Breakthrough Study Reveals How LSD Dissolves a Person's Sense of Self (newatlas.com) 71
New submitter future guy shares a report from New Atlas: A fascinating study led by scientists at the University of Zurich has uncovered key insights into the mechanisms behind how our brain generates our sense of self. The researchers administered lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) to several participants in order to home in on where in the brain our sense of self is activated and what happens when a powerful psychedelic drug interferes with that process. The study administered 24 subjects either LSD, LSD in combination with ketanserin, or a placebo. Ketanserin is a compound that is known to inhibit many of the effects of LSD by blocking the serotonin 2A receptor (5-HT2A receptor). Each subject lay in an MRI scanner while undergoing a series of social interaction simulations with a virtual avatar. As well as the brain imaging, the subjects' eye movements were monitored to track when they were or were not following the gaze of the virtual avatar.
The study demonstrated LSD-altered brain activity in several regions previously identified as fundamental for developing coherent self-representation during social interaction, including the posterior cingulate cortex, medial prefrontal cortex and the angular gyrus. Most importantly though was the observation that ketanserin normalized the effects of LSD to the point where the group influenced by ketanserin and LSD displayed similar results to those under the effect of the placebo. These results strongly suggest that the 5-HT2A receptor plays a fundamental role in the development of self-awareness, and differentiation between the self and others. The value of this research is two-fold. As well as simply increasing our knowledge of how the brain functions under the influence of psychedelic drugs, it is suggested that different psychiatric conditions could be treated by manipulating the 5-HT2A receptor pathways. The study has been published in the journal JNeurosci.
I can't imagine dropping acid and then just lying in an MRI scanner.
When the MRI machine looks like its breathing, some find it funny, others panic.
One gets claustrophobic in there.Maybe the noise augments it but it's mainly the 'stuck in a tunnel' feeling.
Yea, I personally would lose my shit if they had me strapped down inside of it. But if i was free to move, I would be able to overcome it, but thats even sober. when you do acid or mushrooms or really anything you may see shit on, you have to mentally prepare yourself ahead of time that, "Hey you might see some fucked up shit, its probably not real" and it helps keep your mind at ease. Ive done a ton of drugs in my life and any time i did psychedelics thats the mindset i went in with.. Never had a trip that
I can't imagine dropping acid and then just lying in an MRI scanner.
Only your body has to remain there.
problem is, my brain is inside my body and connected to it. as soon as the drugs realized I couldnt move... heart beat to infinity!
I can't imagine dropping acid and then just lying in an MRI scanner.
Agreed. I always felt claustrophobic indoors on acid. Can't imagine the tube.
You don't need drugs to lie to yourself.
One of the remaining legacies of colonialism is the suppression of psychedelics. They were used in religious rituals for thousands of years in the Americas, and as such a sacrement, their use is in fact a constitutionally protected right.
The problem is that in today's culture, it seems like 'getting wasted' is the objective of drug use. Drink some beer, take some speed and maybe some shrooms, man. Get bent.
Chemicals are a tool, to be used with care. 'Tripping' shouldn't be a 'gee, wow!' roller coaster ride.
But this amounts to preaching to the choir, I imagine, on
/.
I've found the gee wow rollercoaster of some substances helpful for self reflection and growth.
Maybe gee whoah is more accurate, but some substances cram self knowledge at a place that's barely comprehensible and could definitely be called a roller coaster, then trigger the profound part of the brain hard (DMT, I'm looking at you).
Seems to me you are only able to think what others have told you. From the comments I've read, it seems as if all of us that HAVE taken these types of drugs have a more open mind than you. And apparently it helped us think for ourselfs.
The problem is that in today's culture, it seems like 'getting wasted' is the objective of drug use. Drink some beer, take some speed and maybe some shrooms, man. Get bent. Chemicals are a tool, to be used with care. 'Tripping' shouldn't be a 'gee, wow!' roller coaster ride. But this amounts to preaching to the choir, I imagine, on
/.
I don't think you understand the expression "preaching for the choir". Since the church choir is mostly devout believers, it means the priest is talking to the people who already agree with him. The implication is that the priest is wasting his time instead of trying to convert non-believers. So unless you think
/. so overwhelmingly agrees with you it's kinda redundant to say it you're not "preaching for the choir". Perhaps you meant to say "preaching for deaf ears"? That means a wasted effort because peopl
What's scary is that even with all this history known and available we still can't get drugs legalized. That's not just because of corruption. At best only 65% support legalizing weed (and you can forget about legalizing the
Even more disturbing is the fact that the government refuses to accept any thereputic value to weed or the harder stuff.
Yet ketemine seems to accutely end severe suicidal idealation. MDMA can be great for therapy (couples or PTSD). LSD plus therapy while on it looks promising for addiction to more dangerous substances (alcohol included). Mushrooms microdoesed for depression (anecdotally, this is a more tenuous claim than the others).
All of this, but the government decided there is no thereputic value, and j
unlawful enough to be suppressed
implies that there is a law that prohibits the act. That also implies that the law was made at some point in history under certain circumstances and for certain reasons. The majority of laws are not made based on scientific evidence but on the gut feeling and idealistic values of the people in power. If they would be based on science you would have to illegalize alcohol and tobacco. For human sacrifice you have to decide who is to be sacrificed and kill that person. That is not the case for drug consumptin
They (psychedelics) were made illegal when?
LSD acts on much more than 5-HT2A. Source:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/2/20/LSDaffinities.GIF
Interesting research, glad its being done. I wonder why they targetted just 5-HT2A as there is much more going on. Probably because getting approval is just so dang hard. Humanity should of invested far more in the scientific controlled research of psychedelics by now.
Im glad I got to try LSD and other psychedelics a decade ago. I am fundamentally a different person from it. Its great to get to know "yo
Anecdotally, I'd say yes. A friend of mine from youth completely lost himself on shrooms, didn't know who he was.
It is sometimes said that "shrooms are analog, acid is digital", but they do take you in the same general direction. So does alpha-methyl tryptamine. I haven't been lucky enough to get DMT. Phenethylamines have a considerably different feel than tryptamines, but they're not a completely different thing. There's less ego loss on psychedelic phenethylamines, as far as I can determine, but I can't possibly control for all variables and I've heard peyote will break a person down pretty much the same way as LSD
LSD Dissolves a Person's Sense of Self
Post something too clever on
/. and get modded down.
Clever, I can think of just one change in a particular sentence, to more closely reflect reality, " it is suggested that different psychiatric conditions could be 'CREATED' by manipulating the 5-HT2A receptor pathways" and don't think anyone didn't think of that especially in conjunction with the US Military Industrial Complex and it's leading proponent the CIA. Let's all bet that, the reality of intentional abuses was funding this particular research project. Primary objective, get anyone to say what ever
Zurich is an oddly appropriate choice, since the world's first LSD trip in 1954 occurred in Basel.
Andy Warhol?
I thought he changed his name and is now the mayor of Chicago.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Strat
Other than the mechanism, this is pretty much old news.
Originally published in '79 by Albert Hoffman: LSD, my problem child
https://books.google.com/books... [google.com]
Lets just look at the current POTUS. Clear case of lots of Self and in a desperate need to adjust anything not agreeing with it so it agrees.
Is this a way to live? Seems a pretty busy undertaking and in a larger amount of collisions with not agreeing Selfs and that following unhappiness with inner conflict because in such a big Self, unhappiness cannot be shown or tolerated.
I'd say, lesser self is a wiser choice.
What's better? Lets just look at the current POTUS. Clear case of lots of Self and in a desperate need to adjust anything not agreeing with it so it agrees. Is this a way to live? Seems a pretty busy undertaking and in a larger amount of collisions with not agreeing Selfs and that following unhappiness with inner conflict because in such a big Self, unhappiness cannot be shown or tolerated. I'd say, lesser self is a wiser choice.
Some med to dissolve your obsession with Trump would be nice, lol
"Melts in the Mind, NOT The Mouth!"
$.02
hard to have self when you are at one with the universe
not that I ever took drugs,
ok,
but I never inhaled
Last point, spacing out != dissolving of self.
Brands?
Not a social experiment.
First you aren't the world - maybe you should take some LSD? Second you are most likely wrong.
Again with the ego. Maybe others have other definition that is more generally accepted? Maybe this is a step towards defining "self"?
Medical research is building a good body of evidence for therapeutic
LSD in conditions such as PTSD and intractable depression.
https://www.newscientist.com/a... [newscientist.com]
http://psychedelicscience.org.... [psychedeli...nce.org.uk]