A Star Grazed Our Solar System 70,000 Years Ago, Early Humans Likely Saw It (space.com) 72
schwit1 shares a report from Space.com: Some distant objects in our solar system bear the gravitational imprint of a small star's close flyby 70,000 years ago, when modern humans were already walking the Earth, a new study suggests. In 2015, a team of researchers announced that a red dwarf called Scholzs star apparently grazed the solar system 70,000 years ago, coming closer than 1 light-year to the sun. For perspective, the suns nearest stellar neighbor these days, Proxima Centauri, lies about 4.2 light-years away. The astronomers came to this conclusion by measuring the motion and velocity of Scholzs star -- which zooms through space with a smaller companion, a brown dwarf or "failed star" -- and extrapolating backward in time. Scholz's star passed by the solar system at a time when early humans and Neanderthals shared the Earth. The star likely appeared as a faint reddish light to anyone looking up at the time, researchers with the new study said. The study has been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters.
Re:It vexes me (Score:4, Funny)
While I consider that everything is at a safe distance
Re: (Score:2)
Some people are theorizing that the pair interfered with the orbits of comets in the Oort cloud, some of which might have come closer to, or even hit the Earth as a result.
As for "early humans saw it", down-scaled to "appeared as a faint reddish light to anyone looking up at the time".. "Hey, look up! The sky is slightly redder than it was last week! Wow, that hasn't happened since the last volcano."
Re:Terminology (Score:5, Funny)
Apparently it would have been a tenth magnitude object, undoubtedly visible in Neanderthal telescopes.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe the coastal tides were 0.001mm higher.
I'm sure they were logging that data back then. It was important for Henge building.
Grazed? (Score:5, Informative)
One light year is still WAY beyond the bounds of our known solar system and lets nor forget that the oort cloud is still pretty theoretical and no one has actually seen one of these objects yet in situ (though the claim is this is where comets come from) unlike those in the kuiper belt. So saying it grazed out solar system is pushing it a bit. If it had strayed into the kuiper belt yes , otherwise, umm, not really.
Re: (Score:1)
I know reading the summary is nowadays tantamount to reading the article, but if you did, you'd realize it does clarify its meaning. And it's about the gravitational influence the star had, and in that sense 1ly isn't that far.
Re:Grazed? (Score:4, Interesting)
I read both thanks, and saying it might have perturbed objects in a currently purely theoretical cloud of objects is just speculation.
Re: (Score:2)
Grazing
Grazing is a method of feeding in which a herbivore feeds on plants such as grasses, or other multicellular organisms such as algae.
Re: (Score:2)
You'd best hope that the clue-by-four heading your way just grazes your cranium.
Sigh. (Score:5, Insightful)
1 light-year is 63,241 AU.
An AU is the distance from the Earth to the Sun.
The solar system is about 40AU (depending on your definition of planet).
So "close" is really... well, testing things a bit. Astronomically, yes, very close.
Practically? It's 20,000 times the size of the entire solar system away and to my knowledge only two objects have ever left the solar system.
Chronologically? It happened 70,000 years ago which, again, is tiny in astronomical terms but it's already long gone. We could do nothing about it in a reasonable time, we'd barely be able to study it, and if it was slightly to the left we'd all be interstellar dust (again) by now.
Though interesting, it's hardly close or anything we can really utilise or study,
I'd be more worried along the lines of "chances are something else could come and go this and wipe us out and likely we'd never know it was going to happen". Not just stray asteriods (which obviously would be knocked for six by something like this straying close) but an entire damn star. That's solar-system-ending.
Re: (Score:1)
Close is relative. Astrophysicists think it''s close, so I'll probably go with their definition over your provincial one.
--#
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I'd prefer to trust a professional in the field than an AC.
Re: Sigh. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
5 technically.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
But the furthest is still only 141AU away.
Re: (Score:2)
1 light-year is 63,241 AU.
An AU is the distance from the Earth to the Sun.
The solar system is about 40AU (depending on your definition of planet).
So "close" is really... well, testing things a bit. Astronomically, yes, very close.
Practically? It's 20,000 times the size of the entire solar system away and to my knowledge only two objects have ever left the solar system.
Chronologically? It happened 70,000 years ago which, again, is tiny in astronomical terms but it's already long gone. We could do nothing about it in a reasonable time, we'd barely be able to study it, and if it was slightly to the left we'd all be interstellar dust (again) by now.
Though interesting, it's hardly close or anything we can really utilise or study,
I'd be more worried along the lines of "chances are something else could come and go this and wipe us out and likely we'd never know it was going to happen". Not just stray asteriods (which obviously would be knocked for six by something like this straying close) but an entire damn star. That's solar-system-ending.
The solar system is way bigger than 40 AU. The Oort cloud is part of the solar system and it extends to about 3 light years. So, the solar system extends, at least, to 3 light years. Not to mention, the sun's magnetic bubbles extend that far. I'm not sure why you stopped at the last planet and not include the Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud as part of the solar system.
Re: (Score:2)
The solar system is about 40AU (depending on your definition of planet).
There are many more sattelites of the sun than just the planets, some with known orbits that go far beyond 40AU out. You can look at some of the known ones https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. There are doubtless many more that have not yet been observed.
A star a light year away (Score:3)
Let's be sensible here. We are talking about a very faint star, faint enough that we didn't bother to or even couldn't measure its path until now. Passing our solar system at the distance of a light year. Remember the "family portrait" Voyager took? Now, that's about 19 lightHOURS out. Or roughly 500 times closer.
Do you really think a human 70,000 years ago without any astronomic tools would have noticed? Or even cared?
Re:A star a light year away (Score:4, Insightful)
Some beetles navigate by the Milky Way.
Ancient cultures all named thousands of stars and gave them associated legends, as well as navigated by them. They knew about comets, meteors, stars and galaxies.
To be honest, they were more likely to notice something unusual - especially if it moved over time - than the average person would be today. The naked eye doesn't pick up much in a city nowadays.
You know how I got into astronomy at age 30? I saw Venus for the very first time, while driving to Scotland for 9 hours.
A culture that revolves around day-time and can't do anything of an evening because of insufficient light, yet being a species that naturally wakes up throughout the night - they're going to spot a red star going across the sky just like they could spot Venus doing so. And it would be a "Oh, look, that's unusual" rather than "ARGH! We're all gonna die!" purely because it wouldn't actually be that unusual or interesting to them, given the size and brightness of said star in the sky.
Re: (Score:2)
"In a big city you should still be able to see Venus and Mars with the naked eye. Likely Jupiter and Saturn too. I know I can within the glow of San Antonio."
Inner-city London, with over-cast skies for most of the year? Good luck!
P.S. I am now an amateur astronomer. It's... technically possible with the right kit in a dark place to see some things. I have a photo of Saturn (tiny but you can make out the rings). And you can see Venus. But with the naked eye? Not a chance for the majority of the year.
Re: (Score:2)
It took you 30 years to see Venus?
In the UK that would be perfectly normal.
Re: (Score:2)
We need to be worried... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
It means they're talking about Homo sapiens (same species as all the idiots wandering around on the planet today) who were around 70,000 years ago along side Homo neanderthalensis (who were not modern humans and are no longer around, unless you count some DNA left over from our ancestors fucking anything that held still long enough).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The star was not visible to naked-eye observers. (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
It's magnetically active so could have flared enough to be visible.
Re: (Score:2)
But the headline is still wrong. The real situation is:
Re: (Score:1)
Scholz's star is currently 18.3 magnitude, and these flares are supposed to subtract 9 magnitudes.
This should be visible by the The All Sky Automated Survey [astrouw.edu.pl] which monitors everything brighter than 14 magnitude.
So we probably already have the data to answer the question of likelihood. It's surprising that the Scholz's star researchers aren't doing it.
Incorrect reporting (Score:3)
Whoever authored the science news did not check their facts. Scholz's Star had an estimated absolute magnitude of 11.4 at closest approach, which is nowhere near visible enough to be seen with the naked eye. Unless telescopes were in use 70,000 years ago, it's clear that nobody would have had any clue what was going on.
It can so close that ... (Score:2)
For perspective, the suns nearest stellar neighbor
...
It came so close that it dislodged nearly all of our apostrophes, leaving
/. editors unable to use them for 70,000 years to come.
Rediscovering Mars (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This is why you should be tracking controversies (Score:3)
This story is another perfect example for why the "settled science" academic approach absolutely fails to produce a rigorous result, in practice. We need to be systematically tracking controversial science claims on a social network which is dedicated to crowdsourcing this information.
It also demonstrates -- once again -- an overt bias against the Electric Universe amongst the scientific community and science journalists. This is really straightforward, guys. Let me explain.
Alongside the core scientific claim that cosmic plasmas should be modeled as laboratory plasmas, the Thunderbolts Group has also proposed that the earliest human stories are best interpreted through the lens of plasma physics. And although there is not actually a consensus on these interpretations, what some comparative mythologists in their group have concluded is that the best way to explain the earliest stories mankind told -- mainly the mythological archetypes -- is with the suggestion that a foreign star entered into our solar system in human-historical times.
Notice the remarkable similarity in the two claims. We really have to dig into the very fine details in order to discern the differences between this mainstream science claim and the Electric Universe claim.
But, also -- importantly -- notice that there was no immediate labeling of this mainstream version of the idea as "pseudoscience", even though the two claims are basically the same -- and -- more to the point, imo -- no demonstrable realization amongst the critics of the Electric Universe that this is what they are claiming. What I have observed is that people are against the Electric Universe brand -- not the idea itself -- for if a person can be convinced that some sort of foreign incursion has occurred in recent human-historical times, the suggestion that we can then interpret the earliest human stories through the lens of this idea is a very short leap of imagination.
Put another way, people are dead-set against an idea which they don't really know much about. This sort of behavior is not in the spirit of rigorous science, and it can actually lead to tremendous confusion in the sciences, for it institutionalizes a lack of rigor and biases into this process which is widely regarded as secure from such things. And, to be clear, this problem is far, far bigger than just the EU; this lack of rigor is occurring across all of the scientific disciplines. There are some controversial claims -- e.g., the work of Dr. Gerald Pollack on water and gels -- which is routinely coopted by the mainstream, for the simple reason that not even the mainstream researchers have tracked the controversial science claim. These mainstream researchers generally have no idea that they are vindicating or copying other peoples' work -- because we've yet to build out the tools which would track these claims. The information is all spread out, and lacks a system of organization which can facilitate crowdsourcing and discovery.
We really need to think more deeply about the implications of the "settled science" approach to science, for it really seems like a factory for mistakes which can, in theory, cause us to spin our wheels endlessly.
People will of course howl because I said the "EU" words, but if you really want to see substantial progress in the sciences over your lifetime, you'll think more deeply about the more general case, and you will favor the approach which results in a more rigorous scientific result. I invoke the Electric Universe to make my point, but this problem is truthfully much bigger than any individual disagreement in the sciences.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
If somebody was to ask you in the street -- without access to wikipedia or any other resources -- what the Electric Universe actually is, the nature of the problem would become immediately obvious. You would observably struggle to explain the idea's details.
The fact of the matter is that the most vocal critics here on Slashdot generally know the least about the idea. We need not perform such a survey, actually, because we can tell as much from the fact that none of the comments here exhibit the overt host
Re: (Score:2)
Except one is extrapolation from direct measurement and the other is, in your words, a 'short leap of imagination' which I think is being very generous about how long a leap it is.
The electric universe isn't a theory, it's a random hodge podge of assertions with no predictive powers. It's not science, it's barely mythology.
I think if you read up a bit more about Gerald Pollack you'll see that the folks who are co-opting his work are other crackpots extrapolating from his book and work to make bizarre clai
Re: (Score:3)
Re: "Except one is extrapolation from direct measurement and the other is, in your words, a 'short leap of imagination' which I think is being very generous about how long a leap it is."
"Eighty-four distinct high-energy-density Z-pinch categories have been identified in petroglyphs, nearly all of which belong to the archaic [50] class. Only a small percentage of these petroglyphs, or petroglyph patterns, do not fall into any of these categories." [scribd.com]
I've created a graphic here [controvers...cience.com] which I think reduces the confu
Re: (Score:3)
And, by the way, they actually do make predictions [thunderbolts.info] -- which is the first link that comes up if you type into Google "electric universe predictions".
Re: (Score:2)
the best way to explain the earliest stories mankind told -- mainly the mythological archetypes -- is with the suggestion that a foreign star entered into our solar system in human-historical times.
What myths are you talking about here?
Re: (Score:3)
David Talbott, Ev Cochrane and Dwardu Cardona refer specifically to the oldest mythological archetypes -- the "archaic" ones. For specific examples, you'd want to search for their talks on youtube.
Realize that Plato broadly cast all of the earliest stories as a recounting of a single event [google.com]. This quote is very important, due not only to its specificity but also for the unrecognized fact that Plato would appear to be describing the action of gravity -- a concept which he did not understand -- drawing back t
Re: This is why you should be tracking controversi (Score:2)
Brace yourself for the comet rain! (Score:2)
Just brace yourselves fellas. In just 200,000 years one of these comets will strike the earth and kill 99.9% of all known species. Projections are humans will be only species left at that time subsisting on eating