Scientists Find Life In 'Mars-Like' Chilean Desert

An anonymous reader writes: In 1938, CBS radio aired Orson Welles' dramatization of H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds ; the broadcast was livened up by periodic "news bulletins" reporting strange activity on Mars and in New Jersey. There may or may have not been men on Mars at the time, and later opinions also differ on whether the broadcast caused widespread panic across the U.S. Eighty years later, scientists are again claiming to have found evidence on earth of Martian life. Well, not exactly Martian life... Washington State University reports: "For the first time, researchers have seen life rebounding in the world's driest desert, demonstrating that it could also be lurking in the soils of Mars. Led by Washington State University planetary scientist Dirk Schulze-Makuch, an international team studied the driest corner of South America's Atacama Desert, where decades pass without any rain. Scientists have long wondered whether microbes in the soil of this hyperarid environment, the most similar place on Earth to the Martian surface, are permanent residents or merely dying vestiges of life, blown in by the weather. Billions of years ago, Mars had small oceans and lakes where early lifeforms may have thrived. As the planet dried up and grew colder, these organisms could have evolved many of the adaptations lifeforms in the Atacama soil use to survive on Earth, Schulze-Makuch said. 'We know there is water frozen in the Martian soil and recent research strongly suggests nightly snowfalls and other increased moisture events near the surface,' he said. 'If life ever evolved on Mars, our research suggests it could have found a subsurface niche beneath today's severely hyper-arid surface.'" The study has been published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Ya we know there probably is this type of life on many of our planets.
There probably isn't, you mean. In fact no place on Earth is Mars-like, atmosphere and gravity are totally different. Besides, the fact there is life in a desert today does not mean that life can arise in a desert: you can find humans in Greenland nowadays, but Greenland is not a place where the human race could have arisen.
An apostrophe and an 'e' that would make your post meaningful. (See how I used "your" there?)
Gravity not "that different"... well, I wouldn't phrase it that way. For a microbe, gravity has no significant effects (although they don't understand why microbes on the ISS are more aggressive than the same strains on Earth). I do agree that invoking gravity as if the difference between here and there is significant is just plain ignorant. As far as Mars life, over geological time Mars environment has changed. Atmosphere and temperature were both greater in the past and we've clearly established that liqu
the fact there is life in a desert today does not mean that life can arise in a desert
The argument for life in Mars is that in the past, maybe, it had regions that were not a desert. If at some point in the past there was water, a denser atmosphere and a source of heat like volcanoes, some simple life might have formed that could have survived when conditions become harsh.
/s/Greenland/Cleveland/
/s/Greenland/Cleveland/
You would have to have a heart of stone not to laugh at this.
... so this Chilean desert has an atmosphere of 3 mBars of mainly CO2, does it?
Don't forget the high UV levels due to no ozone layer and the soil stuffed full of highly oxidising perchlorates that would quickly destroy any known cell. But apart from all that , yes, mars is identical to the atacama desert.
You're probably right, but I can't help but be reminded of this witty line in "The Martian Chronicles" where the Martians think Earth 'could never support life because
... there's far too much oxygen in their atmosphere', indicating they're based on radically different biochemistry from us.
https://www.shmoop.com/martian... [shmoop.com]
This alternation between comic and tragic is all over The Martian Chronicles. Like, in "Ylla," Yll says that Earth could never support life because "Our scientists have said there's far too much oxygen in their atmosphere" (43). That's comic because it's dead wrong--it's oxygen that makes life possible on Earth.
It's like in the Tripods trilogy where the aliens breathe a gas that sounds like chlorine and like room temperature and baths much hotter than humans can tolerate. The food they eat seems to be quite different from anything humans can eat too
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I always have a problem with moving from "we found life on Earth in pretty harsh environment" to "This means there could be life on Mars or Europa or somewhere else similar".
Life ADAPTS, that's what it does, some offsprings will always wonder where their "parents" didn't, and they will adapt to places that were unhabitable before.
But something tells me life needs a nurturing environment FIRST, to appear, solidify and survive past a point of no return, where it can't be wiped out that easily by the next stor
Live came before free oxygen in Earth's atmosphere. It was life that put it there in the first place, in the great oxygenation event [wikipedia.org].
Since when is Earth a good approximation for Mars? Sure, if you ignore everything else, dry is dry. If you want to study Mars, do that. Don't be such a planet bigot and say "they all look the same to me".
You're all missing the main point here. What would be more likely to generate funding?
1. Study of microbiological life in the Atacama Desert.
2. The possibility of life on Mars explored by studying Mars like conditions on Earth.
Take your pick.
You could well believe that the place is utterly sterile; if you pick up a handful of dirt it'll have no visible or olfactory signs of life in it. To the naked senses it's just like opening the pack of desiccant silica that came with your camera. In the Atatcama trash and even toilet paper from hikers blows around for years -- archaeologists have even found pre-Columbian textiles there still intact after half a millenium. The only life visible there is within a few hundred meters of the ocean, fed by m