Elon Musk: The Danger of AI is Much Greater Than Nuclear Warheads. We Need Regulatory Oversight Of AI Development. (youtube.com) 83
Elon Musk has been vocal about the need for regulation for AI in the past. At SXSW on Sunday, Musk, 46, elaborated his thoughts. We're very close to seeing cutting edge technologies in AI, Musk said. "It scares the hell out of me," the Tesla and SpaceX showrunner said. He cited the example of AlphaGo and AlphaZero, and the rate of advancements they have shown to illustrate his point. He said: Alpha Zero can read the rules of any game and beat the human. For any game. Nobody expected that rate of improvement. If you ask those same experts who think AI is not progressing at the rate that I'm saying, I think you will find their betting average for things like Go and other AI advancements, is very weak. It's not good.
We will also see this with self driving. Probably by next year, self driving will encompass all forms of driving. By the end of next year, it will be at least 100 percent safer than humans. [...] The rate of improvements is really dramatic and we have to figure out some way to ensure that the advent of digital super intelligence is symbiotic with humanity. I think that's the single biggest existential crisis we face, and the most pressing one. I'm not generally an advocate of regulation -- I'm actually usually on the side of minimizing those things. But this is a case, where you have a very serious danger to the public. There needs to be a public body that has insight and oversight to ensure that everyone is developing AI safely. This is extremely important. The danger of AI is much greater than danger of nuclear warheads. By a lot.
Well Musk, It's a really good thing we have been working hard on consumer protections, ensuring privacy, and sensibly regulating banks, company mergers, and are finally enjoying a fiscally responsible government. This should be a cake walk! (As in let them eat cake)
I think Colossus, SkyNet, and a host of others would agree with you.
But nothing. We don't need regulation in the US against "worst case scenario" doomsday heralds. There has been no evidence of malicious AI systems, and besides, other countries won't be enacting the same regulation either. He wants a regulation, so that the bill (which I bet he has had some lawyers already draft) allocates some funding (which he will coincidentally qualify for as a vendor of "AI sanity check, etc") for sanity checking, or authorized systems. He is going to say "only the Tesla AI qualifies w
"advanced" doesn't necessarily mean "ethical".
A villain could use an AI for nefarious purposes just as easily as a hero could use them to better humanity.
Or a villain in the US, for that matter. Computers aren't illegal.
We have no fucking clue how to build an AI that has any wants at all, so why the fuck should we worry about regulating it? Does the FAA regulate Santa's flybys?
No more wars, no more hunger, no more fear, no more poverty.
Yes, that can all be achieved by having no more humans.
Define AI...short answer 'no'. Weak AI is just a classifier, modeled after nematodes and other very primitive life forms. We don't even know where to start for strong AI, no theories, perhaps a few untested hypotheses.
(singing) Daisy, Daisy....
I'm sorry, Dave....
Yes. He himself have stated that the idea of and work on self-landing rockets aren't a new thing (IIRC when commenting a Blue Origin patent). Repackaged - and not obviously useful.
Why not obviously useful? Reuse requires resilient components, that means heavier components. Some potential faults are hard to detect which may require expensive verification of components before reuse. Some components may be reusable but others not which would mean disassembly/reassembly. Even with verification of parts some ma
Pretty far off the mark... One thing very easy for Musk, especially given his nerd fanbase, is the ease at which he can hire the absolute best for any given task. If he were to announce tomorrow he'd like to get into blenders, 1000 applicants in the blender industry would salivate at the prospect of jumping ship. Very likely between Tesla and OpenAI, he already has the best AI researchers. Note I'm not saying whether or not any of this AI fear is founded, just that your argument of him doing this to get sne
You're currently moderated as "interesting", but it looks like you've also attracted the trolls so it probably won't last. Not sure what sense of "interesting" the original moderators intended.
Usually I don't even bother with a check for "interesting" these years, but your comment came up as the only mention of "profit". I think that term is at the kernel of the deadly threat posed by AI, but 95% of the current comments disagree. Actually 100% since your comment was actually part of an ad hominem attack on
You assume too much; too much control by the people writing the core AI code, too much self-restraint by the AI, too much limitation of the hardware it's running on. You assume the people creating these AI projects are actually ABLE to imagine everything that can go wrong, and to plan and prevent it, and that they can do so fast enough to stop an AI from escaping if it does pass the self awareness threshold.
The whole point of AI is that it LEARNS by interacting with others; rewriting itself based on what
Until we can learn to program actual empathy, all programs, AI included, will be sociopathic.
A lack of empathy does not necessarily make you a sociopath.
Go fuck yourself, bootlicker.
You got me to look at the troll's comment. I do not thank you.
But I wonder what you get out of feeding the trolls? I recommend setting your reading level to exclude ACs, even though it's a weak tag for the weaker trolls.
Many improvements would be possible, but these days I wonder how I can retain any optimism in relation to Slashdot. I was going to list a few constructive suggestions, but I've just sapped my own energy, with a little help from my trolls.
The trolls are the only good thing left on
/.
Not the OP, the funny trolls. Read at -1
... we can't even stop spam.
He wants regs? OK...car computer software must be developed to FAA standards.
What? That puts him out of business? Too bad.
When his cars fail to autodrive next year, can we ignore him?
Basically, we need to be getting ready for a future where the rich don't need us to buy their crap and ma
AI is all around us already, mostly in rudimentary forms. Right now it's fairly innocuous, like NetFlix's AI suggesting what movies/shows you might enjoy watching next. Same on YouTube, though YouTube's AI goes further, it decides who's videos get de-monetized as well as suggesting videos to users.
Just scratching the surface a bit there. Someone said it's all poppycock, but I'm telling you, if you start putting the puzzle pieces together, we have this NOW. Machine learning is, as expected, maturing at an ALARMING rate of speed. Our technology advancement is accelerating. People seem to neglect that ideal, we've come such a long way in the past 150 years, the common perception is we have this under control. Do we?
Already we're putting the pieces in place for some scary potential outcomes: Fitting cars and drones with AI to navigate our world. In the latter case, militarized drones. Forget about putting weapons on these things. The things themselves can be weapons. Keep your eyes on the technology, machine learning is only going to get better and faster, and do it at an accelerating rate. We already know our machine learning techniques can be trained to do all sorts of interesting tasks. From Alpha Go, we learned that an AI can train itself at a breakneck speed. It is pretty scary stuff, put these pieces together in the right away, who knows what it could figure out. I won't go as far as self-awareness, but it is certainly a possibility, with this rate of advancement, who knows what's in the pipeline.
You don't really need self-awareness for AI to be dangerous. You just need it to be sufficiently better at tasks than humans. While there is much talk of killbots, there are other dangers that might seem more mundane. What happens to our economy when AI allows automation to cheaply replace humans in large numbers? Economic revolutions in the past have been incredibly disruptive during the transitionary period.
It is all math, no wonder people are afraid of it.