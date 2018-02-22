A Biohacker Regrets Publicly Injecting Himself With CRISPR (theatlantic.com) 65
Sarah Zhang, reporting for The Atlantic: When Josiah Zayner watched a biotech CEO drop his pants at a biohacking conference and inject himself with an untested herpes treatment, he realized things had gone off the rails. Zayner is no stranger to stunts in biohacking -- loosely defined as experiments, often on the self, that take place outside of traditional lab spaces. You might say he invented their latest incarnation: He's sterilized his body to "transplant" his entire microbiome in front of a reporter. He's squabbled with the FDA about selling a kit to make glow-in-the-dark beer. He's extensively documented attempts to genetically engineer the color of his skin. And most notoriously, he injected his arm with DNA encoding for CRISPR that could theoretically enhance his muscles -- in between taking swigs of Scotch at a live-streamed event during an October conference. (Experts say -- and even Zayner himself in the live-stream conceded -- it's unlikely to work.) So when Zayner saw Ascendance Biomedical's CEO injecting himself on a live-stream earlier this month, you might say there was an uneasy flicker of recognition.
Ascendance Bio soon fell apart in almost comical fashion. The company's own biohackers -- who created the treatment but who were not being paid -- revolted and the CEO locked himself in a lab. Even before all that, the company had another man inject himself with an untested HIV treatment on Facebook Live. And just days after the pants-less herpes treatment stunt, another biohacker who shared lab space with Ascendance posted a video detailing a self-created gene therapy for lactose intolerance. The stakes in biohacking seem to be getting higher and higher. "Honestly, I kind of blame myself," Zayner told me recently. He's been in a soul-searching mood; he recently had a kid and the backlash to the CRISPR stunt in October had been getting to him. "There's no doubt in my mind that somebody is going to end up hurt eventually," he said.
Re:First Post (Score:5, Funny)
*becomes raptor hybrid*
*open the door*
*get on the floor*
*everybody walk the dinosaur*
Guys guys guys.... (Score:2, Funny)
That's how evil super villains are created and super heros.
We were close to have Herpes-Man running around!!!
Re:Guys guys guys.... (Score:4, Funny)
We were close to have Herpes-Man running around!!!
As I understand things, there are quite a lot of them running around already.
A new Youtube sensation (Score:5, Funny)
Splicers! (Score:5, Funny)
Anyone who has played Bioshock already knows how this all ends.
Re: Splicers! (Score:1)
Im already stocked up on plasmids and have a working drill arm prototype.
Re: (Score:2)
And I've been harvesting Little Sisters for spare Adam!
I mean.... umm....
Re: (Score:1)
Anyone who has played Bioshock already knows how this all ends.
Bring on the underwater libertarian paradise!
Re: (Score:2)
Communist propaganda! It'll be a new world, pitiless and pure! Everything will be super!
Hypocrisy (Score:5, Insightful)
When he does it it's because he's a "social activist", when others do it it's because "to get press and get publicity and get famous".
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
"hypocrite" is basically a synonym for "social activist".
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
And yet you're not "brave" enough to not be an anonymous coward.
Re: (Score:2)
> And yet you're not "brave" enough to not be an anonymous coward.
Brave? I simply "didn't bother" for the first 6 months.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't buy into your survivorship bias but I do agree that these people should be free to experiment on themselves.
Saline solution (Score:5, Interesting)
Flat-earthers vindicated (Score:3, Funny)
Suddenly that flat-earther rocket dude doesn't like quite as foolish anymore.
Few Nobel Prizes Winners did similar things (Score:2)
Immaturity runs amok (Score:1)
People injecting untested bio-treatments as publicity, the Prez suggesting that the answer to school gun violence is to arm all teachers, political think tanks suggesting that we can safely ignore global warming...
Is there a strain of the flu going around that reduces emotional maturity to that of an 8-year-old?
I don't think the social landscape reflects right vs. left, I think it reflects the lowest common denominator; what is the base level of maturity that most people seem willing to embrace? Is it just
Re: (Score:2)
> Is there a strain of the flu going around that reduces emotional maturity to that of an 8-year-old?
Perhaps you thought blind faith in science wouldn't lead to something like this? You're probably part of the cabal that thinks we can treat the guys in white lab coats the same as people that wear the same color robes in the clergy.
Why is this unlike having blind trust in the pro-corporate GMO narrative or the global warming narrative?
At least he eats his own dog food.
Re: (Score:2)
At least he eats his own dog food.
Does he, though? For all we know there was just saline solution in the thing he injected himself with. Dropping trow in front of an audience and injecting as a publicity stunt? A bit different than Barry Marshall [wikipedia.org].
It is no different than companies that do science via press release. No releasing of findings, just a press release that says "we discovered something that turns physics on its head!" And then a bunch of years and millions of research dollars later, nothing [wikipedia.org].
Talk about immaturity (Score:1)
Only the most childish would think that adding armed people in an environment where only criminals are allowed to have guns is a bad idea.
Re: (Score:2)
What is wrong with arming teachers? You trust them to indoctrinate your little hellspawn with whatever the narrative of the week is, but not to actually protect them from harm? DaFuq?
Personally I'd trust any of my former teachers with a gun a hell of a lot quicker than I'd trust the cops, after all I haven't seen any teachers running around shooting unarmed citizens because some douche lost at CS:GO and made a prank call or in the case of Columbine actually shooting the hostages...have you?
Please don't pee in the gene pool (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
But will any of them concoct something so stupid it will win the award for our entire species, rather than just them personally?
I doubt it, we're incredibly complex and you would need to specifically engineer it to have some mechanism of transmission (practically a whole new branch of a life cycle) - even if you managed to do that viruses mutate a lot, bacteria are easy to kill, and even if your objective were specifically to make it impact everyone you'd fail. It might be possible to make some kind of new STD or flu, but even then your total infected is going to be quite low (even if Madagascar doesn't close their borders.)
Can't Wait For Their New Sponsor (Score:4, Funny)
"What would you do for a Klondike Bar?"
Re: (Score:3)
"What would you do for a Klondike Bar?"
"Would you become a Klondike Bar?"
Re: (Score:1)
I'd biohack my mammary glands to release Klondike Bar® flavored ice cream. MMMmmm soft serve
Of all the things to do for a startup or promotion (Score:2)
I'll be the first to day, I guess I'm not in these kinds of news cycles to know that bio-hacking was an actual thing taken seriously. This is just oozing epic levels glory-stunt bullshit. I honestly don't see this as any different than the Philadelphia Eagles fan eating horse shit [deadspin.com] other than this Josiah guy wearing a business casual suit, some shinny shoes he got polished in an airport, Skagen wrist watch and a $100 frat boi hair cut.
I think we have a new definition of silicon-valley-startup-investor-wran
Someone is going to get hurt ... (Score:1)
And it's probably HIM, already. Anyone remember how CRISPR lets them change the thing they want to change, but also causes thousands of random genetic changes in unrelated DNA? The exact reason why more responsible researchers have said that CRISPR is not ready/suitable for use on people? And that the likely result is going to be nasty strains of cancer everywhere in his body
Coining a new term like "Biohacker" is a cheap attempt to re-brand a "crackpot dumbass".
Re: (Score:2)
In the computer realm I heartily endorse the "poke it to see what breaks" method of learning.
I'm not sure I'd recommend it in the DNA realm but there's no denying that it's an effective way to learn.
I just hope they leave good notes.
We do CRISPR (Score:3)
We make a hundred or so mutants, in an effort to get a few independent events targetting the single gene we are trying to knock-out or replace. That's a success rate of a few percent if you can do math. That's much more accurate than before, but not accurate enough to be a medical treatment at this stage. We try to get a few independent mutants because of off-target effects (the CRISPR doing something to some other gene), if you have a few independent events, it's much more likely the gene you are testing actually does the thing you think it does. Otherwise, if you can't disprove off-target effects, you haven't actually proven it.
Analogy (Score:2)
CRISPR is to biology research as Bitcoin is to economics.
Yeah something good may come of it, but there are a lot of people screwing around.
I see no difference between that CEO and the Bitconneeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeect [youtube.com] guy.
Re: (Score:3)
I will make a pedantic comment in response:
There's nothing fundamentally flawed or bad about the underlying technologies of both. They are well understood, practical solutions that can solve really important problems. CRISPR more than blockchains, but still.
The issue is the snake-oil sellers, confidence men, and their ilk. We call them startups now, but the same applies.
Anyone can take a product or process that isn't well understood and sucker rubes with it. It doesn't make that product or process illegitim
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. CRISPR and public blockchain are powerful technologies. In the 19th century, the railroad was a set of awesome technologies, ones that we depend on today for our modern economy, where almost every early company went bankrupt, while a few clever and ruthless insiders pocketed a lot of money. The past may be giving us hints about the present.
If it goes wrong (Score:2)
Does their health insurance cover it?
Computer simulation test (Score:2)
You know, he's got ballz to be hacking his own code (DNA), right up until they drop off. Personally, I would never attempt this unless there was a computer simulation, coupled with some AI input on the results to make a risk assessment.
I have no doubt in the next 10+ years we'll get there where near anyone can walk into a doctors office and obtain a custom injection to fix whatever DNA ailment there is. The computing and genomic technology has dropped substantially in cost already compared to 20 years ago.
Wolfman Jack (Score:1)
There's some funky Darwin Awards around the corner.
Definitions. (Score:1)
I remember when hacker had one, cool meaning. Shame it died.
Taking bets (Score:2)
Also taking lower-odds bets on how long until someone dies of cancer caused by gene modification 'therapy'.