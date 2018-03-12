Sleeping In Rooms With Even a Little Light Can Increase Risk of Depression, Study Finds (iflscience.com) 40
Japanese researchers have found that even the slightest slither of light when trying to sleep could be linked to a heightened risk of depression, according to a new study published in The American Journal of Epidemiology. IFLScience reports: The reason behind this link is unclear, but the researchers believe it might be to do with the human circadian rhythm, the 24-hour cycle that tells us when to sleep and wake up, among other things, that is "programmed" by environmental factors. In the case of humans and many other creatures, light influences how much of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin is pumped into our bodies, meaning we feel awake when the Sun rises and get sleepy when the Sun sets. This system works like a charm when there's only sunlight, moonlight, and a campfire to think about. However, the modern world is beaming with almost constant exposure to artificial light. Light at night (LAN) in a bedroom -- even a flash of a digital clock or streetlight creeping in from a crack in the curtains -- could screw with our natural sleep/wake cycle. The team behind the recent study assessed the sleep of almost 900 elderly people with no signs of depression. They found that people who slept in a room with 5 lux of light or more at night showed a "significantly higher depression risk" than those who slept in a completely dark room. For perspective, a household room with its lights on is around 80 lux and 10 lux is a single candle from 0.3 meters (1 foot) away.
Prison: for storage of felony-convicted incarcerations, usually at least 1+ years
- states and the feds have prisons
Jail: for = 1 year low-risk felony sentences, misdemeanor-convicted incarcerations, and innocent people awaiting (sometimes multiple *years*) for due process in court.
- cities and counties have jails
Ask any former inmate which they were in--it's about like asking whether someone is from New Zealand or Australia.
When I am downstairs in my office, I come up everything is dark. I have a routine, of feeling the walls and getting to bed like a blind individual. Not that my bad eyes are very good anymore.

Me, If I go to bed early, I turn her bedside lamp on and drop off to sleep.
Me, If I go to bed early, I turn her bedside lamp on and drop off to sleep.
Nope. That cat can sleep through anything.
can't take pich black hotel rooms (Score:2)
can't take pics black hotel rooms and have to play with doors / windows to get some light but not full blast
cover those LEDs
Listen you guys, I'm telling you this because I love you all:
If you have a computer or router or modem in your bedroom, cover the LEDs. It makes a huge difference. Get it nice and dark in there and you'll get the best sleep of your life. Turn the computer off, and if you've got one of those goofy gaming mice where the LED lights don't turn off when the computer goes down, cover it with a dark cloth.

Also, get yourself the dimmest possible night light and put it in your bathroom (and in the hallway to the bathroom).
Easier said than done. I have a Motorola cable modem, as do a large swath of the American population, and while I have electrical tape over the front panel the back of the panel itself is not isolated from the rest of the casing, which is full of holes for ventilation. So even with the lights "covered" there is a cascade of light that comes through the back of the device, onto the walls and ceiling, from those same LEDs. I can't very well cover the whole modem up and block all the ventilation (and yes, I do need the modem in my bedroom).
That's why I always pack black electrical tape on any trip. Those especially annoying little LEDs get a little bit, and it's easy to clean up afterwards. Same with new computers - they get a heavy dose of electical tape where the LEDs can't be disabled - for some reason, raw power of case LEDs seems to be major priority in case design.
Once DST is banished, all those people who can't figure out how to adjust their clocks twice per annum will probably kill themselves on the summer solstice because the sun is streaming in at 4:00 a.m.
I installed blackout roller shades in my bedroom. Took apart the smoke detector and put tape on the LED inside it.
In the summer, light still comes trough the edges of the blackout roller shades so I have been thinking about a solution to avoid that, perhaps a some sort of rail they run in to get the last part.
In the summer it doesn't get dark until 22:00 and gets light again at 05:00. And then there's the street lights out side.
For me, I moved all networking equipment out of my bedroom into a dedicated wiring closet. This reduced noise and eliminated light entirely. My desktop however is still in the bedroom. Others are suggestions electrical tape. That shit is nasty to peel off later. Also, it isn't the best at blocking light. I work in photography a lot, and we use gaffe tape on set. This stuff is more expensive but well worth the price to block out light. It is a rough matte texture rather than glossy. It doesn't stretch at all so it is easy to apply and remove. It also doesn't leave any residue.