Planting GMOs Kills So Many Bugs That It Helps Non-GMO Crops (arstechnica.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: One of the great purported boons of GMOs is that they allow farmers to use fewer pesticides, some of which are known to be harmful to humans or other species. Bt corn, cotton, and soybeans have been engineered to express insect-killing proteins from the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis, and they have indeed been successful at controlling the crops' respective pests. They even protect the non-Bt versions of the same crop that must be planted in adjacent fields to help limit the evolution of Bt resistance. But new work shows that Bt corn also controls pests in other types of crops planted nearby, specifically vegetables. In doing so, it cuts down on the use of pesticides on these crops, as well.
Entomologists and ecologists compared crop damage and insecticide use in four agricultural mid-Atlantic states: New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Their data came from the years before Bt corn was widespread (1976-1996) and continued after it was adopted (1996-2016). They also looked at the levels of the pests themselves: two different species of moths, commonly known as the European corn borer and corn earworm. They were named as scourges of corn, but their larvae eat a number of different crops, including peppers and green beans. After Bt corn was planted in 1996, the number of moths captured for analysis every night in vegetable fields dropped by 75 percent. The drop was a function of the percentage of Bt corn planted in the area and occurred even though moth populations usually go up with temperature. So the Bt corn more than counteracted the effect of the rising temperatures we've experienced over the quarter century covered by the study.
Entomologists and ecologists compared crop damage and insecticide use in four agricultural mid-Atlantic states: New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Their data came from the years before Bt corn was widespread (1976-1996) and continued after it was adopted (1996-2016). They also looked at the levels of the pests themselves: two different species of moths, commonly known as the European corn borer and corn earworm. They were named as scourges of corn, but their larvae eat a number of different crops, including peppers and green beans. After Bt corn was planted in 1996, the number of moths captured for analysis every night in vegetable fields dropped by 75 percent. The drop was a function of the percentage of Bt corn planted in the area and occurred even though moth populations usually go up with temperature. So the Bt corn more than counteracted the effect of the rising temperatures we've experienced over the quarter century covered by the study.
Can somebody who knows more about this (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Are you a bug?
Re: Can somebody who knows more about this (Score:3)
Indeed. In insects, the Bt toxins cut holes in the insects' guts and cause them to die. Supposedly, Bt doesn't do the same in humans. Perhaps it doesn't kill us right off the bat, but I suspect it still does some damage to our guts. I am very leery of eating popcorn nowadays because it seems to irritate my guts quite a bit. Which is a shame, because I loved popcorn as a child (back before GMO corn existed).
The whole "gluten free" diet craze and celiac disease may be more of an allergy to genetically modifie
Re: Can somebody who knows more about this (Score:1)
What a massive load of fear mongering bullshit... The pesticides you're celebrating killed bees and other animals, seeped into drinking water, caused a worldwide spike in cancer, thyroid disease, and sterility. The GMO "pesticide" you're decrying is entirely natural and non-toxic to anything except for a few specific species of insects.
Re: (Score:3)
The whole "gluten free" diet craze and celiac disease may be more of an allergy to genetically modified wheat than gluten
In Europe we basically have no GMO corn/wheat. Nevertheless quite a few people have problems with gluten.
Re: (Score:2)
Silly person. You’re using these pesky things called “facts” where as the GP’s fact-free opinion is clearly superior and more correct.
Re: (Score:2)
Back in the pre-GMO days, sprayed pesticides could be washed off. Sprayed pesticides are primarily concentrated on the OUTSIDE of vegetables. Husks and pod shells are typically discarded and protect our food from being contaminated by pesticides. It was more labor intensive for the farmers, sure, but the food was likely healthier for consumers.
Healthier except for the people ingesting the pesticides that had contaminated their drinking water?
Re: Can somebody who knows more about this (Score:2)
I do not fear water contamination nearly as much as I fear being unable to eat anything once they get around to making every crop genetically modified to tear up my guts from the inside.
I can easily filter water to less than 30ppm through reverse osmosis filtering. If that's not good enough, I can distill water to get it down to 0ppm.
Re: (Score:2)
Corn, wheat, and soybeans were some of the first crops to be genetically modified.
Total hogwash. There is no commercially grown GMO wheat, and neither corn nor soybeans contain gluten.
Re: Can somebody who knows more about this (Score:1)
For the same reason birds can eat holly, deer can eat hellbore, and butterflies can eat milkweed,but you can't... you fucking imbecile.
Re: (Score:2)
So you think peanuts are poison?
Re: (Score:3)
explain how it is that corn that kills bugs isn't poisonous?
Oxygen is poisonous to many living things.
Re: (Score:2)
Oxygen? That's a toxic chemical! I'll stick with all natural organic cyanide [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Growing anything to decent yields involves pesticides, in one form or another. Your typical Non-GMO, certified organic produce gets sprayed with pesticides too, it's just a list of old pesticides. Heck, compounds that you naturally find in many plants harm insects already. Humans have an immune system: Do you think that plants are helpless? What we do with pesticides, and GMOs in particular, is to make the plants 'win' their race vs insects and diseases faster than they would without is. Now, what really ma
Less Pesticide? (Score:1)
Oh so a GMO with built in pesticide, allows farmers to use less pesticide but somehow we end up eating more pesticide, exactly what the fuck are they bragging about
;D.
Re: Less Pesticide? (Score:1)
The "pesticide" is a 100% natural component, harmless to all life except for a few specific bugs that can't digest it, and has absolutely no negative effects.
Luddites like you need to be hung from lampposts.
Insect's revenge (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
We already have roundup-resitant amaranth. I can't wait for BT resistant insects.
BT-resistant moths were found in Hawaii about 20 years ago, and were the likely result of an organic farmer who overused the pesticide/bacterium/whatever you want to call it.
Overuse of any pesticide, organic or not, leads to resistance - and embedding Bt into plants basically qualifies as overuse. Planting a monoculture of GMO corn in the same spot, year after year, surrounded by non-GMO corn growing in the same spot, year after year, is almost certainly going to lead to Bt becoming useless in the fairly sh
Isn't that just called "herd immunity"? (Score:2)
Bees are bugs (Score:2)
it doesn't matter (Score:2)
Yes (Score:1)