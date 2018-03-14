Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
News Science

Stephen Hawking, Who Examined the Universe and Explained Black Holes, Dies at 76 (nytimes.com) 49

Posted by msmash from the RIP dept.
Stephen W. Hawking, the Cambridge University physicist and best-selling author who roamed the cosmos from a wheelchair, pondering the nature of gravity and the origin of the universe and becoming an emblem of human determination and curiosity, has died at his home in Cambridge, England. He was 76. From a report: A family spokesman announced the death in a statement to several news media outlets. "Not since Albert Einstein has a scientist so captured the public imagination and endeared himself to tens of millions of people around the world," Michio Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics at the City University of New York, said in an interview. Dr. Hawking did that largely through his book "A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes," published in 1988. It has sold more than 10 million copies and inspired a documentary film by Errol Morris.

The 2014 film about his life, "The Theory of Everything," was nominated for several Academy Awards and Eddie Redmayne, who played Dr. Hawking, won the best-actor Oscar. Scientifically, Dr. Hawking will be best remembered for a discovery so strange that it might be expressed in the form of a Zen koan: When is a black hole not black? When it explodes. Dreamed of stars, told of stars, made of stars.

Stephen Hawking, Who Examined the Universe and Explained Black Holes, Dies at 76 More | Reply

Stephen Hawking, Who Examined the Universe and Explained Black Holes, Dies at 76

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

When in doubt, mumble; when in trouble, delegate; when in charge, ponder. -- James H. Boren

Close