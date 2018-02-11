Searching For Lithium Deposits With Satellites (economist.com) 22
A group led by Cristian Rossi, an expert on remote sensing, is using satellites already in orbit to detect and map geological and botanical features that might betray the presence of subterranean lithium. Though satellite prospecting of this sort has been employed before, reads a new report in The Economist, to look for metals such as gold and copper, using it to search for lithium is new. From the report, which may be paywalled: The searchers are not searching blind. They know, from mining records dating from the mid-1800s, that there is lithium in Cornwall's rocks. Those records tell of underground springs containing salts of lithium -- at that time quite a recently discovered element. Back then these springs were seen, at best, as curiosities, and at worst as flooding risks, because there was then no market for the metal. Today, there is. In particular, lithium is the eponymous component of lithium-ion batteries. These power products ranging from smartphones to electric cars, and are being tested as a means of grid-scale electricity storage which could make the spread of renewable energy much easier. No surprise, then, that prices have been rising. In 2008 a tonne of lithium carbonate cost around $6,000. Now it would set you back more than $12,000.
So much for cheap batteries.
A Tesla battery contains about 60 kg of lithium, which comes from about 320 kg of lithium carbonate. At $12k per ton, that costs about $4k, which is only 5% of the cost of the car.
Bring on the Molten salt grid storage batteries instead of wasting the Lithium there.
I never understood the appeal of lithium for grid storage, since weight of a stationary battery is not an issue.
I never understood the appeal of lithium for grid storage, since weight of a stationary battery is not an issue.
The appeal is purely the economies of scale; the hope is that if one is only manufacturing a single type of battery then everything's cost goes down.
Add about another kbuck for cobalt. Estimate for the 85kwh is about 42 lbs of cobalt which would run about a k. Cobalt trades around 23/lb. Cobalt is actually harder to find than lithium. There may be some other expensive components as well. Not sure exactly what else goes into the batteries.
There's not a lot, but there is some good shit [stanford.edu]... When you automate it, it doesn't cost a dime in human effort, which is all that matters.
This would be a good use for the Qattara Depression [wikipedia.org]. It is 133 m below sea level (twice as deep as Death Valley), and only 50 km of relatively flat ground from the Mediterranean Sea. As an extra bonus, the Med is already significantly saltier than the Atlantic or Pacific.
We invaded Iraq for their oil, now we can invade Egypt for their salt.
No, if Egypt is invaded, it will be for the water [thenational.ae]. War is still the most profitable way of gathering natural resources.
Where's the story about cobalt production? That's a bigger bottleneck than lithium. Maybe USA will invade DRC
Where's the story about cobalt production? That's a bigger bottleneck than lithium.
There are alternatives to cobalt, such as manganese, which is plentiful. There is no substitute for lithium.
None of which have the performance in terms of power density, energy density, or cycle life of cobalt based cathodes. NMC (nickel, manganese, cobalt, used in Tesla PowerWall), LCO (cobalt, used in mobile phones) and NCA (nickel, cobalt, aluminium, used in Tesla Model S) cells are all better than LMO (manganese, used in Nissan Leaf)
Nickel isn't cheap either.
