China's Anti-Pollution Initiative Produces Stellar Results

hackingbear writes: China has declared war on its pollution -- one of the worst on the planet -- and now appears to be winning. Popular Mechanics reports: "Over the past four years, pollution in China's major cities has decreased by an average of 32 percent, with some cities seeing an even bigger drop, according to professor Michael Greenstone of the Energy Policy Institute. This decline comes after several aggressive policies implemented by the Chinese government, including prohibiting the building of new coal plants, forcing existing plants to reduce their emissions, lowering the amount of automobile traffic, and closing down some steel mills and coal mines. Some cities, like Beijing, have achieved even greater reductions in air pollution. Beijing has seen a 35 percent drop in particulates, while the city of Shijiazhuang saw a 39 percent drop. China has prioritized pollution reduction in these cities, with the government spending over $120 billion in Beijing alone."
While its still the same quantity being produced, the japanese companies are probably a lot more careful on what they do with the stuff, which ends reducing the quantity of chemicals released on the environment.
So better than nothing i suppose.
anecdotal (Score:4, Informative)
As someone living here, I have to say that I do see more blue sky and less haze than I used to.
My phone displays the Air Quality Index and today it is bad - mid 200s. There used to be 400 days but they do *seem* fewer. Tomorrow is 12 and friday is 39.
Because the government is all powerful, they shut down 1000s of polluting businesses in Beijing and put in place requirements that made it hard for them to return to business unless they cleaned up their emissions. Of course there are complaints, but Chinese like Americans complain about government, but the Chinese mostly move on as recourse is limited and they know it.
I am limiting my stay here (one year) because of the pollution, but I may waver in that. That is, waver tomorrow, but not today.
I did not know that Beijing was China, thanks.
Complaints about the harsh closure of many businesses (many factories) in Beijing (not China).
Probably some low hanging fruit as well. WRT pollution I think they have a lot of low hanging fruit.
There's a lot of admiration for China (Score:2, Insightful)
It's true. The crazy thing is the emergence of strong state sentiments on the American right, the wave Trump is trying to ride. A decade ago you'd never hear collectivist insults like "snowflake" thrown around with talk of building to block cheap labor, or a desire to curtail global trade. The swing from libertarian to populist shows desire for govt that can actually get stuff done.
The New York Times should then move their editorial staff to China. Relocate the whole operation. In today's online globalized world, they should have no problem editing and producing the New York Times from any number of locations in China.
Get them packing up their belongs into boxes and MOVE EM OUT! They should thrive in China's political culture.
Re:There's a lot of admiration for China (Score:4, Insightful)
The New York Times likes to put over-the-top columns on the op-ed page from both sides of the aisle. It's disingenuous for you to claim that the column you cited is indicative of the opinions of those who run the company. They frequently have two columns on the same page that contradict one another. Does that mean that the New York Times has paradoxical opinions? No. It means it's an op-ed page.
Even if you take that article to represent the paper's opinion, you misconstrue the author's point. He's not praising China's political structure as much as he's criticizing the ineffectualness of America's system. Considering that your post is so tongue-in-cheek, it would seem that you ought to recognize the same tone in the article you cite.
You're trolling and trying to turn a non-political story into a political discussion.
Lacking context in all sources... (Score:4, Insightful)
A win is a win, and of course a drastic reduction in pollution for China is a great thing.
But all the sources sounds extremely one sided, like propaganda or something.
32% decrease OF WHAT?
Because you know, there is a big difference between reducing 32% of normal pollution that's expected on any major urban center, and reducing 32% of a smog so dense and deadly that it looks like you are around a volcano that just erupted.
Yes, an improvement is still an improvement, but for those curious not about the reduction but about the current state, here's a more informative map:
http://berkeleyearth.org/air-q... [berkeleyearth.org]
So the thing is, yes, 32% reduction is awesome, but it's still nowhere near good enough. It's not even close even to major urban centers in the rest of the world.
To get to the same level of some other countries, China would probably need something more towards 70 or 80% reduction.
And yes, I know that China's air polution problem is largely the fault of basically the entire global industrialized society - the polution is there because most major countries with the biggest economies in the world just shifted the entire industrial production, with all it's polution problems, straight to China, where we all knew regulation was lax, and welfare basically doesn't exist. So this isn't an attack against China.
But perhaps let's not celebrate too much when we still have such a long way to go...
I'm only saying this because perhaps some people don't realize how bad it really is there. It is not a joke when people say that kids, seniors and people with some health conditions could straight up die and suffocate in a normal hot day in some chinese cities without warning, while they could live pretty well in other parts of the world.
There were days when people walking around on big city streets there got home looking like they just emerged out of a coal mine - exposed skin brown or black with layers of particulate matter.
India is another country that will have to do a whole ton of work and invest a whole ton of money to get their pollution levels back to a tolerable state. And both countries needs help on this, because in the end it affects all of us.
Seems very close to the 1970s U.S. experience (Score:1)
We had rivers catching on fire and the government got serious about the pollution.
It remained serious until fairly recently. It's been backsliding in republican areas for a while.
Stellar Results (Score:2)
I've read this comic already. Superman throws the waste into the Sun, right?
They Have Access to OSHA and EPA Documents... (Score:2)
We've already been through this, here in the US and Europe. They don't have to repeat all of our mistakes, and our multiple environmental and regulatory agencies make everything freely accessible to anyone who wants them.
So it should be no surprise when they make rapid advances in cleaning up things, once they get the word from on high.
No, what IS a surprise, is the fact that the word came down from on high.
It's almost as if the wealthy and powerful within China realized, "Oh, shit! I don't have anywhere else to go!"
This is a realization which the rich and powerful of the US and Europe have yet to arrive at.
Of course not, because they all still think they'll be able to flee to China.
It shouldn't take much (Score:2)
Going from effectively zero pollution controls to basically any pollution controls should show a big improvement.
If they institute some genuinely strict controls, they ought to really be able to make a major impact.