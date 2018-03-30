Scientists Explain the Sound of Knuckle Cracking (bbc.com) 8
"The BBC reports on something sure to impress your next date -- and possibly your last -- when you explain it," writes Slashdot reader dryriver. From the report: Scientists have turned their attention to investigating that most annoying of human habits -- the sound made when you crack your knuckles. The characteristic pop can be explained by three mathematical equations, say researchers in the US and France. Their model confirms the idea that the cracking sound is due to tiny bubbles collapsing in the fluid of the joint as the pressure changes. Surprisingly, perhaps, the phenomenon has been debated for around a century. Science student Vineeth Chandran Suja was cracking his knuckles in class in France when he decided to investigate.
"The first equation describes the pressure variations inside our joint when we crack our knuckles," he told BBC News. "The second equation is a well-known equation which describes the size variations of bubbles in response to pressure variations. And the third equation that we wrote down was coupling the size variation of the bubbles to ones that produce sounds." The equations make up a complete mathematical model that describes the sound of knuckle cracking, said Chandran Suja, who is now a postgraduate student at Stanford University in California. "When we crack our knuckles we're actually pulling apart our joints," he explained. "And when we do that the pressure goes down. Bubbles appear in the fluid, which is lubricating the joint -- the synovial fluid. "During the process of knuckle cracking there are pressure variations in the joint which causes the size of the bubbles to fluctuate extremely fast, and this leads to sound, which we associate with knuckle cracking.'' The study has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Reinventing the (square) wheel
I won't bother to look up the original reference(s). This has been known for decades, I read about it at least two decades ago. And this kind of "modeling" is, er, crude. Among other problems, it sorta oversimplifies the strain field in the surrounding fluid. Typical of would-be physicists.
I won't bother to look up the original reference(s).
Noted.
And this kind of "modeling" is, er, crude. Among other problems, it sorta oversimplifies the strain field in the surrounding fluid.
How do you have a "strain field" in a liquid?
Typical of would-be physicists.
Considering that you think quoting your sources is beneath you, and you seem to be using terms you don't understand, it is possible that your condescending attitude may be unjustified.
Last Date
something sure to impress your next date -- and possibly your last
Not bloody likely, my last date stopped answering my calls.
Bit what CAUSES them???
* Why does this uncomfortable feeling happen in the first place that goes away when you crack your knuckles?
* What causes the bubbles?
* Are the bubbles related to the feeling, or not or merely a side-effect?
And it's not just knuckles. Toes, shins, knees, elbows, neck,
... it seems it can be everything, depending on the person.
* Why does this uncomfortable feeling happen in the first place that goes away when you crack your knuckles?
Well, that's probably because of habit, but that's a wild guess at this point. Maybe this has some unknown benefit as well? I however read somewhere that it was advised against cracking one's spine, as it could cause microlesions.
* What causes the bubbles?
As far as I know, there is always an equilibrium between different states of matter, and this is no different. Changes in pressure changes the equilibrium dynamics (as well as the gas pressure).
* Are the bubbles related to the feeling, or not or merely a side-effect?
Well, this causes a non-linear pressure response, whereby you feel more and more resista
As far as I know, there is always an equilibrium between different states of matter, and this is no different. Changes in pressure changes the equilibrium dynamics (as well as the gas pressure).
To elaborate a bit on this, you can find some more information there [wikipedia.org], and in the detailed article. It's written there that cavitation in this case arises from the dissolved carbon dioxide, not from the vaporization of the synovial fluid itself, but it basically works the same
