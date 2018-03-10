Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


FCC Accuses Stealthy Startup of Launching Rogue Satellites 14

Posted by BeauHD from the sneak-attack dept.
Back in January, the FCC pulled permission from Silicon Valley startup Swarm Technologies to launch four satellites into space after what it says was an "apparent unauthorized launch." IEEE Spectrum reports that the unauthorized launch consisted of four experimental satellites that the FCC had decided were too small to be noticed in space -- and hence pose an unacceptable risk of collision -- but which the company may have launched anyway, using a rocket based in India. The federal regulator has since issued a letter to Swarm revoking its authorization for a follow-up mission to launch four new, larger versions of its "SpaceBee" satellites. From the report: Swarm was founded in 2016 by one engineer who developed a spacecraft concept for Google and another who sold his previous company to Apple. The SpaceBees were built as technology demonstrators for a new space-based Internet of Things communications network. Swarm believes its network could enable satellite communications for orders of magnitude less cost than existing options. It envisages the worldwide tracking of ships and cars, new agricultural technologies, and low cost connectivity for humanitarian efforts anywhere in the world. The four SpaceBees would be the first practical demonstration of Swarm's prototype hardware and cutting-edge algorithms, swapping data with ground stations for up to eight years.
[...]
The FCC told the startup that the agency would assess "the impact of the applicant's apparent unauthorized launch and operation of four satellites... on its qualifications to be a Commission licensee." If Swarm cannot convince the FCC otherwise, the startup could lose permission to build its revolutionary network before the wider world even knows the company exists. An unauthorized launch would also call into question the ability of secondary satellite "ride-share" companies and foreign launch providers to comply with U.S. space regulations.

  • FCC translation: "What, you went over my helmet!?" (Score:3, Funny)

    by wierd_w ( 1375923 ) on Saturday March 10, 2018 @02:10AM (#56237787)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    Darth Pai does not like it when big telecom's interests are threatened. Your tiny satellites, designed to burn up in the atmosphere, pose a significant risk of colliding with established interests. As such, we refused your launch request, then you went over his helmet, and how he he will crush your balls, pitiful startup weaklings.

  • fcc? (Score:4, Informative)

    by gary s ( 5206985 ) on Saturday March 10, 2018 @02:11AM (#56237789)
    Aside from the fact that the satellite may have had radios on them, Not sure where the FCC has any authority over a satellite launched from India. Also not sure why the FCC has any say in how big or small a satellite can be?
    • From the article linked to in the summary:

      The FCC is responsible for regulating commercial satellites, including minimizing the chance of accidents in space.

      • From the article linked to in the summary:

        The FCC is responsible for regulating commercial satellites, including minimizing the chance of accidents in space.

        In the USA presumably.
        I assume Swarm Technologies can simply keep buying launches from non US providers.

        • But they need FCC approval before anyone in US is allowed to use their satellites. They can deploy them and then seek approval, but it generally increases risk as they may be left with unsalable services after spending money on production and launch

      • Only for the usa. The rest of the world couldn't care less what the fcc wants.

  • I thought space radar was capable of keeping track of things as small as flecks of paint. How can any satellite be too small for it?

