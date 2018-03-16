Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
NASA Space

NASA's Planet-Hunting Kepler Space Telescope Is Running Out of Fuel (mashable.com) 9

Posted by BeauHD from the end-of-the-road dept.
Charlie Sobeck, the system engineer for the Kepler space telescope mission, said in a NASA statement that Kepler is running low on gas. According to Sobekc, it only has "several months" before it reaches the end of the its life. Mashable reports: NASA's Kepler spacecraft has been peering deep into the Milky Way galaxy for nearly a decade. It has spotted over 2,500 confirmed planets orbiting distant stars, and over 2,500 more possible worlds are waiting to be confirmed. Thirty of these confirmed planets live inside their host stars' habitable zones, places where liquid water could exist like it does on Earth. NASA placed the Kepler telescope 94 million miles away from Earth, in an orbit around the sun. This way, Earth's gravity and reflected light don't interfere with Kepler's precise measurements of distant planets. Out there, in the void, it's extremely unlikely that Kepler will become a threatening piece of space junk that could pose collision hazards to other satellites. Although Kepler will soon be spent and left to its long, lonely orbit in space, the spacecraft will soon be replaced by another exoplanet-hunting space telescope, NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). TESS is set to launch into space on April 16.

NASA's Planet-Hunting Kepler Space Telescope Is Running Out of Fuel More | Reply

NASA's Planet-Hunting Kepler Space Telescope Is Running Out of Fuel

Comments Filter:
  • Design the next version with the ability to accept fuel while up in space?
    Fund up on some type of robotic refueling mission? Some way of getting rocket propellant transferred in space. With a robot. In space.

  • My car runs out of fuel in 10 km, I should buy another one.

    • If you need to build, use and scrap a truck just to fuel up that car, springing for a newer better model instead might be indeed the better course of action.

Slashdot Top Deals

You can be replaced by this computer.

Close