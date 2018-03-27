James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's Next Hubble, Delayed Again (cnet.com) 27
NASA has been planning to launch a powerful new telescope that can see across the universe and perhaps to the beginning of time for many years now. But the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) appears likely to have to wait at least two more. From a report: On Tuesday, NASA said it needs more time to test the $8 billion space observatory, pushing back the scheduled launch date to approximately May 2020 from the earlier plans of next year. "Webb is the highest priority project for the agency's Science Mission Directorate, and the largest international space science project in US history," Robert Lightfoot, NASA's acting administrator, said in a release. "All the observatory's flight hardware is now complete, however, the issues brought to light with the spacecraft element are prompting us to take the necessary steps to refocus our efforts on the completion of this ambitious and complex observatory."
It has been a long time. The Shuttle Fleet, has been aging, and becoming harder to maintain. Also during a recession NASA is usually the easiest target to pick to cut. Because their services rarely cover any short term goal.
In may ways this brought to light companies such as Space-X who offer new approaches to space flight, that a government agency without any competitive priorities can maintain.
Economy takes a long time (Score:2)
With all of the knowledge and know how of the past, why did it take 50 or 60 years for access to space to drop for once?
Because getting to space is technologically hard. It takes a while for economies of scale to build up enough to really make a big difference.
It took about that long for air travel to become reasonably affordable. Heck even today an estimated 80% of the world population [cnbc.com] has never flown. When I was born less than half [si.edu] of the US population had never set foot inside an aircraft. The term jet set [wikipedia.org] originated from the fact that until the 1960s-70s air travel was too expensive for anyone but the very wealthy.
In the beginning you are building infrastructure, but after that is done, you should be using it for its intended purpose, not as some lifelong gravy train of project contracts.
Re: Obama sold NASA out to the Russians (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
I think part of the problem, is they were looking for a single Shuttle Replacement, The Shuttle was an attempt to match our Science Fiction view on how a space craft should be. A multi-use device, designed to handle many different type of mission parameters. The problem with the design, is that it made to do many mission parameters but none ideal for the shuttle itself. It is like the first set of jets, didn't have adjustable seats, but were designed for a mans average height. That meant they couldn't fi
In 50 years, exotic materials and designs will still be exotic. Inconel isn't likely to come down in price, and electroforming engine parts in boiling liquid over the span of many months just to produce one isn't likely to ever become cheap either. The Shuttle was a pork project, but again, it was all we had, and now we have nothing.
I think part of the problem, is they were looking for a single Shuttle Replacement,
... A multi-use device, designed to handle many different type of mission parameters.
Perhaps NASA could use Emacs for their launch vehicle. I'm sure it could easily get things to LEO.
Re:Obama sold NASA out to the Russians (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, janitors usually do get the inside scoop.
Evidence please (Score:4, Insightful)
NASA has been gutted since the Obama administration when the Shuttle program was cancelled and manned space flight was handed over to the Russians.
NASA "gutted"? How do you figure? Their budget hasn't been slashed. They finally got rid of the boondoggle that was the Shuttle program. New rocket systems (public and private) are coming online. Robotic missions and science exploration has continued more or less as before. I'm puzzled how you think the Obama administration in any way "gutted" NASA.
Who cares that we are using the Russians for a few years to get people into orbit? That's a temporary situation and a far better one than the ludicrously expensive unreliable and wasteful shuttle. We wasted decades on the shuttle program when we could have been doing so much more. Any problems from that are frankly our own damn fault and happened WAY before any of the recent presidents. You have to go back to the Nixon/Ford/Carter/Reagan administrations for the bad planning there.
W Bush cancelled the shuttle 2004-Jan-14 (Score:2, Informative)
See http://www.thespacereview.com/... [thespacereview.com] and https://www.forbes.com/sites/q... [forbes.com] for background. The Columbia Accident Investigation Board in 2003 said the shuttle program should be recertified (its safety to fly re-evaluated) if flights were to extend past 2010. Bush announced the retirement in a speech at the beginning of his second term on January 14 2004.
Because NASA didn't have enough money (remember when congressional Republicans were deficit hawks?) to continue to operate the shuttles and develop a succ
NASA has been gutted since the Obama administration when the Shuttle program was cancelled...
The shuttle program was cancelled by George Bush.
I miss old NASA (Score:1)
During the Apollo program, NASA was something like 3-5% of the entire federal budget. These days, it's more like 0.5%. NASA has spent about as much on the Ares/Constellation pork boondogle as the JWST, and that just might someday go to the Moon.
For comparison: Department of Education is around
documents? (Score:2)
There are like 5000 people working on this thing and I would think they have to issue a report to explain a significant delay.
Of course not. You'll need to file a FOIA request, wait for it to be denied and then sue.
JWST is beyond NASA (Score:2)
JWST is really just too much to expect of today's NASA. Too complex, too long a time frame, all spinning out of control in the leadership vacuum that has been misgoverning NASA for at least 10 years. Expect to see another NASA announcement to delay SLS as well; the current 'estimated' launch date is Nov 2018. They won't make that and it will get pushed into 2019 or later. Same reasons. NASA doesn't even have a confirmed chairman and the previous chairman was an indifferent caretaker; Bolden oversaw del