A Chemical Bath and a Hot-press Can Transform Wood Into a Material That is Stronger Than Steel, Researchers Find (nature.com) 72
The process, and others like it, could make the humble material an eco-friendly alternative to using plastics and metals in the manufacture of cars and buildings, Nature reported this week. From the report: "It's a new class of materials with great potential," says Li Teng, a mechanics specialist at the University of Maryland in College Park and a co-author of the study published on 7 February in Nature. Attempts to strengthen wood go back decades. Some efforts have focused on synthesizing new materials by extracting the nanofibres in cellulose -- the hard natural polymer in the tubular cells that funnel water through plant tissue. Li's team took a different approach: the researchers focused on modifying the porous structure of natural wood. First, they boiled different wood types, including oak, in a solution of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfite for seven hours. That treatment left the starchy cellulose mostly intact, but created more hollow space in the wood structure by removing some of the surrounding compounds. These included lignin, a polymer that binds the cellulose. Then the team pressed the block -- like a panini sandwich -- at 100C (212F) for a day. The result: a wooden plank one-fifth the thickness, but three times the density of natural wood -- and 11.5 times stronger. Previous attempts to densify wood have improved the strength by a factor of about three to four.
The bodies were Duroplast [wikipedia.org] - a composite plastic.
Trabants were partially made of plywood, weren't they?
Yes. Also, many WW2-era German, Russian, and British aircraft of many types including fighters, especially early in the war for the Soviets and late in the war for the Germans, used various types of laminated and/or compressed wood, some as a major percentage of the vehicle. The British Mosquito was one of the fastest aircraft in the WW2 sky and made the first bombing runs on Berlin due to it's speed, payload capacity, long range, and was made largely from wood. It served many different roles from heavy fighter, to twin-engine fast bomber, to fast reconnaissance, and more. Pilots loved the "Mossy". It was such a great aircraft the Germans tried to copy it, but with only limited success.
In WW2 the British built a multi-role military aircraft called the "Mosquito" out of plywood. Originally conceived as a very fast lightweight bomber, it was a brilliant success at a wide variety of tasks: night fighter, high altitude interceptor, ground attack craft, photo-reconnaissance craft, torpedo bomber.
Basically it was the anti-F35: designed to do one thing well, it ended up doing everything pretty well.
The chassis of Morgan sports cars (just about all that remains of the UK owned car industry) are still made of ash.
You just invented plywood!
Plywood is weaker than normal wood not stronger and definitely not stronger than steel.
Plywood is weaker than normal wood not stronger and definitely not stronger than steel.
Not when sandwiched vertically in a weight-bearing truss.
> Where did you get the idea that plywood is weaker than normal wood?
He's probably thinking of particle board: the worst of both worlds, heavy AND flimsy.
I had a roommate once lean on my particle-board bookshelf (not a big guy either) and his hand split the top shelf in two.
particle board wins hands down in terms of cost.
wood chips + glue = cheap
Let me know when it's better than carbon fiber.
At some point it basically is carbon fiber; wood is fibrous organic compounds and they are compressing it to high density and removing some of the other non-carbon components chemically.
This oughta make something awesome possible. From enclosures to cones. I'm betting this stuff is hell on a skilsaw.....
From the summary:
The process, and others like it, could make the humble material an eco-friendly alternative to using plastics and metals in the manufacture of cars and buildings, Nature reported this week. From the report:
There's a reason that we don't build cars and buildings (and other things that need flex) from brittle substances.
One can only hope it doesn't become a delicacy for rodents....
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/autos/honda-s-soy-based-wiring-covers-irresistible-rodents-lawsuit-n504746
Generally solid wood is a good choice for many projects due to three key reasons:
1. Cost
2. Workability; can be worked with hand tools and power tools, glues easily and strong
3. Water safe for years with no significant prep work
Steel is a lot stronger per pound, but to join it you either need to use mechanical fasteners or weld it. This requires expensive ($300+) specialized equipment like a welder and/or drill press. Wooden boats are generally good from 15-20 years without major renovations, and are serviceable with major repairs every 10-15 years up to 60-75 years after initial construction. Steel needs to be galvanized, or painted, or sanded and resurfaced every 2-5 years, especially in a saltwater environment (most of the things in your house arrived from asia in a big steel boat).
Super dense wood that's lost most of it's lignin likely is hyper brittle and doesn't machine well. Also, I can only imagine what happens when it's immersed in water. There's a non-zero chance it swells up like a dry sponge when it comes in contact with water or even regular humidity.
I'd also wonder how 'eco friendly' this is. Heated sodium hydroxide baths followed by pressure and more heat. Lots of extra joules and eco unfriendly chemicals in there. I suppose it could be recycled easily but so can steel and aluminum.
Steel and aluminum in particular are NOT "easily recycled" - in fact that's a much more expensive process than creating engineered wood of any type by a factor nearing 100x
To use a French term: bullshit. Recycling aluminum is as easy as tossing it into the furnace. Unless you're going to claim mining the bauxite, transporting it, refining it, THEN heating it into ingots is somehow less expensive than transporting flattened cans to a mill and dumping them in the furnace.
Oh wait, you don't have to make up m
There's a reason you should have read the fucking article.
Hu says that his study’s main finding is that removing the right amount of lignin is key to maximizing performance. In his team’s experiments, removing too much of the polymer resulted in less-dense, brittle wood, suggesting that some leftover lignin is helpful in binding the cellulose fibres when they are hot-pressed. The wood was strongest when roughly 45% of the lignin was removed.
How isotropic? (a rope and a bucket of sand are both strong: but the rope is only strong in tension and the sand only in compression). What's the 'strength' to weight ratio?
For years we've been able to pump wood full of ethylene and then induce it to polymerize, What you end up with is a heavy piece of plastic inferior in almost all respects to the original wood.
As you point out, cost of working, preservation, reacti
I wonder if they could vacuum impregnate it with epoxy as an alternative to compressing it.
TFS says:
> Attempts to strengthen wood go back decades.
Decades? Really? People have been firing wood and embedding carbon into its surfaces for at least 400,000 years. This author is off by at least four orders of magnitude.
For large values of decades. 400,000 years is 40,000 decades.
Waste treatment ?, what are the by products, how do we dispose of them properly ?
Recycling of the finished product ?
Long term stability over time at different temperatures
How strong is it versus its weight? I skimmed TFA but didn't find a mention of that. This page [engineeringtoolbox.com] suggests oak, at 3x normal density, would have comparable density to aluminum. If this material is as strong as steel but as light as aluminum, that could have actual applications. I'd wonder about flammability and rotting, though. Skyscrapers or spaceships made out of wood would be pretty funny, though.
Dear Click and Clack, My car has termites - please help!
Probably lower than regular wood. Dry wood would have pockets of air (oxygen) inside to help spread the fire. Compressed wood, probably not.
just recycling an infinitely renewable inorganic compound or metal?
I never followed that "logic".
Trees grow ridiculously slowly. And no, you can't just plant a few fast-growers (in a mono-culture even) and call it the same as an ancient complex forest eco system that sustained tens of thousands of species in an elegant balance of cycles!
Meanwhile, metals and generally crystals and materials made from ore are easily recycled in a single day, with some smelting and forging, using only solar energy from place
Because if your metal goes in the trash, it doesn't come back. The wood doesn't have to be transported or stored in any special way to be renewed.
Because if your metal goes in the trash, it doesn't come back.
Can you explain this? It's not like you click on "empty trashcan" and the metal is deleted. That trash is taken somewhere and emptied into something. It doesn't vanish. It can come back.
Even more stupid, at least in the short term, but in the long term, this might actually make sense (whereas ethanol as a fuel will never make sense).
Imagine this world a few thousand years from now. We've run out of metals suitable for building things, because they're all in use for something. If you want to build a new building, you hav
lets make sure the QA teams test to see if rodents love the taste of it or not this time around please.
It was a minor oversight when they switched to Eco-Friendly wire insulation and became an expensive
problem once the rodents learned how amazing it tasted
It sounds like a modified recipe for Masonite (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masonite)
"Masonite swells and rots over time when exposed to the elements, and may prematurely deteriorate when it is used as exterior siding. In 1996, International Paper (IP) lost a class action suit brought by homeowners whose Masonite siding had deteriorated. The jury found that IP's Masonite siding was defective"
Let's hope its properties are somewhat different
Then the team pressed the block -- like a panini sandwich -- at 100C
People who read news for nerds might not be able understand what pressing a block means in this context. A highly accurate and technical description, make it so readily comprehensible. Like a panini sandwich! Good, someone might mistake pressed the block something like a burger or a calzone. One might even be thinking of pasta or pilaf or masala dosa. Now it is clear. Press the block like a panini sandwich. Good. Great job.
Take this "treated, cooked, and compressed" wood, and use it to make plywood.
It'd be interesting to see what comes out of this process if they'd used a [real hardwood](http://www.wood-database.com/australian-buloke/)