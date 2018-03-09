Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science

Pockets of Water May Lay Deep Below Earth's Surface 50

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
sciencehabit writes: Small pockets of water exist deep beneath Earth's surface, according to an analysis of diamonds belched from hundreds of kilometers within our planet. The work, which also identifies a weird form of crystallized water known as ice VII, suggests that material may circulate more freely at some depths within Earth than previously thought. Geophysical models of that flow, which ultimately influences the frequency of earthquakes driven by the scraping of tectonic plates at Earth's surface, may need to be substantially tweaked, scientists say. Such models also help scientists estimate the long-term rates of heat flow through Earth's surface and into space.

Pockets of Water May Lay Deep Below Earth's Surface More | Reply

Pockets of Water May Lay Deep Below Earth's Surface

Comments Filter:
  • I wonder how long it'll take for this to make the rounds on creationist websites, and similar silliness.

    • I wonder how long it'll be for desert area people (Calif, Ariz, eg.) to suck it all up and whine about water shortages.

  • Mars (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can we use that data to search for water on mars more accurately ?

    • Mars does not have plate tectonics, and has lost most of its water to space. Also, have no way to find or analyze diamonds on Mars, assuming they exist. On top of that, if we knew there was equivalent water on Mars it would be unreachable and do us no real good.

      So, nope.
    • No, but we do know that water ice sheets exist on Mars only a couple of meters below the surface in some areas. This will be an important source of water for the colonists when then start to colonize the planet.

  • About time!

    By the way, the earth isn't flat and climate change is caused primarily by humans since more than a century now.

    That said, while this might be fun for those writing SF and Fantasy, in thinking about what life might "exist" in underground domains, it's still highly unlikely that it will replace us. That's AI killer robots job.

  • Sounds like something to help with our drinking water shortages of late....
    Let's get a drillin!

  • Ice VII?! (Score:3)

    by smithmc ( 451373 ) on Friday March 09, 2018 @03:39PM (#56235259) Journal
    But that's only two ices away from Ice-Nine!!
    • Thank you, I was afraid there would be no ice nine jokes. That's the first thing I thought of. All is right with the world.
  • I don't think a water softener would remove solid rock from your water.
  • They are up to Ice VII

    I am waiting for Ice IX

  • I've read multiple articles stating that ringwoodite contains enough water in the mantle as on the surface of the planet - oceans and all!!

    Which BTW, does kinda make sense when you think about it. Earth was formed in orbit around the Sun (as all planets) via an accretion disk. So all that dust and debris would be not in any particular order. Over time, gravitation forces and tectonic activity would pull all the heavier elements toward the core, and lighter gasses would rise to the surface (see our atmospher

Slashdot Top Deals

"It's what you learn after you know it all that counts." -- John Wooden

Close