AI Can Diagnose Prostate Cancer As Well As a Pathologist

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Science Business: Chinese researchers have developed an artificial intelligence system which can diagnose cancerous prostate samples as accurately as any pathologist, holding out the possibility of streamlining and eliminating variation in the process of cancer diagnosis. The system may also help overcome shortages of trained pathologists and in the longer term lead to automated or partially-automated prostate diagnosis. Confirmation of a prostate cancer diagnosis normally requires a biopsy sample to be examined by a pathologist. Now the Chinese AI system has shown similar levels of accuracy to pathologists and can also accurately classify the level of malignancy of the cancer, eliminating the variability which can creep into human diagnoses. [Hongqian Guo, who led the research group] took 918 prostate samples from 283 patients and ran these through the AI system, with the software gradually learning and improving diagnosis. The pathology images were subdivided into 40,000 smaller samples of which 30,000 were used to train the software while the remaining 10,000 were used to test accuracy. The results showed an accurate diagnosis in 99.38 per cent of cases, using a human pathologist as a gold standard. Guo said that means the AI system is as accurate as a pathologist. The research was presented at the 33rd European Association of Urology Congress in Copenhagen.

  • So you just point a camera at the person and they tell the AI the symptoms? Or do they mean you have a doctor get the symptoms and AI (google search) looks up matching diseases.

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The best in a generation of medical experts have to be found to show what is cancer and what is not.
      The computer then looks back over work and looks at a new medical sample.
      A human expert with decades of experience at a teaching hospital who has written books would have done all the work.
      A human also has the skill to know when to seek other experts with decades of experience around them to consult with.
      The other aspect to worry about is what to do with the result.
  • I'm not sure I'm ok with a robot examining me like that. I prefer the awkward wriggling fingers of a real human, and the incredibly strained communication before and after.

    Some things do require a human touch.

    Like my prostrate.

  • I can see this as a method to speed up processing samples and marking ones for evaluation
  • "As Well As a good Pathologist" would be more accurate.

      by fatp ( 1171151 )
      I usually understand "as well as" as "and"

      I thought Pathologist another illness...

