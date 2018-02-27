Nokia, Vodafone To Bring 4G To the Moon (reuters.com) 42
According to Reuters, the moon will get its first mobile phone network next year, enabling high-definition streaming from the landscape back to earth. "Vodafone Germany, network equipment maker Nokia and carmaker Audi said on Tuesday they were working together to support the mission, 50 years after the first NASA astronauts walked on the moon." From the report: Vodafone said it had appointed Nokia as its technology partner to develop a space-grade network which would be a small piece of hardware weighing less than a bag of sugar. The companies are working with Berlin-based company PTScientists on the project, with a launch scheduled in 2019 from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Vodafone said. One executive involved said the decision to build a 4G network rather than a state-of-the-art 5G network was taken because the next generation networks remain in the testing and trial stage and are not stable enough to ensure they would work from the lunar surface.
I barely have t-mobile coverage at home (Score:4, Funny)
But the moon gets a new cell tower?
Damn your cell phone reception luck, but it seems likely on the order of the President tweeting something embarrassing that your cost of living, cable TV options, and internet speed are superior to the average lunar resident, now, and for the foreseeable future.
You do probably have free (no extra charge) calling at home over WIFI though. check your plan/phone.
They used to give away pretty nice routers for free to people with issues at their homes. Don't know if they still do.
Bag of sugar (Score:3)
Love these new units. They leave no room for ambiguity [pla.co.uk].
The USA (Score:2)
Germany puts it brands on the moon and talks of the optics of branding.
Vodaphone? (Score:2)
At last... (Score:3)
ET can finally phone home.
Great .. So I have to move to the moon (Score:1)
Here I am living 5 miles from Vodafone's global headquarters and I can't get any reception from them, but oh.. the moon gets 4G
.. great.. thanks!
Houston, Can you hear me now? over. (Score:2)
Why? (Score:2)
It’s hard to believe this isn’t an Onion link.
Why do this?
Probably the same reason we have an electric sports car on a collision course with Mars.
Don't worry they missed when aiming the sports car at Mars, it's headed for the asteroid belt instead.
That said, "why" is a valid question, and one which seems somewhat lacking in the talk here.
I'm assuming it's just some sort of PR stunt, but is there some practical reason I'm overlooking?
Vaporware, likely hoax (Score:4, Interesting)
Less than a bag of sugar? (Score:2)
A 5lb bag, a 10lb bag, or a 25lb bag?
(A 2K bag, a 4K bag, or 10K bag for most of the world.)
Inquiring minds want to know.
Leaves them some wiggle room. When it inevitably comes out much larger than expected, they only need to manufacture a bag of sugar that's slightly larger and they'll be completely accurate in their description.
Back to reality. Who comes up with these ridiculous measurements???? I have 2 completely different size bags of sugar in my kitchen right now, my parents always buy a 3rd size that's 4 times the size of the larger of the 2 I have right now, and I bet most bakeries get even larger bags. I've mocked thi
How do i convert bags of sugar to tomatoes, how much does it weigh in tomatoes ?
I can see an opportunity for someone to whip up a quick webpage to convert between the weight of all sorts of grocery types...
Who you gonna call? (Score:1)
- Who you gonna call?
That's the question.
Not only that but assuming the call goes through then who isn't going to hang up once the call goes through and there's 10 seconds of silence because of the round trip delay from the distance.
I'll listen to phone interviews on podcasts and getting people to have a conversation with even the minimal delay from a coast to coast call can be frustrating. There's a reason the astronauts that went to the moon had those end of transmission beeps, keep saying "over", and so on. This is a verbal protocol to deal w
Should've invested (Score:1)
Every time a cryptocoin goes to the moon, I always miss out. What is this 4G coin, anyway?
WALL-E (Score:2)
I am reminded of a scene from WALL-E, as the ship he's holding onto flies past the moon, an electronic billboard light up, advertising the imminent arrival of a shopping mall, or something of that nature.
We haven't been to the moon in decades, and now these guys wanna stick a bunch of commercial cell data relay stations up there? What's the matter, simple radio isn't good enough for the moon, but it's good enough for a satellite that's somewhere out past Pluto?
4G (Score:1)
Does that mean ping times are less than a second?
How many bars does a 4G phone get on the moon? (Score:2)