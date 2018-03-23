Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


A Star Grazed Our Solar System 70,000 Years Ago, Early Humans Likely Saw It (space.com) 72

Posted by BeauHD from the blast-from-the-past dept.
schwit1 shares a report from Space.com: Some distant objects in our solar system bear the gravitational imprint of a small star's close flyby 70,000 years ago, when modern humans were already walking the Earth, a new study suggests. In 2015, a team of researchers announced that a red dwarf called Scholzs star apparently grazed the solar system 70,000 years ago, coming closer than 1 light-year to the sun. For perspective, the suns nearest stellar neighbor these days, Proxima Centauri, lies about 4.2 light-years away. The astronomers came to this conclusion by measuring the motion and velocity of Scholzs star -- which zooms through space with a smaller companion, a brown dwarf or "failed star" -- and extrapolating backward in time. Scholz's star passed by the solar system at a time when early humans and Neanderthals shared the Earth. The star likely appeared as a faint reddish light to anyone looking up at the time, researchers with the new study said. The study has been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters.

  • Grazed? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Viol8 ( 599362 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @06:23AM (#56311615) Homepage

    One light year is still WAY beyond the bounds of our known solar system and lets nor forget that the oort cloud is still pretty theoretical and no one has actually seen one of these objects yet in situ (though the claim is this is where comets come from) unlike those in the kuiper belt. So saying it grazed out solar system is pushing it a bit. If it had strayed into the kuiper belt yes , otherwise, umm, not really.

  • Sigh. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @06:25AM (#56311619) Homepage

    1 light-year is 63,241 AU.

    An AU is the distance from the Earth to the Sun.

    The solar system is about 40AU (depending on your definition of planet).

    So "close" is really... well, testing things a bit. Astronomically, yes, very close.

    Practically? It's 20,000 times the size of the entire solar system away and to my knowledge only two objects have ever left the solar system.

    Chronologically? It happened 70,000 years ago which, again, is tiny in astronomical terms but it's already long gone. We could do nothing about it in a reasonable time, we'd barely be able to study it, and if it was slightly to the left we'd all be interstellar dust (again) by now.

    Though interesting, it's hardly close or anything we can really utilise or study,

    I'd be more worried along the lines of "chances are something else could come and go this and wipe us out and likely we'd never know it was going to happen". Not just stray asteriods (which obviously would be knocked for six by something like this straying close) but an entire damn star. That's solar-system-ending.

    • Close is relative. Astrophysicists think it''s close, so I'll probably go with their definition over your provincial one.

    • Don't lie to me, I know this is the star of Jesus birth.

      The solar system is way bigger than 40 AU. The Oort cloud is part of the solar system and it extends to about 3 light years. So, the solar system extends, at least, to 3 light years. Not to mention, the sun's magnetic bubbles extend that far. I'm not sure why you stopped at the last planet and not include the Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud as part of the solar system.

      The solar system is about 40AU (depending on your definition of planet).

      There are many more sattelites of the sun than just the planets, some with known orbits that go far beyond 40AU out. You can look at some of the known ones https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. There are doubtless many more that have not yet been observed.

  • A star a light year away (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @06:28AM (#56311625)

    Let's be sensible here. We are talking about a very faint star, faint enough that we didn't bother to or even couldn't measure its path until now. Passing our solar system at the distance of a light year. Remember the "family portrait" Voyager took? Now, that's about 19 lightHOURS out. Or roughly 500 times closer.

    Do you really think a human 70,000 years ago without any astronomic tools would have noticed? Or even cared?

    • Re:A star a light year away (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ledow ( 319597 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @07:01AM (#56311681) Homepage

      Some beetles navigate by the Milky Way.

      Ancient cultures all named thousands of stars and gave them associated legends, as well as navigated by them. They knew about comets, meteors, stars and galaxies.

      To be honest, they were more likely to notice something unusual - especially if it moved over time - than the average person would be today. The naked eye doesn't pick up much in a city nowadays.

      You know how I got into astronomy at age 30? I saw Venus for the very first time, while driving to Scotland for 9 hours.

      A culture that revolves around day-time and can't do anything of an evening because of insufficient light, yet being a species that naturally wakes up throughout the night - they're going to spot a red star going across the sky just like they could spot Venus doing so. And it would be a "Oh, look, that's unusual" rather than "ARGH! We're all gonna die!" purely because it wouldn't actually be that unusual or interesting to them, given the size and brightness of said star in the sky.

  • We need to be worried... (Score:3)

    by LordHighExecutioner ( 4245243 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @07:04AM (#56311695)
    ... and check Sun's insurance coverage for interstellar collisions. Is a repair insurance included in its policy ? Does it allow full replacement of damaged planets, or is it just offering a mere fix of broken parts ? What about the insurance coverage offered to passengers traveling either on board of planets or space veichles ?

  • The star was not visible to naked-eye observers. (Score:4, Informative)

    by Ihlosi ( 895663 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @07:16AM (#56311723)
    Magnitude ~11, that's really dim.

  • Incorrect reporting (Score:3)

    by Stoutlimb ( 143245 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @07:36AM (#56311785)

    Whoever authored the science news did not check their facts. Scholz's Star had an estimated absolute magnitude of 11.4 at closest approach, which is nowhere near visible enough to be seen with the naked eye. Unless telescopes were in use 70,000 years ago, it's clear that nobody would have had any clue what was going on.

  • For perspective, the suns nearest stellar neighbor ...

    It came so close that it dislodged nearly all of our apostrophes, leaving /. editors unable to use them for 70,000 years to come.

  • Recently an astrophysics professor announced the discovery of a fantastic new object he discovered on his long exposure images. He announced it to the world, but he had to send out a retraction when someone pointed out that it was the planet Mars. http://www.iflscience.com/spac... [iflscience.com]

  • This story is another perfect example for why the "settled science" academic approach absolutely fails to produce a rigorous result, in practice. We need to be systematically tracking controversial science claims on a social network which is dedicated to crowdsourcing this information.

    It also demonstrates -- once again -- an overt bias against the Electric Universe amongst the scientific community and science journalists. This is really straightforward, guys. Let me explain.

    Alongside the core scientific claim that cosmic plasmas should be modeled as laboratory plasmas, the Thunderbolts Group has also proposed that the earliest human stories are best interpreted through the lens of plasma physics. And although there is not actually a consensus on these interpretations, what some comparative mythologists in their group have concluded is that the best way to explain the earliest stories mankind told -- mainly the mythological archetypes -- is with the suggestion that a foreign star entered into our solar system in human-historical times.

    Notice the remarkable similarity in the two claims. We really have to dig into the very fine details in order to discern the differences between this mainstream science claim and the Electric Universe claim.

    But, also -- importantly -- notice that there was no immediate labeling of this mainstream version of the idea as "pseudoscience", even though the two claims are basically the same -- and -- more to the point, imo -- no demonstrable realization amongst the critics of the Electric Universe that this is what they are claiming. What I have observed is that people are against the Electric Universe brand -- not the idea itself -- for if a person can be convinced that some sort of foreign incursion has occurred in recent human-historical times, the suggestion that we can then interpret the earliest human stories through the lens of this idea is a very short leap of imagination.

    Put another way, people are dead-set against an idea which they don't really know much about. This sort of behavior is not in the spirit of rigorous science, and it can actually lead to tremendous confusion in the sciences, for it institutionalizes a lack of rigor and biases into this process which is widely regarded as secure from such things. And, to be clear, this problem is far, far bigger than just the EU; this lack of rigor is occurring across all of the scientific disciplines. There are some controversial claims -- e.g., the work of Dr. Gerald Pollack on water and gels -- which is routinely coopted by the mainstream, for the simple reason that not even the mainstream researchers have tracked the controversial science claim. These mainstream researchers generally have no idea that they are vindicating or copying other peoples' work -- because we've yet to build out the tools which would track these claims. The information is all spread out, and lacks a system of organization which can facilitate crowdsourcing and discovery.

    We really need to think more deeply about the implications of the "settled science" approach to science, for it really seems like a factory for mistakes which can, in theory, cause us to spin our wheels endlessly.

    People will of course howl because I said the "EU" words, but if you really want to see substantial progress in the sciences over your lifetime, you'll think more deeply about the more general case, and you will favor the approach which results in a more rigorous scientific result. I invoke the Electric Universe to make my point, but this problem is truthfully much bigger than any individual disagreement in the sciences.

  • Wow! Within one light year! Just 70,000 years ago. That star grazed and disturbed the Oort cloud and the Kuiper belt objects. Some of them would have settled in other gravity wells near by. But many would have fallen into the gravity well of our Sun. They will create a veritable rain of comets.

    Just brace yourselves fellas. In just 200,000 years one of these comets will strike the earth and kill 99.9% of all known species. Projections are humans will be only species left at that time subsisting on eating

