The Flu and Airports (fastcompany.com) 144
An anonymous reader writes: The CDC says this year's flu season is on track to either rival or dethrone 2009's swine flu. 3,000 people across the U.S. have died as a result of the flu in the first 20 days of 2018, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, and that number has likely risen. If you want to avoid the flu (and of course you do) the National Institute of Health says orange juice won't cut it. Instead, the best flu prevention is a vaccine, and it's not too late to get one. Pair a flu shot with frequent hand washing, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth so you don't transfer any virus from your hands, and you just might manage to avoid the flu.
I got a flu shot this season (Score:5, Informative)
But I'd heard that this year's vaccines had mostly missed the mark.
It'd probably be more effective this year to wash your hands often, don't shake hands (I know, it's antisocial), and keep your hands away from your face.. or my face.
Re: (Score:2)
more likely to a brailed person-burger in a plane crash
Grammatical misadventure.
Re: (Score:1)
more likely to a brailed person-burger in a plane crash
Grammatical misadventure.
Either that or the OP meant that you have a better chance of being a sailor that's into bondage and threesomes actually living your sexual fantasy on a plane that unfortunately crashes, than this years flu shot actually being effective.
risk of plane crash is low (Score:3)
However, for comparison, the accident rate on commercial airliners is about one in fifteen million take-offs-- with a measured rate of zero for last year-- so if he's comparing it to the risk in a plane crash, that risk is pretty much negligible.
The flu shot, as it turns out was of low efficacy this year. Having had the flu, however, I will take the minor pain in the arm to reduce my chance of getting it by 10%.
Re: (Score:3)
"The flue vaccine is only like 10% effective this year. "
I like a 10% protection any day over 0%.
I always buy my flu-shot for 15 bucks in the pharmacy and stick it in my ass.
I really don't understand what the fuss is about.
I could also get it for free but I would have to take an appointment at my doctor's and then have to wait for half an hour at least.
It's just not worth the wait and the parking fee.
Re: (Score:2)
It's actually lower than 3% and probably within the margin of error. I still got mine but it still does suck that it isn't very effective. It isn't so much that they missed the mark, it's that this strain mutates faster than an effective vaccine can be created and distributed.
This year's flu is an A/H3N2 strain. (Score:4, Informative)
This is a strain known for producing severe flu cases and sometimes-fatal secondary complications.
There is evidence that in past A/H3N2 outbreaks, people who contracted the flu despite being vaccinated had less severe symptoms and fewer complications. Even if the vaccine is only "10% effective" at preventing infection, the evidence still suggests that it's worth getting, especially as this flu is claiming the lives of many young, healthy people.
IMPORTANT: the "10%" figure was an early estimate from Australia in December. More recent figures I've heard are 17% effectiveness and 30% effectiveness in the US.
Re: (Score:1)
Same - I managed to catch the flu like 3 times around Sept-December
:( - I'm really good about washing my hands etc, but I work at a school...
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I managed to catch the flu like 3 times around Sept-December
So you were (sequentially) infected by all three different circulating strains of the influenza virus within the span of a few months - or you're one of those people who doesn't actually know the difference between colds and the flu?
Might not have been the flu (Score:3)
I just got through reading an online reference saying that the second round of flu-like symptoms likely isn't flu but rather pneumonia.
If you get the flu, and then seem to get a "relapse" within a week or two, go see a doctor to get evaluated for pneumonia. Pneumonia symptoms are close to those of the flu.
Reference:
https://www.texasmedclinic.com... [texasmedclinic.com]
--PM
Re: (Score:2)
Same - I managed to catch the flu like 3 times around Sept-December
:(
Highly unlikely. Quite a few people catch an URI/cold and call it the flu. But most of the time, it isn't influenza at all.
That said, a flu shot is not the most effective prevention for a single individual. Where isolation is not possible, getting and surviving various strains of influenza is far more effective at boosting the immune system, for a longer period of time.
Re: (Score:2)
That said, a flu shot is not the most effective prevention for a single individual. Where isolation is not possible, getting and surviving various strains of influenza is far more effective at boosting the immune system, for a longer period of time.
Technically, "getting influenza" should not count as a form of "preventing influenza".
Re:I got a flu shot this season (Score:4, Funny)
Technically, "getting influenza" should not count as a form of "preventing influenza".
Why not? It helps prevent future infections better than a vaccine does.
A downside is that if you have had a particular influenza strain and then get a vaccine for the same one, you likely will be sick for a couple of days, as the immune system response is triggered full on.
Re: (Score:2)
Technically, "getting influenza" should not count as a form of "preventing influenza".
Why not? It helps prevent future infections better than a vaccine does.
It's one of those "meaning of words" thing. Getting influenza means you didn't prevent it. Preventing influenza means you didn't get it.
A downside is that if you have had a particular influenza strain and then get a vaccine for the same one, you likely will be sick for a couple of days, as the immune system response is triggered full on.
The opposite. If you get an immunization for something you've already had (or you've already been immunized for), the immune system removes it pretty much instantly, and there's no effect at all.
Re: (Score:2)
The opposite. If you get an immunization for something you've already had (or you've already been immunized for), the immune system removes it pretty much instantly, and there's no effect at all.
It'll remove the virus fast, yes. But the virus contained in the vaccine is by definition basically harmless. I'm no expert, but I know that a lot of the symptoms from being sick (e.g. fever) aren't from the virus so much as side effects of your body attempting to fight the virus (e.g. white blood cells are significantly more efficient a few degrees past standard body temperature). With this logic, it would make sense that an immune system over-responding to an inert virus could make you feel "sick" for a f
Re: (Score:2)
Re:I got a flu shot this season (Score:5, Informative)
Still even when the flue vaccine misses its mark, it still normally lessons the symptoms if you are to get the flu. It can be the difference between being out of work (feeling like crap) for a week vs being in the hospital for a week and out of work for an additional week.
Having the flu before, I make a point to get a vaccine every year (normally in September when it first gets out) just so I can avoid as much of the pain and misery of having the flu as I can. If I get it, it may be a few days of misery vs a week.
Re: (Score:3)
Still even when the flue vaccine misses its mark, it still normally lessons the symptoms if you are to get the flu. It can be the difference between being out of work (feeling like crap) for a week vs being in the hospital for a week and out of work for an additional week.
Anecdote time.
My wife, daughter, and I all got the flu shot. Unfortunately my wife and daughter also have some immune deficiency issues, which makes the vaccine less effective even in good years. This year both of them got the flu and were out sick about a week and a half. I caught it (or, at a minimum, something very much like it) midway through that period - but I was only down about three days, and never got as sick as they did.
It's certainly possible my bug was not the same one, but the timing and sympt
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Same situation with me. Wife and son got mildly sick, I got hit harder; and that's even after I got immunized a month ago. In my case, it wasn't the flu, it was the day after where I felt great, then I quickly got pneumonia leaving me to hack up yellow and green globules of crap.
No the flu. It's always the pneumonia that strikes right after that's a killer.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately my wife and daughter also have some immune deficiency issues, which makes the vaccine less effective even in good years.
I've had both flu and pneumonia vaccines, and failed to develop antibodies to both. IVIG (antibody infusions) are the next step.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, there's that at least. Also keeping something like Cold-eeze handy (zinc lozenge) to lessen some symptoms if they manifest. Saline nasal spray and/or nettie pot can help with the sinuses and by extension, that horrible drip and sore throat.
I certainly didn't get sick from the vaccine (some people claim they do), and so far, no colds or flu this season, but it's not over yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Perhaps you should read up on how the flu vaccine will make you more likely to contract other strains of the flu. The swine flu was particularly boosted by people who had gotten previous flu shots in the years previously. Not sure how that helps you avoid the flu if it is actually helping you get it instead.
Better is the up your intake of vitamin D. If you are low on your vitamin D, as most people are, it will reduce your chances of getting the flu by 80 or 90%. It will also help against things like lupis a
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps you should read up on how the flu vaccine will make you more likely to contract other strains of the flu. The swine flu was particularly boosted by people who had gotten previous flu shots in the years previously. Not sure how that helps you avoid the flu if it is actually helping you get it instead.
Citation needed from a reputable source,
Since the immune system is exposed to many thousands of attackers and develops defenses against most of those, it seems odd that defenses against one flu would make you more likely to get another flu than someone who had no flu defenses at all. That sounds like something that anti-vaxxers make up to convince gullible people that vaccines are bad, and some quick google searching didn't turn anything up, but I'm willing to be convinced by evidence.
Re: (Score:2)
"Lessens". Autocomplete is NOT your friend. Or literacy dislikes you. Whichever.
Re: (Score:3)
Having the flu before, I make a point to get a vaccine every year (normally in September when it first gets out) just so I can avoid as much of the pain and misery of having the flu as I can. If I get it, it may be a few days of misery vs a week.
And if you get Guillain-Barré from the flu vaccine, you will endure that misery for the rest of your life. Fuck that.
I'll point out that Guillain-Barré syndrome is correlated with influenza-like illnesses, so if avoiding Guillain-Barré syndrome is your objective, you should get the flu shot, not avoid it.
Re: (Score:2)
And if you get Guillain-Barré from the flu vaccine, you will endure that misery for the rest of your life.
You do realize that the chances of the vaccine causing this are reported to be literally 1 in a million people maybe more right? It seems to me that more than 1 in a million are dying from the flu this year. So even if the vaccine is marginally effective, it seems like the lessor of the risks to take the vaccine to me.
Do what you want, but I'll follow the CDC's recommendations on this question...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The people dying are not dying from the flu. It is actually sepsis that is causing the high numbers of deaths this year.
You are correct. People are dying from sepsis, which caused by infection. For most of these people that infection is the flu or pneumonia (caused by the flu).
So if you have the flu vaccine you have a lower chance of getting the flu and thus a lower chance of sepsis. Are you implying something different?
Re: (Score:3)
The people dying are not dying from the flu. It is actually sepsis that is causing the high numbers of deaths this year.
No, they are dying from illnesses which are CAUSED by the Flu... Sepsis which is caused by the flu it's NOT the flu, so if it kills you it wasn't the flu, but sepsis. But hey, it's a distinction without a difference if you ask me. If they had avoided the flu in the first place, they'd not be dead today.
By the way.. Sepsis IS a known issue and we know how to treat it. The issue is that you have to start treatments in time, which means you have to recognize that you are more ill than just having the flu an
Re:I got a flu shot this season (Score:4, Insightful)
Logic fail. Taking the vaccine doesn't prevent you from washing your hands, so arguing for hand-washing is not arguing against vaccine. A sensible person would do both.
I have also heard that this year's vaccine is less effective than it should be. All medication is a trade-off between risks, side effects, and benefits, and this year the benefits are falling way short. If side effects or risks are normally something you have to think about, this is a year when you may want to think twice. But if you're blessed with the privilege of not normally having to worry about taking the vaccine, it is still, as they say, "worth a shot."
Re:I got a flu shot this season (Score:4, Insightful)
It's not a trade off of risks. They have to guess what strains are likely to be the virulent ones this season (since they mutate so often). This year they guessed wrong, so only 30% of the strains going around are covered.
Now 30% is much greater than 0%, but it's still a one-in-three shot.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not a trade off of risks. They have to guess what strains are likely to be the virulent ones this season (since they mutate so often). This year they guessed wrong, so only 30% of the strains going around are covered.
That's the usual reason for the flu shot being less effective, but this year it actually turns out that they guessed right on the variant, but the H3N2 vaccine wasn't as effective expected-- the virus cultured for the antigens apparently had slightly mutated from the one in the wild.
Re: (Score:2)
That's how this vaccine thing rolls with the Flu strains mutating out there. You take your best guess at the point it's time to start making vaccine which is months before the flu season actually starts and take your chances. If the viruses mutate too much or you guess wrong, the vaccine isn't as effective as it could be.
But, in most cases the vaccine *does* help, even if it misses a bit, by sensitizing your immune system to a virus that is pretty close, which gets the full immune response started sooner
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It is good you got the shot. You are hereby allowed to resume badmouthing crazy anti-vaxxers.
Anyone who did not get their shot and who has no legitimate diagnosis counterindicating the shot will be hunted down and beaten with haddocks the next time they go on an anti-anti-vaxxer rant. You have been warned.
Re: (Score:2)
Umm... thank you?
Re: (Score:2)
I've had flu three times in my life (diagnosed as influenza) and I hope to never have it again. When it hits you, you know it. It's not like a cold or an upper respiratory infection
Re: I got a flu shot this season (Score:4, Insightful)
I didn't exercise, ate poorly, and smoked a pack a day for 20 years. I hardly ever got sick either.
There could quite possibly be a correlation there. If your habits made people shy away from you more than an average person, you would also be less likely to become infected.
If everybody had halitosis, diseases would have a harder time spreading.
Not going to work (Score:4)
Not going to work when you have the flu would also be helpful, but probably even the CDC understands that is not a reasonable recommendation.
Re:Not going to work (Score:4, Insightful)
Not reasonable when your employers are greedy bastards, that is. Paid sick or better yet personal days should be the norm.
Re: (Score:2)
Paid sick or better yet personal days should be the norm.
Most full-time employees have a number of hours PTO they can take; at least in the professional world, this is the case....
Re:Not going to work (Score:4, Insightful)
Paid sick or better yet personal days should be the norm.
Most full-time employees have a number of hours PTO they can take; at least in the professional world, this is the case....
The problem is many employers now lump sick days and vacation together into the same pool. This causes people to not want to use PTO for sick days since it cuts into their vacation. There really is no good fix for this other than employers trusting their employees, which would allow for unlimited sick days (or at least unlimited until short term disability is more appropriate).
Re: (Score:2)
I thought the switch from split sick/vacation to pooled PTO was about the opposite incentive structure -- let people who don't get sick have "extra" vacation time.
The last place I worked switched from sick & vacation to all PTO and while the cumulative number of days went down, (15 vacation + 6 sick to 19 PTO) you could potentially have more vacation time.
The purported rationale was to prevent "abuse" of sick time by making it legitimately usable and give it to employees as vacation time anyway. I'm
Re: (Score:2)
I thought the switch from split sick/vacation to pooled PTO was about the opposite incentive structure -- let people who don't get sick have "extra" vacation time.
That was how it has been marketed, and it sounds good. It just doesn't work out that way when implemented. The reality is closer to your later comments:
I think they *hoped* it would just end some amount of unscheduled absenteeism by discouraging people from taking unplanned days off, since they weren't "free".
Bingo. The real reason here is to limit the total number of days off. This is deemed easier than actually identifying people who abuse sick days. But unfortunately the opposite happens, where more people actually do get sick because less people are taking time off when sick, and the company loses more productivity. On top of that people lose more vacation ti
Re: (Score:2)
Time to move countries then?
Perhaps to one that legislates minimum required employee rights, like separate paid leave entitlements, bereavement leave, sick leave, public holidays, days in lieu, overtime, etc.
USA is quite well known for shitting on the little guy. The only thing that differs among states is the amount and stench of the shit.
Re: (Score:2)
It appears that 43% of companies (and 51% of private companies) offer PTO as opposed to vacation / sick time in 2016. source [cbsnews.com]
Considering 23% of employees are offered no paid time off [gusto.com], it appears the majority of workers with that benefit have their vacation and sick days combined.
Re: (Score:2)
There are a growing number of office jobs where a total of 2-3 weeks is the norm, and that includes vacation, personal, and sick time. I don't have one of those jobs because I can get better offers easily, but there will always people who can only get the baseline.
Two weeks per year (so, ten paid days) is too little---especially for people with children. There should be at least 5-10 days for personal illness or caring for a close family member. Discipline or fire people for misusing that time if necessary,
Re: (Score:2)
People could wear those face masks when they're sick, Asian-style. Then they can still go to work/school while ill without infecting others. That would require a cultural shift that Western society is just not ready for, though (You mean, I gotta keep my germs to myself? WTF is this bullshit?).
Re: (Score:2)
Or they could cover their god damn mouth / nose when they sneeze in public places, and wash their hands with soap.
I can't believe people still can't grasp these simple concepts.
Re: (Score:2)
Water alone does just as much for removing germs as soap does.
Soap merely makes it easy to remove shit like grease that isn't normally water soluble.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't understand why flu vaccines are promoted widely, but no mention is ever made of wearing surgical masks.
The masks work both ways, but a vaccinated person with the flu will still spread the flu.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't understand why flu vaccines are promoted widely, but no mention is ever made of wearing surgical masks.
The masks work both ways, but a vaccinated person with the flu will still spread the flu.
Sure, but chances are the vaccinated person will be contagious for a much shorter time.
The issue with masks is a cultural one. People look at you like you have the plague or something if you go around in public wearing one, I know because I've done this to avoid infecting others or catching stuff from others. You get some strange looks like "Am I going to get cancer from you or something?"
Maybe some PSA's from the CDC that push vaccines, hygiene and masks to combat the flu are in order? I'm sure some cat
Re: (Score:2)
If you were walking down the street and saw a guy wearing a gas mask wouldn't you wonder what he knew that you didn't? That's how I'm treated when wearing a sterile surgical mask on the street here in the US. The mask is to protect everybody, but assumptions are more powerful than rational thought.
Re: (Score:2)
People could wear those face masks when they're sick, Asian-style. Then they can still go to work/school while ill without infecting others. That would require a cultural shift that Western society is just not ready for, though (You mean, I gotta keep my germs to myself? WTF is this bullshit?).
I've heard that unless you have some pretty high-end face masks, they don't last that long. Certainly not a whole day. Something about the moisture from the breath reducing the effectiveness of the filter over the hours. You'll see people in Asian countries use them, but like with most home or traditional remedies they could be totally ineffective.
Re: (Score:2)
They get kindof icky after a while anyway (humidity from breathing in them) so I changed them out a few times a day while ill in Asia. No idea if the locals did the same, I'd imagine they would. They come like 10 to a pack, and unless you plan to be sick for 10 days there's no point in being stingy with them...
Re: (Score:2)
Or there is the lucky few of us that work from home, and don't need to regularly visit the public petri dish known as an "office", which is only slightly behind schools and airports in their ability to communicate airborne diseases.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, let's see. Trump's appointee for head of the CDC had to resign when she was caught trading in tobacco stocks. Trump's first Secretary of Health and Human Services had to resign over his use of private and military aircraft, and his current appointee is a lobbyist for Big Pharma and he's been on the job for less than two weeks.
So basically, when it comes to fighting a serious flu outbreak, nobody's in charge, which should surprise no one.
Re: (Score:3)
Time off for illness (Score:5, Insightful)
In most of the US there are no paid sick days for restaurant workers.
So when you are drinking your soda and eating your sandwich, ask yourself if the sandwich maker could afford to take a sick day.
Is America a truly modern country without universal healthcare or paid time off for illness?
Re:Time off for illness (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
Huh? Yankee here. I get 12 sick / family leave days, 24 vacation days, and 13 or so holidays, all paid. And I've never had an issue using them. If I were to have a child or ailing parent or whatever medical issue of my own I'd get more time off for that as well. I don't think it's paid beyond my accrued sick/vacation days, but I'm not gonna lose my job or be held back because of it.
Re: (Score:3)
So either paid sick days just don't matter that much to the spread rate of influenza, or the health care system takes care of it just fine despite not being universal, or both.
Re: (Score:1)
In most of the US there are no paid sick days for restaurant workers.
I think you mean no federal government mandated requirement for paid sick days. That doesn't mean restaurants are full of sick workers.
1. Some restaurants do provide paid sick days as a benefit (TGI Friday, Five Guys, In-N-Out).
2. Workers covering much of the US population are required to have sick time by state and local regulations: CA, CT, MA, OR, VT, AZ, WA, RI, MD, DC, NYC.
3. No paid time off != working while sick. When I was an hourly worker, I didn't have any PTO. But I did have lots of scheduling fl
Re: (Score:1)
"American decline: Open pools of raw sewage in the richest country in the world"
If we judged countries by how they treated the richest then plenty of countries in Africa and south America would look pretty nice. Heck, North Korea isn't that bad if you are on top.
That is why we judge countries by how they treat the poorest.
Best prevention? (Score:1)
The flu vaccine is estimated to be 10-15% effective this year, and as we get further into the flu season the strains not covered by the vaccine will become the most prevalent. So getting the vaccine now is almost like depending on homeopathic medicine or the placebo effect to stay healthy.
On the other hand, frequent hand washing and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth will always make a substantial improvement in your chances of avoiding the flu regardless of the strains that are spreading. Havin
Why not both? (Score:1)
I get the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere vaccines since I spend a lot of time on planes and in airports. That and benzalkonium chloride hand sanitizer have kept me flu free all winter.
Northern
an A/Michigan/45/2015 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;
an A/Hong Kong/4801/2014 (H3N2)-like virus; and
a B/Brisbane/60/2008-like virus
Southern
an A/Michigan/45/2015 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;
an A/Singapore/INFIMH-16-0019/2016 (H3N2)-like virus; and
a B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus.
Handshaking (Score:3, Informative)
Handshaking. We MUST get rid of this stupid form of greeting. I'm what's commonly referred to as a germaphobe -- I hate touching the hand rails at Disneyland, or the TV remote in a hotel room. (EXTRA CREDIT: The sponge in the sink at work) And, just as loathsome is touching the hand of someone that I haven't just witnessed washing his or her hands.
If we stopped shaking hands, this would go a long way toward stemming the spread of sickness. Hey, Mythbusters confirmed it. [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
On the other hand, lots of us touch railings and shake people's hands regularly, and yet we don't get sick all that often really. You may actually want to look into some treatment - I know some people with germophobia and it has had a detrimental effect on their quality of life.
Re: (Score:2)
If it ever became debilitating, I would consider this. But, as you stated, many people live life germ-agnostic. I'm aware of this and, as such, am able to conscientiously suppress my germaphobic tendencies. I still shake hands, touch the gas pump handle, and push the cart at the grocery store. But, after doing these things, I have a mental... flag that's set, with the imperative that I need to wash my hands at the earliest convenience. Until that flag i
Re: (Score:2)
That's not like the people I know, that's pretty much just good sense!
;)
Re: Handshaking (Score:1)
We call people like you a wussy.
Re: (Score:2)
Quite literally, I would suspect.
Often the "flu" is not the flu (Score:2, Insightful)
There are a large number of viruses out there that cause flu-like symptoms that are not actually the flu. The flu vaccine will never protect you from any of these other viruses. So regardless of whether or not you get the flu vaccine it is best to avoid sick people and take other precautions such as proper sanitation.
Re: (Score:2)
That being said, my wife is just now back on her feet after spending 5 days in bed fighting influenza a (doctor confirmed). She got a flu shot and is almost militant about washing hands.
Of course now that she's feeling better.. I'm starting to feel a little worn down, I hope it's only a case of the Mondays.
Either TFS or the Headline sucks. (Score:5, Insightful)
There is no mention of airports in TFS.
Re:Either TFS or the Headline sucks. (Score:4, Interesting)
There is in the article however, and they said that the dirtiest place in the airport are the self-ticketing kiosks. But I have known this for years - especially at Christmas time people drag their runny-nosed little brats onto airplanes, and due to the holidays people can't or won't cancel or postpone. I have even seen adults with runny noses going through the airports that time of year, so it isn't just the kids.
So the key is to use "best practices" going through airports. Wash your hands often, especially after touching things, use the hand-sanitizing stations if they are available, and make sure to avoid touching your face and especially rubbing your eyes.
Re: (Score:2)
Face masks are actually great for this. It's debatable how much protection they give against airborne viruses, but they are pretty good at stopping you from touching your face.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, I'm sure it's in TFA. However, you would *THINK* that TFS would have some relevance to the *HEADLINE*
Re: (Score:2)
It's almost as if people will not cancel longstanding travel plans for your comfort or convenience.
I suggest that you avoid traveling at that time if it so concerns you.
An Excellent Medicine, No Need for Injection (Score:1, Insightful)
Garlic. Raw, well-chewed garlic. Has compounds with anti-viral, anti-fungal, and antibacterial properties. Cures and protects from the common cold.
Check out the science behind it.
https://www.healthline.com/nut... [healthline.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Bullshit. There is no cure for the common cold.
Re: (Score:2)
Eating garlic regularly should help you avoid colds, since it would probably lead to people keeping further away from you.
Eating dog poop would probably be even more effective in that regard.
Re: (Score:2)
No need for either/or: get the shot and eat garlic.
Though I have doubts about the health benefits of garlic, I do love garlic (roasted and spread on bread as excellent!) If it were actually good at reducing blood pressure than I would be taking a lot less daily medicine.
Where are the wet wipe dispensers? (Score:2)
I got the flu soon after a medical test at a doctor's office building. This is not a surprise as sick people were coming and going all day long. What surprised me after the fact was the lack of basic measures to stop the spread of disease at a medical facility.
The local Walmart has a plastic tub with wet wipes near the grocery baskets. This seems like common sense to reduce the chance of spreading germs especially in places where lots of people are congregating. But I don't see something similar at the entr
Re: (Score:2)
Did anyone else read the subject line of schwit1's post in Cleavon Little's voice (from Blazing Saddles)?
Re: (Score:2)
I hadn't, but now that you mention it...
:)
Re: (Score:1)
I'm confused (Score:2)
How does getting a flu shot with a protein shell sequence of X ( which is how your bodies immune system knows what it is ) do anything for a mutated strain that has a shell sequence of Y ?
It's like an anti-virus program looking for a checksum of X ( Holy Shit! A virus ! SMASH ) while it lets the mutated version with a checksum of Y right in the door with a VIP pass.
Your body doesn't even KNOW it's a problem until it's kicking your ass.
Now if you get a Strain X shot today and Strain X happens to be the flav
Re: (Score:2)
Virus signatures, both physical and virtual, are not just single values. Your shot is for WXYZ; if you run into WXAB you'll still get a bit of response, and hence a bit of head start on fixing it. (4 is probably still not the right number of letters, but you get the idea.)
Re: (Score:2)
Different strains are selected for a nations anti-virus program depending on a nations medical skill and what they want to pay for that year e.g. the trivalent.
For a given heath budget per person nations have to consider spending on the best anti-virus program they think they can pay for and will give good cover that year.
i.e. is the quadrivalent now cost-effective given the numbers of people needing hospitalization.
UVC Light Kills Flu (and not us?) (Score:1)
Could ultraviolet lamps slow the spread of flu? [sciencemag.org]
This could make a big difference if it proves safe.
Flu mortality (Score:1)
Inflection point upwards at the 65-74 age bracket then straight up as you age further. Interestingly even little kids 1 - 14 seem to be in great shape in this regards. Would have thought the bodies defenses would take time to build up, peaking at say 25 y.o. But the little 1-14 y.o.'s are apparently quite resilient.