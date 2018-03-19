How Einstein Lost His Bearings, and With Them, General Relativity (quantamagazine.org) 74
Kevin Hartnett, writing for Quanta magazine: Albert Einstein released his general theory of relativity at the end of 1915. He should have finished it two years earlier. When scholars look at his notebooks from the period, they see the completed equations, minus just a detail or two. "That really should have been the final theory," said John Norton, an Einstein expert and a historian of science at the University of Pittsburgh. But Einstein made a critical last-second error that set him on an odyssey of doubt and discovery -- one that nearly cost him his greatest scientific achievement. The consequences of his decision continue to reverberate in math and physics today.
Here's the error. General relativity was meant to supplant Newtonian gravity. This meant it had to explain all the same physical phenomena Newton's equations could, plus other phenomena that Newton's equations couldn't. Yet in mid-1913, Einstein convinced himself, incorrectly, that his new theory couldn't account for scenarios where the force of gravity was weak -- scenarios that Newtonian gravity handled well. "In retrospect, this is just a bizarre mistake," said Norton. To correct this perceived flaw, Einstein thought he had to abandon what had been one of the central features of his emerging theory. Einstein's field equations -- the equations of general relativity -- describe how the shape of space-time evolves in response to the presence of matter and energy. To describe that evolution, you need to impose on space-time a coordinate system -- like lines of latitude and longitude -- that tells you which points are where. Another interesting read on Quanta: Why Stephen Hawking's Black Hole Puzzle Keeps Puzzling.
This is a good point of discussion. Things aren't as black and white as you imply, of course, but distractions are way up these days.
I came up with my theory [just-think-it.com] because of an unusual job situation -- caring for first one and later a second Alzheimer's person, on very long shifts, the second one at night -- one in the country, the second where I wasn't able to have the lights on.
I listened to a physics series on audio player almost every waking minute for a year and a half.
In this era of computers and CPU's and constant distraction, he wouldn't have managed to get to even first realization.
If Einstein didn't come up with it, someone else would have in the next 5 years. He wasn't working in a vacuum. The idea that matter and energy are interchangeable some way was already well on it's way by Poincaré and others before Einstein. Lorentz already described time dilation and the Lorentz transformations is pretty much the basis of special relativity.
Look at Hawking and the state of the art now in theoretical physics. You have many people that are/were probably on the same level as Einstein was
What actually happens when matter turns to energy and back?
What's the difference between energy that is electromagnetic and energy that is motion?
Why the difference?
Can you turn motion energy into photon energy?
Why not?
Where does the value of C come from?
Why is there a limit at all?
Why is that limit exceeded by observation?
How come there are so many forces?
Why is gravity only an attraction force and others not?
What is time?
Why does inertia and momentum require time?
Why don't things happen instantaneuosly?
Read Einstein's books, they aren't copyrighted anymore and have all those answers.
We know the answer to all those questions. You do too.
Its hard to explain after Harrods was destroyed by the Vogons.
The words are a distraction. Just stare at the equations.
i.e. its just a fixup of neutonian equations to correct for mass
I thought that the Neutonians are a hostile species from the Vorxon VII star system, who are not known for their math skills.
Simplify the TL;DR.
What actually happens when matter turns to energy and back?
It has never been observed to completion, only buildup of mass on high-speed particles and significant energy release on disassembly of atoms.
What's the difference between energy that is electromagnetic and energy that is motion?
How it interacts with other energies.
Why the difference?
They are essentially different, but also somewhat similar. That's why you are having trouble disconnecting the similarity in names from the difference in meaning.
Can you turn motion energy into photon energy?
There are many means of conversion.
Why not?
False.
Where does the value of C come from?
Observation and calculation.
Why is there a limit at all?
We suspect there is a limit because Maxwell's Equations have an asymptote at that value. We accept t
Can you turn motion energy into photon energy?
Can you plug a fucking lightbulb into a generator? No; can you?? Apparently, that's up for debate...
He's not wrong. (Score:3)
Gravity exists in the real word, independent of any coordinate system and it behaves consistently. There's no reason why it shouldn't be able to be described as such; we just don't know what that description is.
Saying that "oh noez Einstein ur on a wild goose chase!" is pretty darn silly.
Nice try Ken, nobody wants to watch your dumb video.
Gravity tends to create it's own reference frame which can then be used to construct a coordinate system that can then be used to model the data analytically. All natural phenomena is independent of human constructed coordinate systems. It is true that classical physics is dependent on the reference frame, at least to some extent, but that is one of the many assumptions made.
Newtonian physics is also relative, how much changes between different frames of reference is just a lot less than in general reletivity.
Lorentz only considered inertial frames.
Re:He's not wrong. (Score:5, Interesting)
Classical physics does not depend on a reference frame as long as the limitspeed is infinite and until 1880 or so that was the assumption. I mean it was known that the lightspeed was finite but there was no reason to believe it was the limitspeed. You can turn newtonian mechanics into a covariant system for general coordinate systems but why would you do that? If you want to describe a merry go round , don't get all that overhead and use a shortcut.
Then with special relativity you could again decide to do the same: support general coordinate systems, make it work for accelerated observers. You could still classify it as special relativity.
It was Einstein who decided we couldn't avoid to formulate things in a covariant manner, and the example was that inside an elevator it was strictly impossible to distinguish between floating in space or plummetting towards the earth in free fall and and likewise there was no distinction between standing on the surface of the earth and being pulled in space.
Therefore the math had to be the same too.
"he problem is you don't realize it until you can accurately calculate about 15 decimal places"
Huh? You can calculate to any number of decimal places by hand. What's your point?
Re: (Score:2)
Your pseudoscience cult is just fucking stupid.
Was it a mistake? (Score:5, Insightful)
the monumental effort to reconcile general relativity with quantum theory flounders in part because of the difficulty of developing a theory of quantum gravity that has the same general covariance Einstein achieved with his field equations. “In some sense you could argue the reason we don’t have an adequate quantum theory of gravity is we don’t know how to express the solutions to Einstein’s equations in a way that completely removes any kind of coordinate dependence,” said Weatherall.
It sounds like he recognized that there was something he couldn't explain, so he backed off a bit and looked for the explanation rather than charge forward and risk looking foolish.
"lost his bearings" and "greatest physicist" (Score:2)
"lost his bearings" and "greatest physicist of all time"
Don't do either of these, whoever writes about it.
"lost his bearings" and "greatest physicist of all time"
Don't do either of these, whoever writes about it.
Why not? Maxwell arguably was one of the "greatests physicist of all time" and was quite lost and off the rails when he argued that it would be impossible for heavier than air objects like humans to ever fly.
I didn't know Maxwell ever said that but I know he was pretty damn smart and he knew about the montgolfiere, about catapults and about primitive rockets, so I'm thinking his quotes about flying will have been a bit more subtle than 'it's impossible for heavy things to fly'. There were no lightweight engines at the time that's for sure so technically it was not yet possible.
Because it is disrespectful.
So what you're saying is. (Score:2)
That even on their best day bright, intelligent people can have a bad day? Maybe he didn't get laid or maybe he did and thought of a different angle. You'll never know the exact answer unless you were there so stop speculating.
Einstein did not "lose" general relativity, he just delayed publishing because he had doubts and was investigating them. The summary even says so on first paragraph.
But got his bearings ... (Score:4, Interesting)
... back.
WTF is this?
Hawking passes and we get Slashdot Esquire magazine?
Risked Missing Out On Fame (Score:1)
To gain tremendous scientific integrity. It takes a truly great scientist to question his own theory and risk not "being the first". In the end though, this is better for the scientific community as a whole. Science is about asking questions, observation, and hypothesizing outcomes and it shouldn't stop just to "be the first". Just look at the ego centric origins of the theory of evolution and you will see a "me first" cock measuring contest (or finch measuring contest but I'm sure they are both birds and r
Such a bad example. Darwin delayed much longer than Einstein and it's doubtful whether anyone forced his hand at all.
He was a brilliant thinker who deserves full credit. Wallace didn't come close in any way.