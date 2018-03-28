New Deep-Learning Software Knows How To Make Desired Organic Molecules (nature.com) 18
dryriver shares a report from Nature about a neural network-based, deep-learning software that is as good as trained chemists in figuring out what reagents and reactions may lead to the successful creation of a desired organic molecule: Chemists have a new lab assistant: artificial intelligence. Researchers have developed a "deep learning" computer program that produces blueprints for the sequences of reactions needed to create small organic molecules, such as drug compounds. The pathways that the tool suggests look just as good on paper as those devised by human chemists. The tool, described in Nature on March 28, is not the first software to wield artificial intelligence (AI) instead of human skill and intuition. Yet chemists hail the development as a milestone, saying that it could speed up the process of drug discovery and make organic chemistry more efficient. Chemists have conventionally scoured lists of reactions recorded by others, and drawn on their own intuition to work out a step-by-step pathway to make a particular compound. They usually work backwards, starting with the molecule they want to create and then analyzing which readily available reagents and sequences of reactions could be used to synthesize it -- a process known as retrosynthesis, which can take hours or even days of planning. The new AI tool, developed by Marwin Segler, an organic chemist and artificial-intelligence researcher at the University of Munster in Germany, and his colleagues, uses deep-learning neural networks to imbibe essentially all known single-step organic-chemistry reactions -- about 12.4 million of them. This enables it to predict the chemical reactions that can be used in any single step. The tool repeatedly applies these neural networks in planning a multi-step synthesis, deconstructing the desired molecule until it ends up with the available starting reagents.
Yeah, finding syntheses of controlled substances from uncontrolled precursors is an obvious use of this tech.
How do you preserve free speech and the spirit of the Constitution in a time when things can be spoken into existence?
They were replaced a long time ago. Most biotech labs are now a director, plus a few technicians to supervise the automatic sequencing machines. It used to take a PhD graduate three years of research to figure out what genes interacted with which proteins. Now that's done automatically. The cost of sequencing a single human genome has dropped from $100 million to under $1000 in 15 years. That's faster than Moore's law.
So they moved on from genomics to proteonomics,
No doubt this is potentially a highly significant development, and an early example of a powerful tool that shows the way to the future. I expect that this sort of technology will prove useful in developing many desirable chemicals for many purposes. But, one of the things I wonder about is the potential for reduced understanding and insight among the people using it, and where it might lead. Mathematics is already confronted by machine generated results that are beyond the ability of humans to check. A
... I imagine, without knowing much about biotech (or RTFA). The bottleneck is the trial and experimentation, which takes a long time. You already have to be very discerning in deciding which synthesized compounds you want to try, what good does it do to you to be able to computer-generate more compounds?