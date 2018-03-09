Pockets of Water May Lay Deep Below Earth's Surface 50
sciencehabit writes: Small pockets of water exist deep beneath Earth's surface, according to an analysis of diamonds belched from hundreds of kilometers within our planet. The work, which also identifies a weird form of crystallized water known as ice VII, suggests that material may circulate more freely at some depths within Earth than previously thought. Geophysical models of that flow, which ultimately influences the frequency of earthquakes driven by the scraping of tectonic plates at Earth's surface, may need to be substantially tweaked, scientists say. Such models also help scientists estimate the long-term rates of heat flow through Earth's surface and into space.
If you have access to The Curiosity Stream, or if you can find it else where, you should watch the Wizard of H20. It is about Alain Gachet who figured out a way to use satellite images to find deep water aquifers. Using his technique his has been right 98% of the time.
He is very couscous about making sure the aquifers are sustainable and will recharge. I've added him to my list of hero's to worship.
The documentary actually entities that don't want him to find water for people. They actually think its better to let refugees die of thrust that find them water. Sometimes I wonder if coming out of the trees was such a good ideal after all.
I wonder how long it'll be for desert area people (Calif, Ariz, eg.) to suck it all up and whine about water shortages.
From hundreds of kilometers below the surface? Probably a long time.
Yes, unfortunately the hollow earth is filled with Silurians. Don't wake them up.
I've read multiple articles stating that ringwoodite contains enough water in the mantle as on the surface of the planet - oceans and all!!
Which BTW, does kinda make sense when you think about it. Earth was formed in orbit around the Sun (as all planets) via an accretion disk. So all that dust and debris would be not in any particular order. Over time, gravitation forces and tectonic activity would pull all the heavier elements toward the core, and lighter gasses would rise to the surface (see our atmospher