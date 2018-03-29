Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


China Earth Science

China, in Search of Water, is Building a Rain-Making Network Three Times the Size of Spain (scmp.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the audacious-projects dept.
China is testing cutting-edge defence technology to develop a powerful yet relatively low-cost weather modification system to bring substantially more rain to the Tibetan plateau, Asia's biggest freshwater reserve. From a report: The system, which involves an enormous network of fuel-burning chambers installed high up on the Tibetan mountains, could increase rainfall in the region by up to 10 billion cubic metres a year -- about 7 per cent of China's total water consumption -- according to researchers involved in the project. Tens of thousands of chambers will be built at selected locations across the Tibetan plateau to produce rainfall over a total area of about 1.6 million square kilometres (620,000 square miles), or three times the size of Spain. It will be the world's biggest such project.

The chambers burn solid fuel to produce silver iodide, a cloud-seeding agent with a crystalline structure much like ice. The chambers stand on steep mountain ridges facing the moist monsoon from south Asia. As wind hits the mountain, it produces an upward draft and sweeps the particles into the clouds to induce rain and snow.

  • You need moisture first (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bluefoxlucid ( 723572 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @10:08AM (#56346405) Homepage Journal
    This won't increase total precipitation. Either the moisture is moving and raining somewhere which doesn't run to the water table attached to the reservoir, or all of this water is already coming down as rain. Are they stealing rain from another province over?

    • Yeah, they'll use up all the water before it rains over the pacific ocean. Oh, noes, the Pacific Ocean will dry up! AAaaaaaaa!

      • This seems to be in the center of a continent, and affecting water-laden air moving northward. It looks like there's 850-1,850 miles of land before this air would reach Taiwan and the East Chinese Sea. The US is 3,000 miles across.

        It looks like they could impact Gansu or Mongolia.

      • Re:You need moisture first (Score:4, Informative)

        by RandomFactor ( 22447 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @10:39AM (#56346573)

        This particular question is addressed at the very end of TFA. Sounds like there is a real concern with reducing the rainfall of other regions of China.

        Reducing the rainfall in regions other than China is not mentioned as a consideration.

        Beijing might not give the green light for the project either, he added, as intercepting the moisture in the skies over Tibet could have a knock-on effect and reduce rainfall in other Chinese regions.

  • A Zero-Sum Game? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by VirginMary ( 123020 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @10:10AM (#56346411)

    I wonder who may loose out on the rain then? Also, I bet, China won't give a rat's ass as long as they have the stronger military and with annual growth of military spending in the double digits the rest of the world should better look out.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      The trade winds bend fairly north in Asia, so that the prevailing winds in Tibet run from northeast to southwest, unlike most of the continental US at that latitude where westerlies prevail.

      So if moisture is falling on the Tibetan plateau, it's not falling in the northern parts of South Asia. If China succeeds, I believe the losers will be Nepal, the Punjab, and possibly eastern Pakistan -- places that receive a mild fall northeast monsoon coming down from the Himalayas but not the more potent and well-kno

  • how this research breakthrough came to be (Score:4, Funny)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @10:12AM (#56346425) Homepage
    professor higgins: "the rain in spain stays mainly in the plain"
    chinese scientists: ...hold my oolong...
  • Isn't it kind of expensive to use up all that silver? Or does it not really use very much silver? (Or is that just a name?)

  • So they are stealing rain... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    By forcing rain to fall on Chinese soil... they are effectively inducing a drought elsewhere. Say now, the south of Russia becomes incredibly dry because there is no rain. China has no regard for absolutely anything. They take a technology and simply use it, asking no questions.

    What are the dry-to-be countries in the area do, then?

  • I'm no climatologist, but China mass-draining the monsoons of suspended water can't have anything but nearly catastrophic effects on down-wind ecosystems that have evolved over hundreds of millions of years to exist compatibly with current moisture patterns.

    If they pull the moisture out of the air to get it to fall in Tibet, then it won't be there to fall wherever those air currents normally dump it - Eastern Russia, Northern China, or maybe even Japan. It would seem that relatively-dessicated air masses m

