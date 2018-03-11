Could This Bold New Technique Boost Gravitational-Wave Detection? (space.com) 27
Slashdot reader astroengine writes: One of the most expensive, complex and problematic components in gravitational wave detectors like the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) — which made the first, historic detection of these ripples in space-time in September 2015 — is the 4-kilometer-long vacuum chambers that house all the interferometer optics. But what if this requirement for ground-based gravitational wave detectors isn't required? This suggestion has been made by a pair of physicists at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) who are developing a method that could allow extremely sensitive interferometers to operate in the "open air."
Their work, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, uses the weird quantum properties of light to counteract interference from turbulence in the air to allow interferometer measurements to be made. Their method, which is a variation on the classic Young's double-slit experiment, has been demonstrated in a tabletop experiment — but gravitational wave scientists are skeptical that it could be scaled up to remove sophisticated vacuums from their detectors.
Not new technique (Score:2)
This is not a new method, the Handbury & Brown effect (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanbury_Brown_and_Twiss_effect) sensitive to the the Bose-Eisntein statistics of pairs of photons has been demonstrated in the 50's and used to measure the diameter of stars because the technics is insensitive to the atmospheric turbulence.
I just saw a very interesting video on how that whole detector works, and the troubles they face making the measurements.
https://youtu.be/iphcyNWFD10 [youtu.be]
Seems the only way they can be even remotely accurate enough is to eliminate every variable but one, and air was a biggie.
Re: (Score:2)
