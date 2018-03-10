Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Space Science

Can Electricity Travel Through Space on Astrophysical Jets? (mdpi.com) 34

Posted by EditorDavid from the current-events dept.
Slashdot reader Chris Reeve writes: An October 2017 paper titled Electric Currents along Astrophysical Jets reports that "Several researchers have reported direct evidence for large scale electric currents along astrophysical jets." A review of the citations at the end of that paper and others (here and here, for instance) would seem to suggest that one of the great Internet science debates has finally been settled: Electricity does indeed travel through space over vast cosmic distances.

What has been interesting to watch about this unexpected development is that science journalists have so far not explicitly reported this as a shift in theory, and commenters on sites like phys.org appear to deny that any change has even occurred: "The jets have been shown not to be electric currents, the energy and the physics involved are certainly not electromagnetic." This comment completely rejecting these new findings was highly rated by other phys.org readers, suggesting that the failure to explicitly report this as a change in theory has left this controversial topic in a highly confused state.
The paper summarizes what it calls "observational evidence for the existence of large scale electric currents and their associated grand design helical magnetic fields in kpc-scale astrophysical jets." And the original submitter details the history of the question in a follow-up comment arguing that at our current moment in time, "a mistaken bias against electricity in space continues to dominate conversations."

Can Electricity Travel Through Space on Astrophysical Jets? More | Reply

Can Electricity Travel Through Space on Astrophysical Jets?

Comments Filter:

  • Dear Slashdot Community,

    Some 11 years ago, I watched a curious thing happen in the comments of a Slashdot article [slashdot.org], and it would forever change my life. I watched on as members of the tech community labeled as pseudoscience the simple idea that electricity can travel through space over plasma (and actually do stuff of importance at the largest observable scales). Since that day, I have systematically tracked this electricity in space debate, and I have come to view the reporting on this topic as the greate

  • Here we go (Score:5, Funny)

    by flopsquad ( 3518045 ) on Saturday March 10, 2018 @07:03PM (#56240667)
    "All aboard the armchair astrophysics train! Next stop, Electric Universe! Red Line right to Not Even Wrong, making stops at Time Cube, Flat Earth, Luminiferous Aether, and Turtles-All-the-Way-Down Town."
  • It was been proven that these currents emanate from the Timecube, and terminate in the Host Files. Laugh all you want, but we will ride these EmDrive jets to other stars. And you won't be invited.

  • ... are shaped that way because in-falling matter crossing the event horizon of a black hole causes radiation of massive proportions.

    Because those particular black holes have accretion disks, out-gassing has no where to go but out the unobstructed poles.

    That action causes vortexes of streaming particles and ions that travel at close to the speed of light.

    Electricity is one feature (and a small factor) of the "confusion."

    • The trouble with this approach, of course, is that (1) E&M is just so much more powerful than gravity; and (2) your rebuttal involves a hypothetical object which has never been directly observed.

  • It's simply charge. Scientifically 'electricity' is more of a field of study today than a thing because in science electricity has many forms with 'current' and static electricity being only two.

    Electricity is not a form of energy.

    http://amasci.com/miscon/whatd... [amasci.com]

  • Do not be misled (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rknop ( 240417 ) on Saturday March 10, 2018 @07:32PM (#56240777) Homepage

    It is telling that all papers by this author and his collaborators seem to be in a closed ecosystem of citation where they only are cited each other. I am not familiar with the "Galaxies" journal. At least one of these papers is from A&A, which *is* a real peer-reviewed journal.

    There are many red herrings here. First of all, the whole "we have a model that can explain galaxy rotation curves without dark matter" is not nearly as meaningful as some seem to say it is. There is a whole host of observations explained by dark matter, in detail, and with precision. Explaining just one of them doesn't do much if you can't explain all of the rest of the observations.

    Likewise, the Big Bang model has a host of observations that support it, in detail, and with numerical precision.

    The "electric universe" is not something that is worth paying attention to.

    For popular-level information about the problems with the whole electric universe business, see this site: https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/... [rationalwiki.org]

    • Re: "Likewise, the Big Bang model has a host of observations that support it, in detail, and with numerical precision."

      Hey, by the way:

      Anthony L. Peratt, ‘Dean of the Plasma Dissidents’, The World & I, May 1988, p.190-197

      "To Alfvén, the Big Bang was a fable -- a fable devised to explain creation. 'I was there when Abbé Georges Lemaitre first proposed this theory,' he recalled. Lemaitre was, at the time, both a member of the Catholic hierarchy and an accomplished scientist. He said

  • So the submitter is apparently extremely distressed regarding what goes on in internet discussion threads, both on phys.org and on Slashdot (based on his extremely long comment further up), for some reason.

    My advice is - don’t get so worked up over what people say on the internet.

    • I study scientific controversies and peoples' reactions to them. It's not because I am "distressed"; it's because I am trying to figure out who is right. Observing how people interact with controversies is a necessary aspect of that process given the taboo nature of questioning expert scientific authority. One of my favorite approaches, for example, is to present the same evidence to a hundred different people. Eventually, unexpected social patterns reveal themselves.

  • Mistaken Bias? (Score:3)

    by Kozar_The_Malignant ( 738483 ) on Saturday March 10, 2018 @07:48PM (#56240835)
    The submitter write, "a mistaken bias against electricity in space continues to dominate conversations." What dominates conversations is a complete lack of credible evidence for this. It reminds me of the old days when Archimedes Plutonium invaded sci.physics and talk.origins.
  • If there are large currents, endpoints should gain charge over time. Does that means we observe electromagnetic forces at large scale between charged regions?

Slashdot Top Deals

Assembly language experience is [important] for the maturity and understanding of how computers work that it provides. -- D. Gries

Close