Ocean-wide Sensor Array Provides New Look at Global Ocean Current

An anonymous reader shares a Nature article: The North Atlantic Ocean is a major driver of the global currents that regulate Earth's climate, mix the oceans and sequester carbon from the atmosphere -- but researchers haven't been able to get a good look at its inner workings until now. The first results from an array of sensors strung across this region reveal that things are much more complicated than scientists previously believed. Researchers with the Overturning in the Subpolar North Atlantic Program (OSNAP) presented their findings this week at an ocean science meeting in Portland, Oregon. With nearly two years of data from late 2014 to 2016, the team found that the strength of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation -- which pumps warm surface water north and returns colder water at depth -- varies with the winds and the seasons, transporting an average of roughly 15.3 million cubic metres of water per second. The measurements are similar in magnitude to those from another array called RAPID, which has been operating between Florida and the Canary Islands since 2004. But scientists say they were surprised by how much the currents measured by the OSNAP array varied over the course of two years.
for a system that will show in great detail how human activity is irrevocably changing the climate
of the planet for the worse.
Hate to break it to you, but it actually proves we don't have a thorough-enough understanding of planetary systems to be able to make reliable predictions 100 years or more in the future.
From TFA:
The first results from an array of sensors strung across this region reveal that things are much more complicated than scientists previously believed.
Ocean currents a huge major factor in global climate trends, and here we're still making major discoveries about things like ocean currents and magma plumes.
Only recently it was accidentally discovered by a NASA satellite that the accelerated Antarctic ice-melt rates that had been blamed on AGW were actually being
Hate to break it to you, but it actually proves we don't have a thorough-enough understanding of planetary systems to be able to make reliable predictions 100 years or more in the future.
I guess it was just an accident then that a relatively simple climate model from 1967 was able to make pretty accurate predictions of the climate.
The first climate model turns 50, and predicted global warming almost perfectly [forbes.com]
Only recently it was accidentally discovered by a NASA satellite that the accelerated Antarctic ice-melt rates that had been blamed on AGW were actually being caused by a monster-sized magma plume rivaling the Yellowstone magma plume underneath the ocean floor under the Antarctic.
What evidence do you have that this magma plume is a recent phenomena that caused a sudden increase in Antarctic ice melt rates rather than something that has existed for thousands of years?
They still haven't found the underground city of Atlantis!
Or have they?
They still haven't found the underground city of Atlantis!
Maybe because they keep looking in the ocean.
Which makes it all the more impressive 98% aren't taking the oil money.
Scientists love to be surprised. It leads to new and interesting insights into the world we live in. Scientists question the results of other scientists all the time. Science is one of the most competitive areas of human activities. The problem for people like you is if you want to question scientific conclusions you need to bring some real science to the table with you.
This. Trashing science is easy. Doing science is hard.
things are much more complicated than scientists previously believed
No doubt. And that will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.