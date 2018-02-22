Bigelow Launching New Company To Sell Private Space Stations (popularmechanics.com) 44
hyperclocker shares a report from Popular Mechanics: The future of spacecraft in lower Earth orbit (LEO) looks to be an increasingly commercial affair. Bigelow Aerospace, a Las Vegas-based company that builds livable space habitats, has now created a spinoff company known as Bigelow Space Operations (BSO). BSO will market and operate any space habitats that Bigelow sells. The creation of BSO signals that Bigelow is preparing for a future of commercial space living. Recently leaked NASA documents show that the Trump Administration wants to convert the International Space Station into a commercial venture, and BSO is betting that businesses including private scientific ventures and hotels will be interested in creating a profit above the Earth. A prototype Bigelow habitat, the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM), has been connected to the ISS since 2016. It's proven such a successful addition that last year NASA extended its contract for an additional three years. But Bigelow is thinking past the BEAM. In its press release announcing BSO, it highlights its planned launches of the B330-1 and B330-2, spacecraft with 6-person capacity, in 2021.
I'm curious about what kind of profit they think they might generate. At this point the only potentially profitable venture seems to be space-tourism marketed to the ultra-rich. While NASA has done some interesting experiments in orbit, it seems unlikely that the returns from orbital experiments would ever produce results which could result in profit for private enterprise.
I am however looking forward to space tourism, if for no other reason than sheer curiosity about how long flat-earth beliefs will persist after private individuals are able to go into orbit.
They are expecting costs to fall significantly thanks to SpaceX and friends. At less than $100 per kg, outer space vacation will be available to more than just the ultra-rich.
According to this [wikipedia.org], SpaceX's BFR payload capacity to LEO will be up to 150,000kg (as a reusable launcher) with an estimated cost of $7M per launch. That comes down to $47 per kg, or $3700 per (naked) person on average.
Obviously you won't be able to cram 150,000kg of humans in a launcher, and I'm not taking supplies and life support
I doubt that we'll see tourist trips at those prices in my lifetime though. It might be possible to offer them at that price soon, but small capacity and a huge demand likely means that they can get away with asking a multiple of that sum for a good while
They are expecting costs to fall significantly thanks to SpaceX and friends. At less than $100 per kg, outer space vacation will be available to more than just the ultra-rich....But even at $50,000 per trip, I'm sure a lot of customers would show up.
Even in America, if you have $50,000 (which is almost as much as the current median household income in the US) in liquid, disposable income that you can spend on a vacation, you are ultra rich. According to a Forbes article from last year, the average American spends around 10% of their annual household income on vacations. So for a 1 person household, that's 500k a year income. For 2 people that's 1 million a year. Going into debt for a vacation, even for a trip like going into space, is a bad idea.
$50k is about what people pay to have a chance at climbing the Everest. Almost 1000 people attempt the climb annually.
All either professional climbers or highly experienced amateur climbers. So basically people with enough free time or flexibility to spend weeks every year traveling to fairly remote mountains to climb, over many years, and the income to support that lifestyle. You don't just call up a guide company and book a climb on Everest. They only take skilled, experienced climbers otherwise it is essentially assisted suicide. So again, not something the average person would ever experience, especially at that pr
I wonder how many of the slightly overweight, first-class food riddled rich of the world could actually survive the flight? It's quite a big deal getting to and from space - it requires a level of physical fitness and stamina.
That said, when I was single, I'd probably have thought about spending $50K to go into space for a day or two. Nowadays I've got other responsibilities, and by the time they're not so much of a concern I'll be too old and fragile to make the trip. Although maybe by then we'll have a sp
Re: (Score:3)
How long before they get C-Beams - now those would be worth seeing!
You do recognize that NASA does little research at generating marketable products don't you? They are more into "pure" science than commercial research or production. Bigelow is hoping that people with potential commercial ideas will be using their stations. Also of course their stations can allow pure science to be done without (much) NASA participation and with for example SpaceX transporting the people and materials at much lower cost than was previously possible.
The flat earthers will just claim that it's distortion from the curved window installed by the sphere-cucks to make the earth look round, when it is in fact... Actually, I'm not sure what shape they think it really is, I mean is it an infinite plane or is there an edge you can fall off?
The Flat-Earthers won't go into space in any case, so they won't be seeing anything that breaks their world picture.
And frankly, who really cares? Their minor insanity doesn't bother me in the slightest. It's not nearly as much a problem as the anti-vaxxers....
I think the vast majority of flat-earthers are trolls, and don't really believe that the earth is flat...
There are manufacturing processes that do not work so well when gravity is a factor, for such things as Foam Metals. It's also possible that such habitats would be useful for orbiting platforms for workers that deal with the machines that would do space-based resource extraction, though admittedly that may be quite some time in the making.
I doubt that anyone actually involved thinks this will be inexpensive. To the contrary, this stuff will probably be very expensive, but research and development usually is expensive.
I'm curious if Falcon Heavy and a suitable capsule ever get man-rated, if a new space station could be constructed further out and cost-effectively crewed and resupplied. Something out as far as geostationary first, then possibly an Earth-Moon Lagrange point like L4 or L5 where simple stationkeeping wouldn't require much if any fuel. It's not going to be easy or cheap, but if launching the rockets needed to put payloads that far out becomes much less expensive than it historically has cost then it might not be entirely unfeasible.
Or might the Trump administration be brooding on some Trans-Spacial Partnership with JAXA, ESA and CSA,
sidelining the Russkies?
