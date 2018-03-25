Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Breakthrough Study Reveals How LSD Dissolves a Person's Sense of Self (newatlas.com) 71

Posted by BeauHD from the behind-the-scenes dept.
New submitter future guy shares a report from New Atlas: A fascinating study led by scientists at the University of Zurich has uncovered key insights into the mechanisms behind how our brain generates our sense of self. The researchers administered lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) to several participants in order to home in on where in the brain our sense of self is activated and what happens when a powerful psychedelic drug interferes with that process. The study administered 24 subjects either LSD, LSD in combination with ketanserin, or a placebo. Ketanserin is a compound that is known to inhibit many of the effects of LSD by blocking the serotonin 2A receptor (5-HT2A receptor). Each subject lay in an MRI scanner while undergoing a series of social interaction simulations with a virtual avatar. As well as the brain imaging, the subjects' eye movements were monitored to track when they were or were not following the gaze of the virtual avatar.

The study demonstrated LSD-altered brain activity in several regions previously identified as fundamental for developing coherent self-representation during social interaction, including the posterior cingulate cortex, medial prefrontal cortex and the angular gyrus. Most importantly though was the observation that ketanserin normalized the effects of LSD to the point where the group influenced by ketanserin and LSD displayed similar results to those under the effect of the placebo. These results strongly suggest that the 5-HT2A receptor plays a fundamental role in the development of self-awareness, and differentiation between the self and others. The value of this research is two-fold. As well as simply increasing our knowledge of how the brain functions under the influence of psychedelic drugs, it is suggested that different psychiatric conditions could be treated by manipulating the 5-HT2A receptor pathways. The study has been published in the journal JNeurosci.

  • Bumer, man. (Score:5, Funny)

    by Bing Tsher E ( 943915 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @09:39PM (#56325613) Journal

    I can't imagine dropping acid and then just lying in an MRI scanner.

  • LSD acts on much more than 5-HT2A. Source:

    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/2/20/LSDaffinities.GIF

    Interesting research, glad its being done. I wonder why they targetted just 5-HT2A as there is much more going on. Probably because getting approval is just so dang hard. Humanity should of invested far more in the scientific controlled research of psychedelics by now.

    Im glad I got to try LSD and other psychedelics a decade ago. I am fundamentally a different person from it. Its great to get to know "yo

  • LSD Dissolves a Person's Sense of Self

    Post something too clever on /. and get modded down.

    • The control group gets the placebo. They post what only they think is too clever, and also get modded down.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Clever, I can think of just one change in a particular sentence, to more closely reflect reality, " it is suggested that different psychiatric conditions could be 'CREATED' by manipulating the 5-HT2A receptor pathways" and don't think anyone didn't think of that especially in conjunction with the US Military Industrial Complex and it's leading proponent the CIA. Let's all bet that, the reality of intentional abuses was funding this particular research project. Primary objective, get anyone to say what ever

    • Or, just use the "Post Anonymously" option!

  • Other than the mechanism, this is pretty much old news.

    Originally published in '79 by Albert Hoffman: LSD, my problem child
    https://books.google.com/books... [google.com]

  • Self, lesser or no self? (Score:3)

    by no-body ( 127863 ) on Sunday March 25, 2018 @11:19PM (#56325899)
    What's better?

    Lets just look at the current POTUS. Clear case of lots of Self and in a desperate need to adjust anything not agreeing with it so it agrees.

    Is this a way to live? Seems a pretty busy undertaking and in a larger amount of collisions with not agreeing Selfs and that following unhappiness with inner conflict because in such a big Self, unhappiness cannot be shown or tolerated.

    I'd say, lesser self is a wiser choice.
    • A billionaire who nails lots of hot chicks. Yeah, it must be so awful for him...

    • What's better? Lets just look at the current POTUS. Clear case of lots of Self and in a desperate need to adjust anything not agreeing with it so it agrees. Is this a way to live? Seems a pretty busy undertaking and in a larger amount of collisions with not agreeing Selfs and that following unhappiness with inner conflict because in such a big Self, unhappiness cannot be shown or tolerated. I'd say, lesser self is a wiser choice.

      Some med to dissolve your obsession with Trump would be nice, lol

  • "Melts in the Mind, NOT The Mouth!"

  • Anecdotally, at least, LSD helped me - as a socially-inept, outsider-type nerd - to develop an awareness of myself and my connectedness to the universe beyond the immediate world of ass-hole family and community mores. Further, actually finding an acid dealer exposed me to a bigger world than my background would otherwise provide. All-in-all a worthy experience for me.
    $.02
  • A study done by a universal consciousness that looks at itself though the eyes of every being in the universe conducted a study on itself and found that LSD removes all sense of self and other. This study was peer reviewed by a universal consciousness that looks at itself though the eyes of every being in the universe....

  • hard to have self when you are at one with the universe
    not that I ever took drugs,
    ok,
    but I never inhaled

  • Having personal experience with a few "brands", I can say that not once did I experience a dissolving of self. Like most "social experiments", the numbers are too small to extrapolate great insights from. I don't typically follow someone else's gaze unless there's a definite reason for me to, so I don't see any relevance to that.

    Last point, spacing out != dissolving of self.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Brands?

      Not a social experiment.

      First you aren't the world - maybe you should take some LSD? Second you are most likely wrong.

      Again with the ego. Maybe others have other definition that is more generally accepted? Maybe this is a step towards defining "self"?

  • Sometimes a study pops out of the mass of studies as particularly important and to the point. This is one such study. Also, there is no such thing as a "virtual avatar." It is redundant.

  • Medical research is building a good body of evidence for therapeutic
    LSD in conditions such as PTSD and intractable depression.

    https://www.newscientist.com/a... [newscientist.com]
    http://psychedelicscience.org.... [psychedeli...nce.org.uk]

