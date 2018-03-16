No, Space Did Not Permanently Alter 7 Percent of Scott Kelly's DNA (theverge.com) 24
Several stories this week have proclaimed that the DNA of former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly changed during his year living on the International Space Station. The stories say that 7 percent of his genes did not return back to normal when he came back to Earth. It makes it seem as if the space environment permanently altered his genetic code. The problem? That's not true. From a report: The mistake stems from an inaccurate interpretation of NASA's ongoing Twins Study. When Scott went to space in 2015, his identical twin Mark -- also a former NASA astronaut -- stayed on the ground. The idea was that Mark would serve as a control subject -- a nearly identical genetic copy that NASA could use to figure out how the space environment changed Scott's body. Some fascinating results have come out of the experiment. For one thing, Scott's gut bacteria changed significantly while he was in space. And yes, he did experience genetic changes. The protective caps on the ends of his DNA strands -- known as telomeres -- increased while in space. But space didn't permenantly alter 7 percent of his DNA. [...] NASA also confirmed this in a statement to The Verge: "Scott's DNA did not fundamentally change," a NASA spokesperson said. "What researchers did observe are changes in gene expression, which is how your body reacts to your environment. This likely is within the range for humans under stress, such as mountain climbing or SCUBA diving."
Space Travel Alters your DNA!
brought to you by the same folks as;
Nuclear plants are not dangerous!
and
Flu Shots cause Autism!
on so on and so forth....
Of course not!
It's going to make you one of the Fantastic Four!
Aging slowed down? (Score:3)
Telomere increase? Maybe I'm just lacking a couple morning coffees here but doesn't that mean the effects of aging would be much less present in space?
Yep. There is a tradeoff though: longer telomeres means increased susceptibility to cancer. We know how to make telomerase (a natural enzyme that grows telomeres), but there's a reason we've only been doing it to lab rats so far.
Is he married? (Score:2, Funny)
If so, is it to Charleze Theron? Because then we might start to get worried.
If he's married to Charleze Theron, no problem.
On the other hand, if he's married to Charlize Theron then we really do have a problem.
Counter-intuitive: telomeres increased? (Score:2)
If you read up on telomeres, e.g. here http://learn.genetics.utah.edu... [utah.edu] you learn that telomeres are shortened for every DNA copy (which occurs at every cell division). The report states that the telomeres increased in length while in space. Two completely different thoughts crossed my mind:
1) Staying in space may thus decrease the cancer probability (alternatively increase life expectancy)?? Quite counter-intuitive considering the bombardment of ionizing radiation from space.
2) How on earth (pun intended
It's opposite: *short* telomeres gives a cancer resistance, because it redeuces the number of times a rogue cell can split before being messed up.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
See if you can install Google on your device, it will let you learn things.
The nice and constructive feedback would be
Yes, such a process is already discovered and it's called telomerase reverse transcriptase (aka TERT or hTERT in humans), and more information can be found here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The article is requires some intimacy of cell biology, but, as expected, TERT does play a role in the life expectancy of a cell, immortality, cancer and there is some therapeutic potential (with e.g. isoprenoids and curcumin).
... and for the record, I asked Brin & Page
That's referred to as the Transcriptome (Score:4, Informative)
Now if we can get more information on which genes changed the most in transcription while in space, that would be really interesting. Hopefully there is a paper coming up on that, or a data dump that we'll see soon so bioinformaticists can mine it.
Well, there goes the theory. . . (Score:2)
. . .
.that the Reptoids or the Greys replaced him with a replicant clone! (grin)
(Insert obligatory "I'm not saying it was Aliens. . . but it was Aliens!" photomeme here. . . )
This one? [imgflip.com]
Reporters today kinda suck (Score:3, Interesting)
The other problem is the total shit job public education is doing with science. They're not teaching kids to use the scientific method to analyze things. They're teaching kids to pass tests. It's not the fault of the good teachers trying their best to educate kids. The system fucking broken. Schools get less funding if their test scores aren't good, which means teachers have to prepare the kids to do well on standardized tests. Teaching a kid to think analytically doesn't always translate to doing well on tests.