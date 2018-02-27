Relying on Renewables Alone Significantly Inflates the Cost of Overhauling Energy (technologyreview.com) 101
A growing number of US cities and states have proposed or even passed legislation that would require producing all electricity from renewable energy sources like solar and wind within a few decades. That might sound like a great idea. But a growing body of evidence shows it's not. From a report: It increasingly appears that insisting on 100 percent renewable sources -- and disdaining others that don't produce greenhouse gases, such as nuclear power and fossil-fuel plants with carbon-capture technology -- is wastefully expensive and needlessly difficult. In the latest piece of evidence, a study published in Energy & Environmental Science determined that solar and wind energy alone could reliably meet about 80 percent of recent US annual electricity demand, but massive investments in energy storage and transmission would be needed to avoid major blackouts. Pushing to meet 100 percent of demand with these resources would require building a huge number of additional wind and solar farms -- or expanding electricity storage to an extent that would be prohibitively expensive at current prices. Or some of both.
Completely unexpected consequence of Dogma over mathematics!
...adapt devices to power output. Use them only when electricity is available.
What are the odds that a whole town would decide to run their AC on the same day?
3. Every room inside a suite/unit of a building has it's own independent second source Heat/Cooling system. So if you like your unit 1 degree warmer than everyone else, you pay the extra money to run the gas fireplace or electric heaters (which waste a shit tonne of money)
Do you not have thermostatic radiator valves in the USA? Even in my small house I have different rooms at different temperatures with only one temperature of circulating heating water. While living in Scotland I have no requirement for air
We don't.
Not generally anyway.
Most of our radiator systems are quite old, and rarely updated. Usually an update would be to forced air with a central furnace and AC.
That would be every town in the United States from May to August.
I'm not kidding either.
WHOOOOSH is not just the sound of everyone's A/C being turned on in the summer...
The model does not include the cost of nuke plants that melt down, even though we know they do that periodically. And will do it more often as they age. The model does not include the cost of the damage done by global warming. Or rather, it assigns that cost to renewables by failing to credit them for saving the Earth. The model does not consider the effect that radical energy use reductions would have on the overall cost.
This sounds more like the death knell of status quo energy interests and not so much
...making more babies which is a net increase on the resources of the planet.
That's an optimistic view of "more mouths to feed."
Do modern nuclear plants *really* melt down that often or at all? CA is ~20% nuke powered and it has, to my knowledge, never experienced a meltdown. The only meltdowns that have happened are due to negligence and a natural disaster happening all at once.
And really, if you're that NIMBY about it, just put the plant in the middle of nowhere and run a giant superconductor to the nearest power hub.
I think too many people played Sim City and thought it was a reality simulator.
played Sim City and thought it was a reality simulator.
Aliens won't come and destroy my lovely city? My whole life is a lie.
Your "extreme handwaving" response to Nuclear Power is a fine example of irrational fears resulting in a much worse outcome.
Nuclear power is many many times less dangers that coal power production in terms of the radioactive materials released.
Extreme handwaving and activism from organizations like Green Peace have misrepresented the dangers out nuclear energy, delayed the creation of along-term containment and processing facilities and caused a greater reliance on fossil fuels, which in turn has resulted in
The model does not include the cost of nuke plants that melt down, even though we know they do that periodically.
Come on, man, this is just blatant FUD. "Periodically" meaning 3 real incidents, EVER. Compare deaths from nuclear to constant deaths from solar (workers falling off roofs), wind (workers falling of turbines), hydroelectric (workers falling off dams, dams failing and wiping out entire towns), natural gas (workers dying in fires), coal (workers dying in fires AND dying in mines AND bystanders dying from lung disease), and you see that nuclear is far and away the safest energy source out there. Three complete
The model does not include the cost of nuke plants that melt down, even though we know they do that periodically.
They do? Periodically? Like continuously every couple of years or something? To date there has been one meltdown due to insanity, one due to equipment failure, and one due to a natural disaster.
Interestingly 2 of the 3 scenarios are not possible with any Gen III reactor design let alone Gen IV and the third one isn't possible with most reactors.
I think you need to look up the word "periodically" in the dictionary.
... Or look up how nuclear disasters happen and why your comment is silly.
... (the rich, the Pelosi supporters, etc.) will be assigned July and August while the "bad" families (Trump supporters, NRA members, etc.)...
You have strange fantasies [wikipedia.org].
Nuclear is almost the most expensive form of power there is, and as to carbon capture, it's still largely science fiction, and even where possible, it requires a great deal of energy itself, making it significantly more expensive than fossil fuel plants that just belch their CO2 into the atmosphere.
Wrong: Coal power is. It's destroying the planet, and yet we're still using a lot of it.
You have price confused with "cost"-- our energy markets are no where near sane about capturing externalities (with the possible exception of nuclear, where we insist on paying full-life cycle charges up front, including waste handling).
by "almost" I assume you mean cheaper than all coal, other than old super dirty coal (which is on par), gas and biomass. In fact nuclear is not really all that expensive. It is the startup costs that kill nuclear, not the TCO. Pretty much the only thing cheaper than nuclear is natural gas and geothermal currently.
It does. Proper Environmentalism, isn't being a crazy hippy, but looking at the risks and rewards of all available options. And going back and reevaluating to see if any factors have changed.
Back in the early 1900's the Gasoline Automobile was an environmental benefit. Because of the health risk of keeping horses in a City Environment. The Toxic (much more Toxic then today) exhaust was known back then to be harmful, however being that it was in the open air, it was considered much better then the Environ
Fossil fuel has no part of modern life because we will eventually run out of it, or it will be too expensive to extract and burn it.
Look at the fuel cost for an EV vs ICE/Diesel. EV's work out to be 10% of the fuel cost, for a vehicle that minimally costs twice as much to buy, and likely costs more to maintain, just less frequently.
Like if you can by an ICE for 12K, but an EV for 25K, no brainer, you go for the ICE, even if the EV saves you 3K per year in energy costs, because you need to keep the EV 10 years
There are two sides of such an argument.
1. Just because it works in Europe it doesn't mean it will work in the USA.
2. Just because it works in Europe it doesn't mean it will not work in the USA.
We were able in the past make a trans-continental railroad, an Interstate system, That connects every state together. Nearly every home has access to Clean Water, Electricity, Telephone... These improvements while cost a lot, helped build the United States into an Economic Power house. Because the 325Million people
this, 90% this (not sure on the genesis, but the out come is very real).
Now both sides on every single debate in politics see those who disagree with them as morally deficient and evil.
:(
Oh right, it worked in Germany, a country with a population density 2.5x the USA (which ranks 180th...)
Those numbers are more interesting if you look at the median population density (i.e. the population density where most people live). The clustering of the US population in costal cities means that it's often higher than European cities. Something may not work for 100% of the population of the USA, but if it works for 70% or so then that's a big impact.
Long term (Score:4, Interesting)
Renewables are always cheaper. The price of fuel for fossil fuels will go up. The price of decomishing a nuclear site will double again in the next 10 years.
What makes renewables bad is that we don't have reliable storage.
Long term is every home can cover 75% of their bas usage with solar and batteries then the need for large grid scale systems shrinks. The large grid is fragile and a mistake in Ohio, can wipe out new York City for 12 hours. (2003 blackout)
More distributed renewables and smaller but numerous storage. Would strengthen the grid with excess.
Solar on every roof (Score:3)
What makes renewables bad is that we don't have reliable storage.
We have reliable storage, or at least the technology to make it. Tesla and others have seen to that. What we don't have is cheap and plentiful storage. Part of that is because we haven't ramped up battery production to full scale and part of it is that we're still trying to reduce cost in the face of subsidized fossil fuels which makes clean options seem more expensive than they actually are.
Long term is every home can cover 75% of their bas usage with solar and batteries then the need for large grid scale systems shrinks.
Yes, exactly. Every rooftop that can have solar should have solar. It would make the grid more reliable, cleaner
Possibly, but that maxes out at around 40 percent of our current electical power needs [arstechnica.com] (not including HVAC and transportation, even). So what else do we do?
I sincerely hope
Renewables are always cheaper. The price of fuel for fossil fuels will go up.
People have been saying this (since forever [wikipedia.org]). On the rare occasion when you can get a proponent of the theory to commit themselves to a particular testable prediction about the real world, their track record [gizmodo.com] is quite dismal.
Now, as a scientifically-minded person, if the proponents of a theory continue to make incorrect predications about the real world (or walk their predictions back saying 'next decade' for 50 years straight), at some point we have to conclude their theory is just not very good. This is the
Experimental data does not support that (Score:2)
Because some countries over here in Europe have already switched to renewables long ago, starting with hydro power for instance, wtf is this about solar and wind? Every major river has a dam. They are necessary for agriculture, not just electricity. And yeah some days per year we hit 100% renewable energy.
I live in the US, particularly Washington state, where most of our electricity is derived from hydro. It's used because it's readily available but it does have its side effects. Just like where I live solar is used with a diminished effect. (I live on the western side of the state with tall trees and cloud cover) If I lived in Arizona, I could bank a very good output of solar, but not so much on the hydro. Shouldn't this be the way we look at our energy? A combination of all power types would be good
NEWSFLASH: WATER IS WET (Score:5, Insightful)
Gee, it's as if overhauling an infrastructure which was built predominantly on oil might cost a lot of money to retrofit to handle solar, wind, water, and nuclear!
No fucking duh. However, once you've got the renewable energy sources in place and harvested, the cost will die out, quickly. It's called ROI, and the smart people have obtained almost insane ROI (on the order of 3 months in some related techs like LEDs powered by renewable resources up to 5 years for full solar+wind-powered farms) so they really don't have to worry about this.
Which means Americans have this problem, and not many other people.
TFA is nonsense anyway. The actual paper appears to be this one: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/content... [rsc.org]
The abstract says:
We analyze 36 years of global, hourly weather data (1980â"2015) to quantify the covariability of solar and wind resources as a function of time and location, over multi-decadal time scales and up to continental length scales. Assuming minimal excess generation, lossless transmission, and no other generation sources, the analysis indicates that wind-heavy or solar-heavy U.S.-scale power generation portfolios could in principle provide â¼80% of recent total annual U.S. electricity demand. However, to reliably meet 100% of total annual electricity demand, seasonal cycles and unpredictable weather events require several weeksâ(TM) worth of energy storage and/or the installation of much more capacity of solar and wind power than is routinely necessary to meet peak demand. To obtain â¼80% reliability, solar-heavy wind/solar generation mixes require sufficient energy storage to overcome the daily solar cycle, whereas wind-heavy wind/solar generation mixes require continental-scale transmission to exploit the geographic diversity of wind. Policy and planning aimed at providing a reliable electricity supply must therefore rigorously consider constraints associated with the geophysical variability of the solar and wind resourceâ"even over continental scales.
Which contradicts what is said in the summary and TFA. In fact it seems like the author of TFA is illiterate and can't understand clear, simple English statements.
Actually, I don't see any contradiction at all, and you skipped various other links in this piece such as: Deep Decarbonization of the Electric Power Sector [innovationreform.org] from March 2017
TFA first states that
Pushing to meet 100 percent of demand with these resources would require building a huge number of additional wind and solar farmsâ"or expanding electricity storage to an extent that would be prohibitively expensive at current prices. Or some of both.
Translation: it gets expensive if you do it the stupidest possible way.
It then doubles down on the stupid by investigating the stupid way in more depth:
Just getting to 80 percent of demand reliably with only wind and solar would require either a US-wide high-speed transmission system or 12 hours of electricity storage. A storage system of that size across the US would cost more than $2.5 trillion for a battery system.
Yeah, a giant battery would be expensive, but fortunately you already gave us the solution and Europe has demonstrated that it works just fine. But nah, let's ignore that because look, $2,500,000,000,000 battery!
The summary is even worse, leaving out the obvious, tried and tested solution completely and instead trying to give the impression
Re: (Score:3)
ROI with subsidization isn't really ROI. Be generous with your figures.
Which form of energy is not subsidized by the government? If you look at fossil fuels and renewal energy, fossil fuels produce about 4 times more energy but enjoy 7 times more subsidies. It takes a lot of government money to keep coal and oil prices so low, almost twice as much money per unit of energy produced than is spent making renewable energy cheaper.
Subsidy comparison [vox.com]
Energy Production comparison [eia.gov]
It is "wastefully expensive and needlessly difficult" to build sewer systems, when people could simply defecate in their own backyard, or toss their droppings out the window. Why should we depart from behaviors that were sufficient for humanity for tens of thousands of years?
We don't need zero carbon emissions (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm about as much of a greenie as you are likely to run across. I'm strongly of the opinion that we cannot get solar and wind power to be major parts of the grid fast enough. We also need to stop subsidizing fossil fuels (which we do globally to the tune of about $5 Trillion annually) and force them to cost the full economic value of the pollution they cause. That said, the notion that we can rely solely on wind and solar (and hydro where available) in the near future is preposterous. Doing that in a rational way would take a century just due to the cost alone. Fossil fuels simply aren't going away for many decades at minimum no matter what. Fortunately we don't need to get carbon emitting energy sources to zero. We need to get them to a level that the ecosystem can handle which is obviously much lower than it is today. Use nuclear to replace fossil fuels where possible and solar and wind for most of the rest. Yes we will need batteries too. The grid WILL need to be updated no matter what so I don't see that as a bad thing. But if we need to spend the money to keep the planet habitable then no real benefit to waiting.
One beef with the summary is that there currently is no such thing as fossil fuels with carbon capture technology. There is NO industrial scale carbon capture or carbon sequestration technology available nor any reasonable prospect of such technology in the near future. So take that off the table as an option until such time as it becomes a real thing.
There you have it. That's step one for any kind of green energy future, nuclear or not. It's the one thing you'd think we should all agree on and be pushing for.
Instead the renewables-enthusiasts are telling themselves solar is going to take off like cellphones if only they can cheer for it loudly enough.
True, it remains a speculative, experimental idea, and myself I don't hold out much hope that it's workable.
Nevertheless, the policy recommendations of the last IPCC report recommend trying to develop CCS (along with wind, solar and nuclear)-- they make the point that if we did get it working, burning biomass would go from a carbon-neutral power source to a carbon absorbing power source.
Re: (Score:2)
One beef with the summary is that there currently is no such thing as fossil fuels with carbon capture technology. There is NO industrial scale carbon capture or carbon sequestration technology available nor any reasonable prospect of such technology in the near future. So take that off the table as an option until such time as it becomes a real thing.
True, but since it is only needed to cover that last 20%, when we are already have 80% wind and solar, it is not needed now. We are currently at 15%, and at a reasonable 4.5% annual growth rate in production we will get to 80% in about 40 years. We can cut it to about 30 years at 6% a year, but in any case we are few decades off of needing this technology to be ready.
It is normal for a technology that is not yet needed not to be already deployed.
Fossil-fuel plants with carbon-capture technology (Score:3)
The costs get inflated only if you ignore cost externalization (subsidies for one, but medical costs due to dirty air are pretty massive too). Nuclear would be fine if we could trust it to stay safe. But until you can convince Americans to stop privatizing everything or make a nuke plant that's cheaper to run safely than to run dangerously then nuke's a non-starter. Sooner or later we'll privatize it to save money and those savings will come at the cost of safety like they did over in Fukushima. Meanwhile the folks responsible for the inevitable disaster get off scott free.
Agreed, and even their premise that nuclear is carbon free is flawed. Nuclear plants take a ridiculous amount of concrete to make, and concrete production is one of our most CO2 intensive activities. Uranium mining, refining, and transport is also very carbon heavy. Net energy production compared to fossil fuel use? Definitely much less carbon intensive, but it's not zero by a long shot.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, you can make a zero emission coal or gas fired plant.
Multiple companies have tried, and all have so far failed. Clean coal was pushed in Europe long before the orange monkey ran for president. Currently most of the projects are being sued by their respective states for reimbursement of the government incentives that often failed to produce even a single kg of sequestered carbon.
Coal is dying, clean coal on the other hand has gone through multiple stillbirths and abortions.
Depends on what you can do with the demand curve (Score:3)
The demand curve is really the important part of the equation; to make renewables effective you really need to minimize load when the sources are not available. That is a challenge with current technology in the winter, because you intrinsically have a large demand block between sunset and 9PM. In the summer you can have plenty of excess capacity from PV, but hot late-autumn days are a challenge.
So, what can you do?
It isn't that hard to make things work on renewables only if you have plenty of wind energy, but you need to reduce expectations of central grid reliability. Inter-connected microgrids have a lot of promise for being the prime source of end-user reliability and economic viability.
And, if you don't have the wind resources and have high heat and electric loads in the winter, what the hell... put in some gas recip engines with district heating.
You seem to be assuming that there is never a need to run the A/C 24-7. Which is normal about seven months of the year down here in N'Awlins. Lows above 27C at night, highs above 35C in daylight. Every day except winter....
Re: (Score:2)
At 27C at night my AC would ne off, and most likely at 35C during daytime, too.
Can't be so hard to have a building that stays around 27C - 30C without need for AC.
Once the grid gets stingy and/or unreliable, people/corps with resources will just start abandoning it in favor of their own local capacity. They won't be told they can't have air conditioning.
"Managing the grid" will just boil down to middle class and lower classes being blacked out because they don't have their own power sources or can't afford super-peak rates.
I predict the desire to enforce conservation (blackouts, brownouts, high cost rates) to meet renewable power goals will be a major political issue
Wait, what? (Score:2)
"fossil-fuel plants with carbon-capture technology"
Which plants like that have been built or are in operation?
How efficient are they? I've heard of one project where CCS consumed ~25% of total plant power.
Coalwashing may soon put greenwashing to shame.
Inflates the cost or just front loads it... (Score:1)
The alternatives are just kicking-the-can-down-the-road... How much will it cost to retrofit or decommission that nuclear plant in 15 or 20 years? How much will it cost to get the carbon out of the atmosphere after it messes up our weather to the point where the growing season is unstable and it's hard to grow crops reliably?
There's an old saying.
Funny, I was thinking the same thing about nuclear power.
And no one actually does a very good job of making sure the price of photovaltaics pays for the environmental damage done in manufacturing them (let alone of disposing of them).
Re: (Score:2)
Disposing PV panels does no environmentsl damage.
They are mostly glass amd the metal is recycled, or would you throw away metal that you don't have to refine but can just melt?
Production has no real environmental damage either. The dirty chemicals are recycled and reused and the raw materials are basically: sand.
Even if you're using purely silicon solar cells, you still need to refine the oxide and grow the crystals, the electrical leads are made of metal, and in general manufacturing any sort of thin-film electronics involves using some pretty crazy solvents (look up "hydrofluoric acid" some time) and if you're going to crank out enough PV cells fast enough to make a dent in global warming you're talking about doing this at a phenomenal scale, larger than anything ever done for IT gadgets.
You're completely mistaken
That's the thing (Score:2)
"that would be prohibitively expensive at current prices."
That's one of the good things of 'the future'. I doesn't have to pay 'current' prices.
Also, wind energy doesn't need any subsidies anymore, unlike coal, gas, oil and nukes.
Chile, free electricity thanks to solar (Score:1)
Nothing to see here (Score:2)
robot256 wrote:
The author did not actually say that (and I just lost all respect for you, and to tell you the truth I didn't care who you have respect for to start with). Here it is again:
The cost of that last 20% is steeper on a percentage basis, but the aggregate cost is definitely not more (much less "much more") than the aggregate cost of the first 80%.
And part of the solution is not to demand that only solar and wind be used. Nuclear should still be in the mix (licenses are available for any capitalist who wants to build one) for example. There are a lot of options that could cover that last 20% (biofuels, carbon capture, nuclear as cited) and competition and innovation will push us tow
and competition and innovation will push us toward the lowest cost way of doing it.
You still believe that myth?
It worked wonders for the american fast food industry.
...
For housing/rent in the center of NYC not so much.
Neither for health care or student tuitions
Most bills in the long term go up, they don't go down.
Simon says (Score:3)
The need for renewable is a separate issue from the need for green energy.
The former is about the running out of fossil fuels, and the latter, pollution, and, specifically, greenhouse gases.
The latter has value, but the former not so much anymore as Julian Simon's undefeated predictive capability [juliansimon.com] has shown a relatively free economic society can adapt to shortage stressors faster then they become the prognosticated problem, and prices continue to drop.
This is counter-intuitive, but makes successful predictions again and again and again since the shortage scares of the 1970s. Peak Oil, a reskin of such fears, predictably fell.
It has also become clear that renewables are an equally poor tool for full power satisfaction.
Except actual studies show that grids get *more* reliable when renewables are added. Funny thing about the sun, it doesn't go out all at once the way a 500MW coal plant does when a turbine overheats. Tesla's Big Battery in South Australia has compensated for several fossil-plant shutdowns much quicker than spinning reserve can--eventually they will be able to reduce the amount of spinning reserve in favor of batteries. But you're absolutely right, we don't have anything to worry about until we actually h
The Green Virtue Signaling / Politics (Score:4, Insightful)
Ten years ago we solved a lot of the problems with renewables, it was called variable pricing for electricity. People and their appliances can be incentivized to use electricity when it is produced by changing less when the wind blows or the sun is shinning and charging over $0.70/kwh when it isn't. This saved consumers money and saved the utilities even more. Unfortunately the utilities that took a risk and tried this got fucked over by their public utility commissions. (Oklahoma public utility commission almost single handedly set back renewable energy by 5 years)
Last it will never make sense for urban homes to have battery back up. It is always better to share your capacity among several houses, or several thousand houses. Like maybe make it a public utility to store and deliver electricity
Also get white roof shingles!!!
These are all easy things, things that could have already done with a little leadership and maybe getting some of these Green groups to actually think instead of parade around trying to get attention for themselves.
Lastly fuck the pro-rail crude oil transportation advocates. They often go by the anti pipeline crusade.
You might have just disproved your own point. Under a plan that would allow me to buy electricity for $0.12/kwh (the current national average) on-peak vs $0.70/kwh off-peak, I could very quickly pay for a powerwall just to shift my demand.
Also get white roof shingles!!!
Ventilation plays a much bigger factor than shingle color. Since I spend much more to heat than cool my house, in my part of the country black makes more sense. Too bad it costs so much to repaint the roof twice per year for optimal efficiency.
Since the late 1970s exhaust of coal plants are scrubbed. So they exhaust no radioactivvity at all.
Amd we basically nevver knew how to dispose of nuclear waste from nuclesr plants. But if you know a way, publish it and farm in a Nobel Prize.
Also get white roof shingles!!!
Sure if you want to royally piss of the neighbours. Better still get black roof shingles that double as solar panels.
80% Is Pretty Darn Good (Score:2)
This is the study I have been looking/waiting for that gives a realistic assessment of what the future power grid for North America (and Eurasia) should look like.
The summary cites the two different options for dealing with the intermittent nature of wind and solar -- power storage (which is the go-to assumption everyone makes as the only option), and having a low loss national power grid to distribute power efficiently, but inevitably it only cites the cost of the more expensive of the two -- power storage