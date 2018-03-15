All Disk Galaxies Rotate Once Every Billion Years (astronomy.com) 21
According to a new study published in The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, astronomers discovered that all disk galaxies rotate about once every billion years, no matter their size or mass. Astronomy Magazine reports: To carry out the study, the researchers measured the radial velocities of neutral hydrogen in the outer disks of a plethora of galaxies -- ranging from small dwarf irregulars to massive spirals. These galaxies differed in both size and rotational velocity by up to a factor of 30. With these radial velocity measurements, the researchers were able to calculate the rotational period of their sample galaxies, which led them to conclude that the outer rims of all disk galaxies take roughly a billion years to complete one rotation. However, the researchers note that further research is required to confirm the clock-like spin rate is a universal trait of disk galaxies and not just a result of selection bias. Based on theoretical models, the researchers also expected to find only sparse populations of young stars and interstellar gas on the outskirts of these galaxies. But instead, they discovered a significant population of much older stars mingling with the young stars and gas.
Why? (Score:2)
OK, but why? It seems counter-intuitive that dense galaxies and sparse galaxies, big galaxies and small galaxies, would all rotate at roughly the same speed. The astronomy.com article is light on details and the Royal Astronomical
Re:Why? (Score:5, Insightful)
No, we don't understand the mechanics of galactic rotation, it is not the rate expected from observed matter and gravity and so we postulate "dark matter".
Oversimplified (Score:2)
TFS oversimplifies things a bit. The finding is that the outer edge of these galaxies rotates at about the same rate for all of them. That's not entirely surprising: the more massive the galaxy, the faster the rotation at any given distance, but also the more distant the outer rim. It also implies a similar ration of dark matter to familiar matter across these galaxies - which again isn't shocking, but is interesting if the ration has to be very similar. If it's confirmed they really do line up this clo
That was considered decades ago. The problem with thinking of galaxies in the classic 1/r^2 gravitational sense is that it implies that the spiral structure we observe in so many galaxies should have destroyed itself within a few billion years (a few rotations). There's something else going on with how they rotate that we don't understand. This apparent cons
The obvious problem with this (Score:3)
Think about what they are saying for a moment
No matter how big the black hole is, no matter how much matter is in the galaxy, no matter how much dark matter might exist, no matter when the black hole formed, and regardless of the unique histories we observe each of these galaxies to have had
... they all rotate at the same rate.
Here's the thought you did not have, but should have:
If each of these galaxies is connected with one another through the jets we sometimes see coming out of them, then one reasonable way to explain this very strange observation is if it is the jets that are driving all of the galaxies, rather than the reverse.
Like many others, this observation can be called a vindication for the idea that electricity in space -- the jets -- actually does things of importance at the cosmological scales.
But, also notice that you did not recognize this on your own. It took somebody else tracking the controversy to see it and inform you. When the world convinces itself that it does not need to track "settled science" claims, there is no doubt that things are going to fall through the cracks.
Your speculation fails the sniff test.
The electromagnetic force affects a very, very short distance.
If galaxies are "communicating," with each other and are similar to synchronized swimmers, it's going to be via gravity (including the little-understood dark matter) or perhaps entanglement on a quantum level.
There's a lot we don't know, and the substance of this article is on that list.
This is a preliminary finding and serves as a clue, only.
This recent revelation, if verified, could lead us to a solution fo
Re:The obvious problem with this (Score:4)
You're applying the wrong toolbox - electrostatics. The macroscopic behavior of charged particles is defined by the domain of plasma physics, not electrostatics. You can observe this simple fact by observing any novelty plasma globe: Plasmas form into filaments within the laboratory, and these filaments conduct electric currents. The filaments tend to wrap around one another without combining, demonstrating both a long-range attraction and a short-range repulsion. What this means, in practice, is that the electric force can be extended to any distance. Wherever the plasma filament goes, it carries with it the electric force.
"Several researchers have reported direct evidence for large scale electric currents along astrophysical jets," [mdpi.com] and not only that, but in plasma physics, it's not always the case that the plasma emits any light. Plasmas can conduct even while they are in a dark mode - much like the wires in your home, of course.
Let me give you another example of a vindication which everybody missed for electricity in space doing things of importance:
In July of 2016, it was admitted that many galaxies exhibit two separate bulges [newscientist.com]:
Dark Matter? (Score:2)
Okay, so the larger the galaxy, the faster it must spin to complete a rotation in the same time as a smaller galaxy. The more mass a galaxy has means more for dark matter to gravitationally interact with it.. could it be repelling it somehow in order to accelerate it? Or attracting it?
cough crappy simulation cough (Score:2)
