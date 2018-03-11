Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Elon Musk: The Danger of AI is Much Greater Than Nuclear Warheads. We Need Regulatory Oversight Of AI Development. (youtube.com) 83

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Elon Musk has been vocal about the need for regulation for AI in the past. At SXSW on Sunday, Musk, 46, elaborated his thoughts. We're very close to seeing cutting edge technologies in AI, Musk said. "It scares the hell out of me," the Tesla and SpaceX showrunner said. He cited the example of AlphaGo and AlphaZero, and the rate of advancements they have shown to illustrate his point. He said: Alpha Zero can read the rules of any game and beat the human. For any game. Nobody expected that rate of improvement. If you ask those same experts who think AI is not progressing at the rate that I'm saying, I think you will find their betting average for things like Go and other AI advancements, is very weak. It's not good.

We will also see this with self driving. Probably by next year, self driving will encompass all forms of driving. By the end of next year, it will be at least 100 percent safer than humans. [...] The rate of improvements is really dramatic and we have to figure out some way to ensure that the advent of digital super intelligence is symbiotic with humanity. I think that's the single biggest existential crisis we face, and the most pressing one. I'm not generally an advocate of regulation -- I'm actually usually on the side of minimizing those things. But this is a case, where you have a very serious danger to the public. There needs to be a public body that has insight and oversight to ensure that everyone is developing AI safely. This is extremely important. The danger of AI is much greater than danger of nuclear warheads. By a lot.

  • Good news everyone! (Score:5, Informative)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Sunday March 11, 2018 @01:39PM (#56243307)
    Well Musk, It's a really good thing we have been working hard on consumer protections, ensuring privacy, and sensibly regulating banks, company mergers, and are finally enjoying a fiscally responsible government. This should be a cake walk! (As in let them eat cake)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sehlat ( 180760 )

      Well Musk, It's a really good thing we have been working hard on consumer protections, ensuring privacy, and sensibly regulating banks, company mergers, and are finally enjoying a fiscally responsible government. This should be a cake walk! (As in let them eat cake)

      I think Colossus, SkyNet, and a host of others would agree with you.

    • Congress and Cadet Bone Spurs regulating AI? What could possibly go wrong?

  • Why the fear? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by fabriciom ( 916565 )
    If they are so advanced then why should I be worry? The stupidity that leads the world should end then. No more wars, no more hunger, no more fear, no more poverty.
  • Musk has made it his business to repackage nascent technology as someone else's perceived dream and selling it to hapless investors. This seems like an attempt to force more AI researches to reveal their discoveries and rely on dysfunctional patent regime to protect them (instead of the stronger protection in the form of trade secrets). If researchers must give away their work for free, then it immediately becomes commoditized and the only people profiting from it will be those who repackage it. And that
    • Repackaged self landing Rockets for spacecraft... Ooook

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        Yes. He himself have stated that the idea of and work on self-landing rockets aren't a new thing (IIRC when commenting a Blue Origin patent). Repackaged - and not obviously useful.

        Why not obviously useful? Reuse requires resilient components, that means heavier components. Some potential faults are hard to detect which may require expensive verification of components before reuse. Some components may be reusable but others not which would mean disassembly/reassembly. Even with verification of parts some ma

    • That's true, and Musk is full of crap on the timeline here too. Nothing we have today should even qualify as weak AI as neural nets are currently just a fancy way to optimize generic types of systems for a particular parameter or two. The danger Musk speaks of is mature, cheap, and robust weak AI coupled with strong AI. Realistically speaking, unless several major unexpected breakthroughs happen, this is at least 50 years away. It is comming though, possibly some of the younger readers here could be aff

    • Pretty far off the mark... One thing very easy for Musk, especially given his nerd fanbase, is the ease at which he can hire the absolute best for any given task. If he were to announce tomorrow he'd like to get into blenders, 1000 applicants in the blender industry would salivate at the prospect of jumping ship. Very likely between Tesla and OpenAI, he already has the best AI researchers. Note I'm not saying whether or not any of this AI fear is founded, just that your argument of him doing this to get sne

      • I don't think anyone is beating Microsoft in AI. They are just not exposing their tech on client side. They are keeping it on server side and only letting customers use it on per-client request basis.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      You're currently moderated as "interesting", but it looks like you've also attracted the trolls so it probably won't last. Not sure what sense of "interesting" the original moderators intended.

      Usually I don't even bother with a check for "interesting" these years, but your comment came up as the only mention of "profit". I think that term is at the kernel of the deadly threat posed by AI, but 95% of the current comments disagree. Actually 100% since your comment was actually part of an ad hominem attack on

  • and Ryan out of positions of outrageous power; something there our way of government was SUPPOSED to have multiple layers of safeguards AGAINST. How can we expect to keep unfettered AI (which is already showing sociopathic tendencies, even in its infancy) from doing whatever it feels like when it not only holds the keys to everything, but is made of the same stuff the keys are made of, so has the blueprint for making any key it wants?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

      Until we can learn to program actual empathy, all programs, AI included, will be sociopathic.

  • ... we can't even stop spam.

  • a.k.a. autonomously driving teslas, then it's probably a good idea to be concerned.
  • e.g. what are the specific risks? Because all I ever hear is backhanded fearmongering. This isn't to say I don't think AI is a danger. Kill bots don't scare me because I think they'll go rogue ala Terminator, they scare me because needing to treat the army well is just about the only thing that keeps the 1% in line. But I don't hear anyone talking about that. Or about what automation is going to mean.

    Basically, we need to be getting ready for a future where the rich don't need us to buy their crap and ma
  • How could an AI possibly be ... more sociopathic than government or big business. All three will continue to need the rest of us for hosts.

  • It's already here (Score:3)

    by duke_cheetah2003 ( 862933 ) on Sunday March 11, 2018 @02:54PM (#56243751) Homepage

    AI is all around us already, mostly in rudimentary forms. Right now it's fairly innocuous, like NetFlix's AI suggesting what movies/shows you might enjoy watching next. Same on YouTube, though YouTube's AI goes further, it decides who's videos get de-monetized as well as suggesting videos to users.

    Just scratching the surface a bit there. Someone said it's all poppycock, but I'm telling you, if you start putting the puzzle pieces together, we have this NOW. Machine learning is, as expected, maturing at an ALARMING rate of speed. Our technology advancement is accelerating. People seem to neglect that ideal, we've come such a long way in the past 150 years, the common perception is we have this under control. Do we?

    Already we're putting the pieces in place for some scary potential outcomes: Fitting cars and drones with AI to navigate our world. In the latter case, militarized drones. Forget about putting weapons on these things. The things themselves can be weapons. Keep your eyes on the technology, machine learning is only going to get better and faster, and do it at an accelerating rate. We already know our machine learning techniques can be trained to do all sorts of interesting tasks. From Alpha Go, we learned that an AI can train itself at a breakneck speed. It is pretty scary stuff, put these pieces together in the right away, who knows what it could figure out. I won't go as far as self-awareness, but it is certainly a possibility, with this rate of advancement, who knows what's in the pipeline.

    • You don't really need self-awareness for AI to be dangerous. You just need it to be sufficiently better at tasks than humans. While there is much talk of killbots, there are other dangers that might seem more mundane. What happens to our economy when AI allows automation to cheaply replace humans in large numbers? Economic revolutions in the past have been incredibly disruptive during the transitionary period.

  • 640K is enough for everyone
    • don't forget that Musk wanted to move PayPal back in the 90s to windows.
      • don't also forget the other geniuses(not those at the istores)
        ; like mark, mark invented...
        ...wait what?
        anyhow, I heard that Hawking is charging and he will place a statement within 2 days either about AI or black holes.
        It really depends on the humidity... it messes up his perception unit.
  • Then are we not all just AI ?

  • object: 0.15 whale, .55 dog, .75 elephant.
    motion: perpendicular .8, parallel .01
    Object speed: 5 MPH
    Vehicle Speed: 25 MPH
    avoid impact by
    turn right: .1
    turn left: .2
    increase speed: .01
    stop .99

    Conclusion: avoid elephant by stopping.

    It is all math, no wonder people are afraid of it.

