Can Electricity Travel Through Space on Astrophysical Jets? (mdpi.com) 34
Slashdot reader Chris Reeve writes: An October 2017 paper titled Electric Currents along Astrophysical Jets reports that "Several researchers have reported direct evidence for large scale electric currents along astrophysical jets." A review of the citations at the end of that paper and others (here and here, for instance) would seem to suggest that one of the great Internet science debates has finally been settled: Electricity does indeed travel through space over vast cosmic distances.
What has been interesting to watch about this unexpected development is that science journalists have so far not explicitly reported this as a shift in theory, and commenters on sites like phys.org appear to deny that any change has even occurred: "The jets have been shown not to be electric currents, the energy and the physics involved are certainly not electromagnetic." This comment completely rejecting these new findings was highly rated by other phys.org readers, suggesting that the failure to explicitly report this as a change in theory has left this controversial topic in a highly confused state.
The paper summarizes what it calls "observational evidence for the existence of large scale electric currents and their associated grand design helical magnetic fields in kpc-scale astrophysical jets." And the original submitter details the history of the question in a follow-up comment arguing that at our current moment in time, "a mistaken bias against electricity in space continues to dominate conversations."
What has been interesting to watch about this unexpected development is that science journalists have so far not explicitly reported this as a shift in theory, and commenters on sites like phys.org appear to deny that any change has even occurred: "The jets have been shown not to be electric currents, the energy and the physics involved are certainly not electromagnetic." This comment completely rejecting these new findings was highly rated by other phys.org readers, suggesting that the failure to explicitly report this as a change in theory has left this controversial topic in a highly confused state.
The paper summarizes what it calls "observational evidence for the existence of large scale electric currents and their associated grand design helical magnetic fields in kpc-scale astrophysical jets." And the original submitter details the history of the question in a follow-up comment arguing that at our current moment in time, "a mistaken bias against electricity in space continues to dominate conversations."
An epic failure in science journalism (Score:1, Informative)
Dear Slashdot Community,
Some 11 years ago, I watched a curious thing happen in the comments of a Slashdot article [slashdot.org], and it would forever change my life. I watched on as members of the tech community labeled as pseudoscience the simple idea that electricity can travel through space over plasma (and actually do stuff of importance at the largest observable scales). Since that day, I have systematically tracked this electricity in space debate, and I have come to view the reporting on this topic as the greate
If it takes that many words (Score:4, Interesting)
I will agree, and after reading the utter BS, not even rational, and very self and observation-contradicting commenters on phys.org who keyboard-warrior instead of do real science and make actual observations, I'm glad I didn't sign up. One might as well sign up to some alt-politics conspiracy theory site...for all the effect it'll have.
At least physorg keeps the nuts all together.. maybe one grenade....
Quoting tons of other errors doesn't make it right. Truth isn't up for vote.
Re: (Score:1)
Simplifying for parent:
"You might be a conspiracy theorist if it takes that many words dispute something."
:)
[IMO, GP is probably off his meds.]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Yes it is. In the 80 homosexuality was Scientifically acknowledged by Scientific experts to be a disorder. Thanks to a media campaign, we now know Scientifically that homosexuality is completely normal. The same thing could be said about Jews and just about everything else.
Science and truth are definitely up for debate. Reality is subjective. The only thing that is constantly true through different times and cultures is the fact that the people living in the current time and culture are always correc
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
So it's OK if stars have their rotation axii aligned together:
http://www.cea.fr/english/Page... [www.cea.fr]
Then galaxies seemed to be aligned with their rotation axii as well:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1308.281... [arxiv.org]
Same with quasars billions of light-years apart:
https://futurism.com/rotationa... [futurism.com]
Gravity can pull objects together, but it takes electromagnetism to get them to align together.
That would suggest electric fields and currents.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
So fine, there are electric currents. How do you get from there to such idiocy as
?
Re: (Score:1)
Here we go (Score:5, Funny)
Yes...this is accurate (Score:2)
Astrophisical jets ... (Score:2)
... are shaped that way because in-falling matter crossing the event horizon of a black hole causes radiation of massive proportions.
Because those particular black holes have accretion disks, out-gassing has no where to go but out the unobstructed poles.
That action causes vortexes of streaming particles and ions that travel at close to the speed of light.
Electricity is one feature (and a small factor) of the "confusion."
Re: (Score:1)
What is electricity? (Score:2)
It's simply charge. Scientifically 'electricity' is more of a field of study today than a thing because in science electricity has many forms with 'current' and static electricity being only two.
Electricity is not a form of energy.
http://amasci.com/miscon/whatd... [amasci.com]
Do not be misled (Score:5, Insightful)
It is telling that all papers by this author and his collaborators seem to be in a closed ecosystem of citation where they only are cited each other. I am not familiar with the "Galaxies" journal. At least one of these papers is from A&A, which *is* a real peer-reviewed journal.
There are many red herrings here. First of all, the whole "we have a model that can explain galaxy rotation curves without dark matter" is not nearly as meaningful as some seem to say it is. There is a whole host of observations explained by dark matter, in detail, and with precision. Explaining just one of them doesn't do much if you can't explain all of the rest of the observations.
Likewise, the Big Bang model has a host of observations that support it, in detail, and with numerical precision.
The "electric universe" is not something that is worth paying attention to.
For popular-level information about the problems with the whole electric universe business, see this site: https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/... [rationalwiki.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: "Likewise, the Big Bang model has a host of observations that support it, in detail, and with numerical precision."
Hey, by the way:
Anthony L. Peratt, ‘Dean of the Plasma Dissidents’, The World & I, May 1988, p.190-197
"To Alfvén, the Big Bang was a fable -- a fable devised to explain creation. 'I was there when Abbé Georges Lemaitre first proposed this theory,' he recalled. Lemaitre was, at the time, both a member of the Catholic hierarchy and an accomplished scientist. He said
Re: (Score:2)
In what way is this relevant?
Re: (Score:1)
Good grief (Score:2)
So the submitter is apparently extremely distressed regarding what goes on in internet discussion threads, both on phys.org and on Slashdot (based on his extremely long comment further up), for some reason.
My advice is - don’t get so worked up over what people say on the internet.
Re: (Score:1)
Mistaken Bias? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Charged endpoints (Score:2)