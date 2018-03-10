FCC Accuses Stealthy Startup of Launching Rogue Satellites 123
Back in January, the FCC pulled permission from Silicon Valley startup Swarm Technologies to launch four satellites into space after what it says was an "apparent unauthorized launch." IEEE Spectrum reports that the unauthorized launch consisted of four experimental satellites that the FCC had decided were too small to be noticed in space -- and hence pose an unacceptable risk of collision -- but which the company may have launched anyway, using a rocket based in India. The federal regulator has since issued a letter to Swarm revoking its authorization for a follow-up mission to launch four new, larger versions of its "SpaceBee" satellites. From the report: Swarm was founded in 2016 by one engineer who developed a spacecraft concept for Google and another who sold his previous company to Apple. The SpaceBees were built as technology demonstrators for a new space-based Internet of Things communications network. Swarm believes its network could enable satellite communications for orders of magnitude less cost than existing options. It envisages the worldwide tracking of ships and cars, new agricultural technologies, and low cost connectivity for humanitarian efforts anywhere in the world. The four SpaceBees would be the first practical demonstration of Swarm's prototype hardware and cutting-edge algorithms, swapping data with ground stations for up to eight years.
The FCC told the startup that the agency would assess "the impact of the applicant's apparent unauthorized launch and operation of four satellites... on its qualifications to be a Commission licensee." If Swarm cannot convince the FCC otherwise, the startup could lose permission to build its revolutionary network before the wider world even knows the company exists. An unauthorized launch would also call into question the ability of secondary satellite "ride-share" companies and foreign launch providers to comply with U.S. space regulations.
If they are to small to be noticed then in increases the chances that they could collide with something else and a collision with anything in space is devistating for both things. Could take out any other satellite or even risk astronauts lives.
Making them smaller.. increases the chances of collision? Are you certain about that?
Or more accurately, your orbit needs to intersect its orbit, which is a far larger set of orbits that allow for collisions. Every time you pass through the intersection on your orbit, it will be at a slightly different place in its own orbit, and sooner or later you will collide.
Orbits also don't remain constant - interaction with the magnetosphere, solar wind, gravitational anomalies, trace atmosphere fluctuations, etc. all chaotically manipulate everything's path so that nothing ever stays in the orbit
The US has a duty and authority under the Outer Space Treaty to regulate their citizens to ensure continued access to space for all. Since Swarm Technologies is a US company, it falls under this jurisdiction. India is also a signatory to the treaty and shouldn't have launched this payload if the US didn't approve it. From the wiki article:
But the US could then file a grievance regarding India the UN under the consultation clause, which was put into place because of the abovementioned space needles:
On the other hand, the FCC has openly stated it doesn't give a damn about treaties, obligations or laws, and can't be f'ed to regulate. Once they decided that was to be their firm policy, they lost the right to regulate.
Yes. Which would you have a better chance of detecting and avoiding: a car driving towards you at 40mph, or an arrow fired at you at 40mph?
The relative velocities of objects in orbit can also be quite high. A typical low Earth orbit satellite has an altitude of less than 1200 miles, and a velocity of roughly 18,000 miles/hour. A velocity difference of even one tenth of one percent means an impact speed of 18 miles/hour. That may be survivable, but it will damage both. It will also change the orbit of both, in what is essentially a random direction. It's also likely to change the orbit of the smaller object much more than that of the larger obj
"Not clear what the summary is trying to say."
It means to say India doesn't give a flying shit about what the FCC has to say over the satellites it sends to space.
That company will just move its headquarters to Mumbai and the FCC can't do anything about it.
Darth Pai does not like it when big telecom's interests are threatened. Your tiny satellites, designed to burn up in the atmosphere, pose a significant risk of colliding with established interests. As such, we refused your launch request, then you went over his helmet, and how he he will crush your balls, pitiful startup weaklings.
The FCC is responsible for regulating commercial satellites, including minimizing the chance of accidents in space.
From the article linked to in the summary:
The FCC is responsible for regulating commercial satellites, including minimizing the chance of accidents in space.
In the USA presumably.
I assume Swarm Technologies can simply keep buying launches from non US providers.
But they need FCC approval before anyone in US is allowed to use their satellites. They can deploy them and then seek approval, but it generally increases risk as they may be left with unsalable services after spending money on production and launch
Yes, but since the company is based in the US and there are advantages to be in the US. It may be easier to declare the company a failure, sell off its assets, restart it under a different trade name and restart with a different CEO.
And if that still doesn't work, the company could always sell out to Verizon, I hear they have a great relationship with the head of the FCC.
As long as the owner of the satellite is a US company, then they are subject to the US licensing laws. If Swarm wishes to relocate to, say, South Sudan, which probably doesn't have a well developed regulatory environment, then they can get a South Sudanese radio license. And operate from South Sudan, have their corporate headquarters in South Sudan, etc.
Needs a license to do what? Sit around while their satellites orbit? If they revoke the license, do the satellites have to stop orbiting immediately?
And by US entities. Swarm is free to disband in the US and incorporate and operate entirely out of India if they want of course.
Only for the usa. The rest of the world couldn't care less what the fcc wants.
Incorrect, the FCC can ruin the internet for everyone.
No they cannot. China have prepared for this for years, and Russian authorities recently made statement that they are ready to operate russian segment of internet wiithout USA cooperation. So only US and EU people would suffer.
EU has this covered too.
No they cannot. China have prepared for this for years, and Russian authorities recently made statement that they are ready to operate russian segment of internet wiithout USA cooperation. So only US and EU people would suffer.
Dictatorships cut off their people from the freedom of worldwide comminication, for the purpose of maintaining their power, and it's the remaining free people who suffer?
Odd worldview.
And how would they do that?
... but not spiegel.de or wetter.de or https://www.japantimes.co.jp/ [japantimes.co.jp] or god forbid https://www.thesun.co.uk/ [thesun.co.uk]
Sure, they can make slashdot.org unreachable for me
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
And which of the many links shows how the FCC ruins the internet in Germany, or in Thailand or the connection between those two?
Read them and find out?
But they refuse to regulate anything else they're responsible for, unless big money is involved. Then they'll regulate.
If any USA person or company is involved in any way (investor, employee, subcontractor etc) in a launch the government of the USA considers it as something it has jurisdiction over. IIRC, international space treaties actually require signatories it to regulate such activity by their citizens.
You cannot enforce US laws on foreign soil to a non-person entity. The US can only enforce its own laws to its own citizens (persons) on foreign soil.
The governments need to get the hell out of the way.
But we launch in South America, not in Europe.
But that they are banned, I doubt. I think we simply never found a nice place for a launch site.
Exactly. That is why I said: I doubt someone banished launches in Europe, but I'm to lazy to google that as it is kinda irrelevant
;D
ESA and others launch from French Guiana. http://www.arianespace.com/spa... [arianespace.com]
Kourou, where the space port is, is 5 degrees north, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The satellites are owned and operated by a US company, so (by international treaty) the US government has responsibility over them. One of those responsibilities is to ensure they can be operated safely without posing a hazard to other satellites and don't violate any of the various treaties and agreements regarding satellites.
So do that. Of course, India is party to the same treaty and would likely come under international pressure to live up to that treaty and enforce similar rules anyway if it was more than a one off.
They are actually substantially smaller than cube sats, as all 4 of them together occupied 1 cube sat space on the launch vehicle
The US is about to lose yet another corporation doing beat things because of the overbearing, unelected ruling class (regulators). This is the swamp Trump lied about draining. I look forward to getting gear sent via Chinapost that can listen to these satellites to outcompete my neighbors.
;)
Nothing wrong with regulation when it's done with the purpose of maximizing the space for everyone, fairly and reasonably, without imposing an unfair burden on those wishing to enter a market. In other words, regulation is about ensuring decency and fair play.
Unfortunately, that's not what Pad Thai is about. He wants a market that is run exclusively for the big players who are giving him lots of money, and nobody else. Users are of no importance, only money.
Actually we appointed ourselves world police to save you from these nasty people who called themselves nazis 80 years ago. Youâ(TM)re welcome.
It would take less than a week to move the business officially out of the US. The FCC can literally suck it. They are a useless bureaucracy that does nothing but protect incumbent monopolies. The best thing a hardware company can do to accelerate their development and lower their costs is leave the FCC in the dust.
Unless, of course, they want to sell their product in the USA.
well if they cant sell it they are free to take us to court or complain to wto.
but on the other hand... there is LOADS of people outside the us to and we all have money!
Re: Uh??? Move headquarters out of US? (Score:3)
Depends on if their product has any FCC based implications at all. If the satellites are used over the USA, but the receivers elsewhere get the data then the FCC can go pound sand.
They'll get a subsidiary here to sell it through. Problem solved. Also companies can buy stuff from foreign companies.
I thought space radar was capable of keeping track of things as small as flecks of paint. How can any satellite be too small for it?
The loss of US grants to this company will be devastating. I also wonder what will happen with this companyâ(TM)s space insurance premiums. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
Yep.
The only problem is if your target market is the US, and you need FCC approval to sell your services there. Of course, there are 6.7 billion other people to market to, so maybe the US is really irrelevant.
I expect a lot more plans for micro-satellites going forward, e.g. with the low-cost 3D-printed rocket company on New Zealand, plus generally lower cost to orbit with new technologies like SpaceX Falcon - so there is probably a need for further international regulation in that area. Both how things go up, how they stay there, and what gets to go up. I don't really know that market, but I wouldn't be surprised if this has not been properly dealt with.
That being said, I would expect part of the solution could involve (a) something similar to transponders in aviation industry so that 'detection' is not a function only of size, (b) some low-mass low-cost technology to increase the satellites' radar signature, and (c) some international system for pro-actively registering satellites' orbits and orbital changes, instead of only relying on everything being tracked.
Translation: (Score:1)
Our pet company SpaceX gets supremacy in this industry no matter what (it's fair though, because it's a free market, trust us (don't forget to pay your federal income taxes (: ))
I think you mean United Launch Alliance, not SpaceX. SpaceX merely gets grudging respect, with politicians grumbling about how SpaceX is milking government contracts, as if ULA hasn't been doing that for its entire existence.
good info, thanks
An unauthorized launch would also call into question the ability of secondary satellite "ride-share" companies and foreign launch providers to comply with U.S. space regulations
Um, who the fuck died and made the US government king of the whole fucking world, let alone gave it the power to "regulate" space?!? Has anyone else on Earth claimed the entire rest of the cosmos yet? Because if not, I, Hallux Fucking Sinister, (yes, that IS in fact what the "F" stands for,) hereby lay claim to all of the cosmos, all universes past, present, and future, as sole owner and god-king, including any multiverse or polyverse(s) or omniverse(s), etc... This unavoidably includes all regions locat
Wait a minute - I thought deregulation... (Score:1)
Will somebody PLEASE get this idiot out of government?! PLEASE?!