FCC Accuses Stealthy Startup of Launching Rogue Satellites 27
Back in January, the FCC pulled permission from Silicon Valley startup Swarm Technologies to launch four satellites into space after what it says was an "apparent unauthorized launch." IEEE Spectrum reports that the unauthorized launch consisted of four experimental satellites that the FCC had decided were too small to be noticed in space -- and hence pose an unacceptable risk of collision -- but which the company may have launched anyway, using a rocket based in India. The federal regulator has since issued a letter to Swarm revoking its authorization for a follow-up mission to launch four new, larger versions of its "SpaceBee" satellites. From the report: Swarm was founded in 2016 by one engineer who developed a spacecraft concept for Google and another who sold his previous company to Apple. The SpaceBees were built as technology demonstrators for a new space-based Internet of Things communications network. Swarm believes its network could enable satellite communications for orders of magnitude less cost than existing options. It envisages the worldwide tracking of ships and cars, new agricultural technologies, and low cost connectivity for humanitarian efforts anywhere in the world. The four SpaceBees would be the first practical demonstration of Swarm's prototype hardware and cutting-edge algorithms, swapping data with ground stations for up to eight years.
The FCC told the startup that the agency would assess "the impact of the applicant's apparent unauthorized launch and operation of four satellites... on its qualifications to be a Commission licensee." If Swarm cannot convince the FCC otherwise, the startup could lose permission to build its revolutionary network before the wider world even knows the company exists. An unauthorized launch would also call into question the ability of secondary satellite "ride-share" companies and foreign launch providers to comply with U.S. space regulations.
If they are to small to be noticed then in increases the chances that they could collide with something else and a collision with anything in space is devistating for both things. Could take out any other satellite or even risk astronauts lives.
Making them smaller.. increases the chances of collision? Are you certain about that?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Darth Pai does not like it when big telecom's interests are threatened. Your tiny satellites, designed to burn up in the atmosphere, pose a significant risk of colliding with established interests. As such, we refused your launch request, then you went over his helmet, and how he he will crush your balls, pitiful startup weaklings.
fcc? (Score:5, Insightful)
The FCC is responsible for regulating commercial satellites, including minimizing the chance of accidents in space.
From the article linked to in the summary:
In the USA presumably.
I assume Swarm Technologies can simply keep buying launches from non US providers.
But they need FCC approval before anyone in US is allowed to use their satellites. They can deploy them and then seek approval, but it generally increases risk as they may be left with unsalable services after spending money on production and launch
Only for the usa. The rest of the world couldn't care less what the fcc wants.
Incorrect, the FCC can ruin the internet for everyone.
If any USA person or company is involved in any way (investor, employee, subcontractor etc) in a launch the government of the USA considers it as something it has jurisdiction over. IIRC, international space treaties actually require signatories it to regulate such activity by their citizens.
The satellites are owned and operated by a US company, so (by international treaty) the US government has responsibility over them. One of those responsibilities is to ensure they can be operated safely without posing a hazard to other satellites and don't violate any of the various treaties and agreements regarding satellites.
It would take less than a week to move the business officially out of the US. The FCC can literally suck it. They are a useless bureaucracy that does nothing but protect incumbent monopolies. The best thing a hardware company can do to accelerate their development and lower their costs is leave the FCC in the dust.
Unless, of course, they want to sell their product in the USA.
well if they cant sell it they are free to take us to court or complain to wto.
but on the other hand... there is LOADS of people outside the us to and we all have money!
I thought space radar was capable of keeping track of things as small as flecks of paint. How can any satellite be too small for it?
The loss of US grants to this company will be devastating. I also wonder what will happen with this companyâ(TM)s space insurance premiums. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]