productivity measurement app) to predict your longevity.
Dalek: (Score:2)
"I predict you will live for 4 more seconds. EXTERMINATE!"
Obligatory... (Score:1)
Farnsworth: Behold! The death clock. Simply jam your finger in the hole and this read-out tells you exactly how long you have left to live.
Leela: Does it really work?
Farnsworth: Well it's occasionally off by a few seconds. What with free will and all.
Fry: Sounds like fun. How long do I have left to live?
-Fry puts his finger in the hole and the clock dings-
Bender: Ooh! Dibs on his CD player!
More accurately? ... (Score:2)
Given it's Russia they'd need a vodka sensor for that
Re: (Score:1)
It also has hooks to be plugged into your health insurance company.
Who have now mandated that you wear these sensors....
AI buzzword of 2018-2019 (Score:2)
AI didn't predict anything, a simple database analysis did.
Re: (Score:2)
There is no such thing as AI FFS. God I wish this fucking dumbass trend of calling everything fucking AI would die in a fire. IT HASN'T BEEN INVENTED YET
Re: (Score:2)
Of course we have AIs, however the trend to call everything an AI is indeed quite annoying.
Key features (Score:2)
Smartphone algorithm achieve very great accuracy for lifespan by complete examination of Russian user lifestyle:
Please stop calling everything AI? (Score:2)
Could you? A calculator is not AI.
"AI" this and "AI" that... (Score:2)
Profit Model (Score:2)
Congratulations! You have a predicted lifespan of 50 more years!
Establishing connection to driverless car... SUCCESS
Your remaining predicted lifespan is now 10 seconds....
Do you wish to extend your lifespan by upgrading to the paid version for $5000? y/n