Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Science Technology

EPA's Science Advisory Board Has Not Met in 6 Months (scientificamerican.com) 56

Posted by msmash from the two-step-backwards dept.
The U.S. EPA Science Advisory Board has not met in at least six months, and some of its members say it's being sidelined to avoid getting in the way of agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's anti-regulatory agenda, Scientific American reported this week. From the report: Agency officials say the lapse isn't intentional and that it's just the result of delayed paperwork. That has prevented the group from meeting because there weren't enough members to make a quorum. The board, which typically has about 45 members, is tasked by Congress to evaluate the science used by EPA to craft policy. The full board has not met since August, nor has it had any conference calls or votes. In the past, members would have had multiple interactions during that time period, said William Schlesinger, a board member who is an emeritus professor of biogeochemistry at Duke University. "I guess the Science Advisory Board still exists; I guess I'm still on it," he said. "I think the answer is maybe they're giving it what we used to call the 'pocket veto': If you don't meet, then the scientists are not a pain, because they don't have a forum."

EPA's Science Advisory Board Has Not Met in 6 Months More | Reply

EPA's Science Advisory Board Has Not Met in 6 Months

Comments Filter:

    • Well, we all know the dangers of Big Pharma, Big Tobacco, Big Coal . . .

      The board, which typically has about 45 members,

      . . . now meet the terror and horror of Big Boards! You'll never "settle" anything with that many members.

      Whack the size down to 10. Make monthly meetings mandatory . . . otherwise you get booted from the board and lose all the privileges and compensation that goes with it. That would make the board effective in no time.

      That, of course, assumes that you want the board to be effective.

    • Apparently the science isn't settled in some folks view.

  • SOP (Score:4, Insightful)

    by meerling ( 1487879 ) on Sunday March 11, 2018 @01:22PM (#56243223)
    Ignoring (or otherwise eliminating) the experts and science is pretty much standard operating procedure for this administration.

    • Ignoring (or otherwise eliminating) the experts and science is pretty much standard operating procedure for this administration.

      How do you feel about the science of economics? Has the administration been ignoring that as well?

      • Ignoring established economics? When it comes to trade tariffs on steel and aluminum, absolutely. He has protectionist attitudes toward trade that are laughable if the consequences weren't likely to be so serious. Most economists say that such tariffs are not going to help domestic producer, just cause an extra burden on the rest of the economy. And at the same it could set of at trade war undermining the global trading system. But Trump thinks that "Trade wars are good, and easy to win".

        • Trump realizes that the trade war has been on for _decades_, wants to start fighting back.

          The two biggest up and coming economies (China and India) are both very protectionist. It's time for that to change.

          China and India can't retaliate by imposing tariffs of their own, because those tariffs have been there forever. Apparently having low cost labor isn't enough for them, they also need local ownership rules, high import tariffs and currency pegs. All protectionist laws.

    • Given the current president almost exclusively put people in charge of each department who were vocal opponents of the missions of their respective departments, I don’t think this result should be surprising in the least.

      Except Ben Carson - I’m not sure he even knew HUD existed prior to 2017. Trump probably just figured he needed a black guy in charge of HUD, given the clientele.

  • The US is sleeping. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, 2018 @01:32PM (#56243277)

    The 'woke' metaphor is appropriate.

    Government is what you get when people get together and decide how they want to live together, beyond just tribal rules.

    Much of America's legal framework actually came from studying multi-tribe gatherings of tribes, banding together to end cycles of violence.

    Here's the Extra History take on it:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    Science now holds no place at the table with this latest administration. Liberal or conservative, this should not be accepted in ANY form of governance.

    Indeed - it shouldn't even be called an actual government anymore. What we have is a largely sleeping body where representation of the United States, it's scientific community, and its ideas should be.

    But our current administration has no interest in sharing space of any kind, in communicating ideas, of advancing any but their own narrowest of interests. They'll lavishly communicate with dictators of any kind, but never offer a second to science.

    Which is a shame - because they're largely the last place of noteworthy power that baby boomers will hold in this world. This will be their legacy, more than most things.

    It's such a shame they spend that power sleeping, while being robbed of everything they used to care about.

    • Science now holds no place at the table with this latest administration. Liberal or conservative, this should not be accepted in ANY form of governance.

      Indeed - it shouldn't even be called an actual government anymore. What we have is a largely sleeping body where representation of the United States, it's scientific community, and its ideas should be.

      Bullshit. The entire concept of the United States is to promote *individual action* and when necessary *local control* over govern

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        a hyper-leftist/Marxist former president

        Whoa, buddy. Take your meds.

      • You do understand that the laws of physics don't give a flying shit about your particular political ideology, right? You do understand that whether the Trump Administration accepts or ignores science, the physical laws of nature will continue to do what they do. The best any government can do is create policies based upon the best understanding of how the universe functions, and it does not matter even the tiniest bit what that government, the experts it employs, or yes, even the fucking voters think of it.

      • I'm curious. As the summary quotes a biogeochemist, how exactly does hyper-leftist/Marxist biogeochemistry differ from (say) rightist/Conservative biogeochemistry?

        Actually, if we want to go beyond biogeochemist, I would love to know how hyper-leftist/Marxist physics differs from rightist/Conservative physics, or if we really get down to basics, how hyper-leftist/Marxist mathematics differs from rightist/Conservative mathematics.

        And is there a centrist biogeochemistry/physics/mathematics that differs t
    • If you think science has no place with team Trump, just try to bring up the science of the differing characteristics of sexes and races with the left. They'll scream and riot to de-platform you the instant you suggest that maybe some of the problems they see might be better addressed if we acknowledge certain things and try to fix them instead of just deny them.
      Two sides of the same coin.

  • biogeochemistry

    I read that as:

    bigegochemistry

    Like 10 times till I got it right :l

  • I'm torn here. Left to their own devices, businesses will pollute, strip, destroy, and maim anything in the name of profit. On the other side of that coin, the EPA has been egregiously out of control for years.

    I don't know where the middle ground is, or if anyone knows what it is, but the pendulum *always* swings back the other way.

    • I hear you and I agree.

      The EPA is one of those necessary evil parts of what should be the smallest government we can manage. I think the issue has been the liberal's approach of making government agencies so they have authority of law to pass "regulations" which carry the force of law and using that ability to further their political, social, and economic views. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, and this stuff is getting rolled back by the other party, they are coming unglued. This shouldn't happen

  • We're just taking a quick 4 year vacation to recharge ourselves. Well, technically a staycation -- wouldn't want to travel and risk visiting one of those shithole countries.

  • Trump won and Science lost, so get over it, snowflakes.

  • Didn't you now science is now owned by The Pres and his party ?

    The Roman Catholic Church use to define science based upon the scripture until I think the 19th or 18th century.

    So we (US) have been moving slowly back to that time period, where real provable science is fake and real science is just entertainment :)

    Strange times we live in, many people running the US rejects Science were Roman Catholic Church seems to be a leader in science.

  • Until now, did it affect your life ?

Slashdot Top Deals

I don't have any use for bodyguards, but I do have a specific use for two highly trained certified public accountants. -- Elvis Presley

Close