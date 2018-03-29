China, in Search of Water, is Building a Rain-Making Network Three Times the Size of Spain (scmp.com) 33
China is testing cutting-edge defence technology to develop a powerful yet relatively low-cost weather modification system to bring substantially more rain to the Tibetan plateau, Asia's biggest freshwater reserve. From a report: The system, which involves an enormous network of fuel-burning chambers installed high up on the Tibetan mountains, could increase rainfall in the region by up to 10 billion cubic metres a year -- about 7 per cent of China's total water consumption -- according to researchers involved in the project. Tens of thousands of chambers will be built at selected locations across the Tibetan plateau to produce rainfall over a total area of about 1.6 million square kilometres (620,000 square miles), or three times the size of Spain. It will be the world's biggest such project.
The chambers burn solid fuel to produce silver iodide, a cloud-seeding agent with a crystalline structure much like ice. The chambers stand on steep mountain ridges facing the moist monsoon from south Asia. As wind hits the mountain, it produces an upward draft and sweeps the particles into the clouds to induce rain and snow.
You need moisture first (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah, they'll use up all the water before it rains over the pacific ocean. Oh, noes, the Pacific Ocean will dry up! AAaaaaaaa!
This seems to be in the center of a continent, and affecting water-laden air moving northward. It looks like there's 850-1,850 miles of land before this air would reach Taiwan and the East Chinese Sea. The US is 3,000 miles across.
It looks like they could impact Gansu or Mongolia.
Re:You need moisture first (Score:4, Informative)
This particular question is addressed at the very end of TFA. Sounds like there is a real concern with reducing the rainfall of other regions of China.
Reducing the rainfall in regions other than China is not mentioned as a consideration.
At what levels.
Everything is toxic at a particular level. Stop fearmongering.
A Zero-Sum Game? (Score:4, Insightful)
I wonder who may loose out on the rain then? Also, I bet, China won't give a rat's ass as long as they have the stronger military and with annual growth of military spending in the double digits the rest of the world should better look out.
If it works perfectly
Was it really necessary to make me spray coffee all over my screen this early in the morning?
Was it really necessary to make me spray coffee all over my screen this early in the morning?

Ewwww, who keeps coffee in a spray bottle?
Ewwww, who keeps coffee in a spray bottle?
The trade winds bend fairly north in Asia, so that the prevailing winds in Tibet run from northeast to southwest, unlike most of the continental US at that latitude where westerlies prevail.
So if moisture is falling on the Tibetan plateau, it's not falling in the northern parts of South Asia. If China succeeds, I believe the losers will be Nepal, the Punjab, and possibly eastern Pakistan -- places that receive a mild fall northeast monsoon coming down from the Himalayas but not the more potent and well-kno
how this research breakthrough came to be (Score:4, Funny)
chinese scientists:
Re: (Score:3)
Who has the resources and guts to stand up to them?
China has the worlds largest population, and a large land area (About the same as the United States) if forced into a war-time economy they would be able to kick the butt of any other nation. Including the United States which has the largest standing army, but China has a potential army.
Silver Iodide (Score:2)
Must be all that medieval silver they hogged (Score:1)
They take iodide and they paint it with a rattle can of silver paint.
See? That would be cheaper! I don't know why scientists never listen to me, I even built my own rocket.
So they are stealing rain... (Score:1)
By forcing rain to fall on Chinese soil... they are effectively inducing a drought elsewhere. Say now, the south of Russia becomes incredibly dry because there is no rain. China has no regard for absolutely anything. They take a technology and simply use it, asking no questions.
What are the dry-to-be countries in the area do, then?
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:2)
I'm no climatologist, but China mass-draining the monsoons of suspended water can't have anything but nearly catastrophic effects on down-wind ecosystems that have evolved over hundreds of millions of years to exist compatibly with current moisture patterns.
If they pull the moisture out of the air to get it to fall in Tibet, then it won't be there to fall wherever those air currents normally dump it - Eastern Russia, Northern China, or maybe even Japan. It would seem that relatively-dessicated air masses m