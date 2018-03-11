Elon Musk: SpaceX's Mars Rocket Could Fly Short Flights By Next Year 27
On stage at SXSW, Elon Musk issued yet another incredibly ambitious timeline. During a Q&A session on Sunday, Musk said SpaceX will be ready to fly its Mars rocket in 2019. He said: We are building the first ship, or interplanetary ship, right now, and we'll probably be able to do short flights, short up and down flights, during the first half of next year. Further reading: Fortune.
How the fuck is it a "Mars rocket" if it's only doing short flights? It's like calling my '77 Toyota pick-up a "Formula One car" because I can drive it in an oval in the Wal-Mart parking lot.
Musk might as well go all out and call it an "Alpha Centauri rocket".
On the other hand, I saw one of those new Tesla roadsters on Hwy 101 outside of Pismo Beach the other day and it's a very nice-looking little ride. It looks like it would be fun to drive.
To be fair here.. Musk is describing TESTING of the spacecraft by sending it on short flights, near earth. This makes sense. You crawl, walk and THEN run.
You really don't want to commit a group of people to a year long voyage to Mars and back in an untested spacecraft. You want to make sure the spacecraft isn't going to kill it's occupants because of some unfixable systems failure. So, you test it in orbit, short trips around the moon and THEN commit to a Mars round trip.
If you really want to be fair, you can say in this case Musk's approach is to crawl, announce that you've won a marathon, walk and then run.
Your forgot the David Bowie music video.
If you really want to be fair, you can say in this case Musk's approach is to crawl, announce that you're going to win the marathon 12 months from now, walk and then run.
FTFY.
Easy.. it's the rocket they're building to go to mars. It's not an alpha centauri rocket.. it's a mars rocket. And in order to test it out they will do short flights with it.
So.. they're doing short flights with a mars rocket.
Simple.
Was the Lunar module not a lunar module when it was just sent up to orbit the earth in Apollo 5?
Was the descent stage of the LM not a descent stage because it stayed in lunar orbit during Apollo 8?
Is my '77 Toyota pickup not a world-class racing vehicle just because it's not running at the moment and is up on blocks in my driveway?
Despite the reflex skepticism, this announcement makes perfect sense. The Space X "Mars rocket" ifs the BFR, which standards for (so they say) "Big Falcon Rocket", the first stage of which has 31 engines. Testing that these 31 engines all work together, and testing failure modes, is really important before trying an actual full scale launch.
This is the BFS ship which will ride on the BFR rocket for Earth to Mars launches, but also able to do SSTO in Mars gravity for the return trip.
They are going to be doing short (2-3 miles up) test SSTO-style launches (and landings) either at Boca Chica or from ship-to-ship by the end of next year. Most of the people who have been working on FH have been reassigned to work on BFR/BFS exclusively.
Wait, is that what we're been saying? No wonder the aliens won't contact us, they think it's a prank!
