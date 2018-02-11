Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Science

A Chemical Bath and a Hot-press Can Transform Wood Into a Material That is Stronger Than Steel, Researchers Find (nature.com) 72

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
The process, and others like it, could make the humble material an eco-friendly alternative to using plastics and metals in the manufacture of cars and buildings, Nature reported this week. From the report: "It's a new class of materials with great potential," says Li Teng, a mechanics specialist at the University of Maryland in College Park and a co-author of the study published on 7 February in Nature. Attempts to strengthen wood go back decades. Some efforts have focused on synthesizing new materials by extracting the nanofibres in cellulose -- the hard natural polymer in the tubular cells that funnel water through plant tissue. Li's team took a different approach: the researchers focused on modifying the porous structure of natural wood. First, they boiled different wood types, including oak, in a solution of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfite for seven hours. That treatment left the starchy cellulose mostly intact, but created more hollow space in the wood structure by removing some of the surrounding compounds. These included lignin, a polymer that binds the cellulose. Then the team pressed the block -- like a panini sandwich -- at 100C (212F) for a day. The result: a wooden plank one-fifth the thickness, but three times the density of natural wood -- and 11.5 times stronger. Previous attempts to densify wood have improved the strength by a factor of about three to four.

  • Congratulations. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You just invented plywood!

    • You just invented plywood!

      Plywood is weaker than normal wood not stronger and definitely not stronger than steel.

      • You just invented plywood!

        Plywood is weaker than normal wood not stronger and definitely not stronger than steel.

        Not when sandwiched vertically in a weight-bearing truss.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Motard ( 1553251 )

      Let me know when it's better than carbon fiber.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        At some point it basically is carbon fiber; wood is fibrous organic compounds and they are compressing it to high density and removing some of the other non-carbon components chemically.

  • This oughta make something awesome possible. From enclosures to cones. I'm betting this stuff is hell on a skilsaw.....

    • From the summary:

      The process, and others like it, could make the humble material an eco-friendly alternative to using plastics and metals in the manufacture of cars and buildings, Nature reported this week. From the report:

      There's a reason that we don't build cars and buildings (and other things that need flex) from brittle substances.

  • Science News (Score:4, Informative)

    by Jodka ( 520060 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @07:53PM (#56105923)

    There is also a summary here [sciencenews.org] at Sciences News.

  • More food for the lower life forms? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    One can only hope it doesn't become a delicacy for rodents....

    https://www.nbcnews.com/business/autos/honda-s-soy-based-wiring-covers-irresistible-rodents-lawsuit-n504746

  • Cost and workability vs strength (Score:3)

    by Hadlock ( 143607 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @08:07PM (#56105965) Homepage Journal

    Generally solid wood is a good choice for many projects due to three key reasons:

    1. Cost

    2. Workability; can be worked with hand tools and power tools, glues easily and strong

    3. Water safe for years with no significant prep work

    Steel is a lot stronger per pound, but to join it you either need to use mechanical fasteners or weld it. This requires expensive ($300+) specialized equipment like a welder and/or drill press. Wooden boats are generally good from 15-20 years without major renovations, and are serviceable with major repairs every 10-15 years up to 60-75 years after initial construction. Steel needs to be galvanized, or painted, or sanded and resurfaced every 2-5 years, especially in a saltwater environment (most of the things in your house arrived from asia in a big steel boat).
     
    Super dense wood that's lost most of it's lignin likely is hyper brittle and doesn't machine well. Also, I can only imagine what happens when it's immersed in water. There's a non-zero chance it swells up like a dry sponge when it comes in contact with water or even regular humidity.

    • I'd also wonder how 'eco friendly' this is. Heated sodium hydroxide baths followed by pressure and more heat. Lots of extra joules and eco unfriendly chemicals in there. I suppose it could be recycled easily but so can steel and aluminum.

    • Re:Cost and workability vs strength (Score:5, Informative)

      by ravenshrike ( 808508 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @08:16PM (#56105989)

      There's a reason you should have read the fucking article.

      Hu says that his study’s main finding is that removing the right amount of lignin is key to maximizing performance. In his team’s experiments, removing too much of the polymer resulted in less-dense, brittle wood, suggesting that some leftover lignin is helpful in binding the cellulose fibres when they are hot-pressed. The wood was strongest when roughly 45% of the lignin was removed.

    • More particularly, what is meant by "strength".
      • Toughness (opposite: brittleness)
      • Stiffness

      How isotropic? (a rope and a bucket of sand are both strong: but the rope is only strong in tension and the sand only in compression). What's the 'strength' to weight ratio?

      For years we've been able to pump wood full of ethylene and then induce it to polymerize, What you end up with is a heavy piece of plastic inferior in almost all respects to the original wood.

      As you point out, cost of working, preservation, reacti

    • I wonder if they could vacuum impregnate it with epoxy as an alternative to compressing it.

  • Kids (Score:4, Informative)

    by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @08:17PM (#56105991) Journal

    TFS says:

    > Attempts to strengthen wood go back decades.

    Decades? Really? People have been firing wood and embedding carbon into its surfaces for at least 400,000 years. This author is off by at least four orders of magnitude.

  • Energy Cost (Score:3)

    by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @08:23PM (#56105999)
    Whats the energy cost vs other materials ?

    Waste treatment ?, what are the by products, how do we dispose of them properly ?

    Recycling of the finished product ?

    Long term stability over time at different temperatures

  • How strong is it versus its weight? I skimmed TFA but didn't find a mention of that. This page [engineeringtoolbox.com] suggests oak, at 3x normal density, would have comparable density to aluminum. If this material is as strong as steel but as light as aluminum, that could have actual applications. I'd wonder about flammability and rotting, though. Skyscrapers or spaceships made out of wood would be pretty funny, though.

  • An interesting point is fire resistance, which can be better for wood than for steel. When heated by a fire, steel bends and structure collapse. That does not happen for wood.

  • just recycling an infinitely renewable inorganic compound or metal?

    I never followed that "logic".

    Trees grow ridiculously slowly. And no, you can't just plant a few fast-growers (in a mono-culture even) and call it the same as an ancient complex forest eco system that sustained tens of thousands of species in an elegant balance of cycles!

    Meanwhile, metals and generally crystals and materials made from ore are easily recycled in a single day, with some smelting and forging, using only solar energy from place

    • Because if your metal goes in the trash, it doesn't come back. The wood doesn't have to be transported or stored in any special way to be renewed.

      • Because if your metal goes in the trash, it doesn't come back.

        Can you explain this? It's not like you click on "empty trashcan" and the metal is deleted. That trash is taken somewhere and emptied into something. It doesn't vanish. It can come back.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      Using trees for building things (apart from decorative furniture and the likes) is as stupid as using fields to grow crops to then turn them into gasoline instead of food.

      Even more stupid, at least in the short term, but in the long term, this might actually make sense (whereas ethanol as a fuel will never make sense).

      Imagine this world a few thousand years from now. We've run out of metals suitable for building things, because they're all in use for something. If you want to build a new building, you hav

  • lets make sure the QA teams test to see if rodents love the taste of it or not this time around please.

    It was a minor oversight when they switched to Eco-Friendly wire insulation and became an expensive
    problem once the rodents learned how amazing it tasted :|

  • Thanks for the analogy. (Score:5, Funny)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @09:00PM (#56106123) Journal

    Then the team pressed the block -- like a panini sandwich -- at 100C

    People who read news for nerds might not be able understand what pressing a block means in this context. A highly accurate and technical description, make it so readily comprehensible. Like a panini sandwich! Good, someone might mistake pressed the block something like a burger or a calzone. One might even be thinking of pasta or pilaf or masala dosa. Now it is clear. Press the block like a panini sandwich. Good. Great job.

  • Note that "strength" in this context is per cross sectional area. So taking a block of wood, and compressing it down doesn't change its absolute strength (it can support the same weight as before), but increases its measured strength (load per square mm of cross sectional area before failure). One of the attractions of metals like steel is their isotropic properties - they have the same properties regardless of which direction you load them. Fibrous materials are anisotropic - stronger in certain directi

  • It'd be interesting to see what comes out of this process if they'd used a [real hardwood](http://www.wood-database.com/australian-buloke/)

