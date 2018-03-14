Stephen Hawking, Who Examined the Universe and Explained Black Holes, Dies at 76 (nytimes.com) 49
Stephen W. Hawking, the Cambridge University physicist and best-selling author who roamed the cosmos from a wheelchair, pondering the nature of gravity and the origin of the universe and becoming an emblem of human determination and curiosity, has died at his home in Cambridge, England. He was 76. From a report: A family spokesman announced the death in a statement to several news media outlets. "Not since Albert Einstein has a scientist so captured the public imagination and endeared himself to tens of millions of people around the world," Michio Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics at the City University of New York, said in an interview. Dr. Hawking did that largely through his book "A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes," published in 1988. It has sold more than 10 million copies and inspired a documentary film by Errol Morris.
The 2014 film about his life, "The Theory of Everything," was nominated for several Academy Awards and Eddie Redmayne, who played Dr. Hawking, won the best-actor Oscar. Scientifically, Dr. Hawking will be best remembered for a discovery so strange that it might be expressed in the form of a Zen koan: When is a black hole not black? When it explodes. Dreamed of stars, told of stars, made of stars.
The 2014 film about his life, "The Theory of Everything," was nominated for several Academy Awards and Eddie Redmayne, who played Dr. Hawking, won the best-actor Oscar. Scientifically, Dr. Hawking will be best remembered for a discovery so strange that it might be expressed in the form of a Zen koan: When is a black hole not black? When it explodes. Dreamed of stars, told of stars, made of stars.
Re: (Score:2)
that's more of a philosophical outing than saying that matter, time or whatever was there before that.
like what did big bang happen or from kinda.
I'm still optimistic... (Score:1, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry I'm not good with Social queues.
I think you mean cues, social queues are the lines outside of clubs.
Stephen got to skip those - and the ones at Disney World.
Thanks for all the fish (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Something to think about: he showed that even a person as crippled as he was physically could have strengths in other fields that would make it profitable for entirety of human kind to invest massively into keeping him alive.
It makes for an interesting statement on value of human life itself.
Hawking can't die. (Score:5, Insightful)
He's just moved to the other side of an event horizon.
Respects, Dr Hawking.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree - he did a lot of contributions to move science ahead.
Things that make you go hmmmm... (Score:1)
Like his most recent press release [mashable.com]
Time Travel Party (Score:1)
Well now my only chance to meet him is to go to his Time Travel Party in 2009.
Who's with me?
p.s. Ok. I'm back. That party was a drag. He was already black out drunk when I got there.
:(
RIP, good sir. (Score:3, Insightful)
It's turtles all the way down (Score:5, Insightful)
A well-known scientist (some say it was Bertrand Russell [wikipedia.org]) once gave a public lecture on astronomy. He described how the earth orbits around the sun and how the sun, in turn, orbits around the center of a vast collection of stars called our galaxy. At the end of the lecture, a little old lady at the back of the room got up and said: "What you have told us is rubbish. The world is really a flat plate supported on the back of a giant tortoise." The scientist gave a superior smile before replying, "What is the tortoise standing on?" "You're very clever, young man, very clever," said the old lady. "But it's turtles all the way down [wikipedia.org]!"
- Stephen Hawking - 1988 - A Brief History of Time [wikipedia.org]
Farewell, Professor Hawking (Score:5, Informative)
His life was remarkable in many ways - one of which was surviving with ALS for so bloody long.
My dad died from complications of ALS way back in the 1990s. Having seen first-hand how the disease progresses, I marvel at how Hawking managed to live with that disease for so many decades. Yes, they called it "slow onset", but that seems to be mostly a hand-waving attempt at explaining a disease they still don't really understand. Even with support devices like a respirator, it's hard for me to wrap my head around it - those things bring with them their own complications.
Godspeed, Dr. Hawking.
Re: (Score:3)
He was an inspiration to those of us who whinge and lie in bed when we get a head cold or tummy ache. Dude faced the ultimate physical challenges and seemed to go on with good spirits. Plus, from all accounts he was pretty bright.
Walk free, Dr Hawking.
Re: (Score:2)
I have the same feelings, 93. My wife passed away from ALS five years ago. The fact that Prof. Hawking not only survived for over 40 years with the disease, but did so much amazing science during that period is incredible.
Sad Day! (Score:1)
Why no Nobel Prize? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
How is it that Stephen Hawking won every prize there is except the Nobel? Discovering something revolutionary about black holes would seem to qualify.
Unfortunately, Hawkings only theorized his signature Hawkings-radiation. Although it is an elegant theory, I don't think anyone has developed a way to validate it yet and the Nobel committee generally isn't persuaded by elegant theories that may or may not turn out to be wrong...
Also Hawkings has been notably wrong before. He bet against the Higgs particle. He bet that information was lost in a Black Hole. He also wasn't initially convinced that the surface area of a black hole event horizon was a measure
It has been an honor to be alive (Score:3)
It has been an incredible honor to be alive at the same time as Stephen Hawking. His idea's and his story impacted so many people around the world. The impact he made on science will likely be remembered and studied for thousands of years. The Maya, Plato, Copernicus, Einstein, Hawking. These are just a few. Hawking is now and we all got to live in his time! Thank you Dr. Hawking, you will be greatly missed and always remembered.
He IS the Guide Mark II in the new HHGTTG (Score:2)
An Unlikely Tribute... (Score:3)
Usually I'm not the person to gush over a public figure or cast strangely intimate condolences at a person I've never met.
In this case I'll make an exception.
Back in the day- it was Dr. Hawking's book "A Brief History of Time" which drew me into a lifelong love of physics. Many books on the subject have followed. The basic knowledge of the universe learned form those books increased the quality of my life. Going to bed at night knowing what is true, what is not true, and what I do not yet know is a very comforting experience.
His life was an example of devotion to a principle called the "Scientific Method". Perhaps the ultimate measure of truth in a world everyone thinks they know everything without the knowledge of what they do not know. For all his brilliance, like Einstein before him, he admitted he did not know everything. He was simply an explorer through an environment which could only be experienced in the mind because it is beyond the human senses.
And he had to make a case for these truths to many people who would not accept his ideas. He did it only with logic, math, and a passion for finding what is true.
No man lives forever. Hopefully his inspiration of others will last forever. Hopefully we will learn his lessons of science, humility, and good humor.
He was such a good human, it was worth losing him, just to have him. Hopefully, his waveform continues elsewhere.
His Last Words (Score:3)
Why do intellectuals fall for socialism? (Score:2, Funny)
It's an unfortunate byproduct of being brilliant sadly...
https://mises.org/wire/why-int... [mises.org]
My condolences (Score:1)
My Condolences to his family, first and to Humanity second. He was a giant among men, and a beacon of hope to all.
Did IQâ(TM)s just drop sharply while Inwas aw (Score:1)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=... [youtube.com]