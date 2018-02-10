Researchers Discover Efficient Way To Filter Salt, Metal Ions From Water (phys.org) 45
schwit1 shares a report on a new study, published in Sciences Advances, that offers a new solution to providing clean drinking water for billions of people worldwide: It all comes down to metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), an amazing next generation material that have the largest internal surface area of any known substance. The sponge like crystals can be used to capture, store and release chemical compounds. In this case, the salt and ions in sea water. Dr Huacheng Zhang, Professor Huanting Wang and Associate Professor Zhe Liu and their team in the Faculty of Engineering at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, in collaboration with Dr Anita Hill of CSIRO and Professor Benny Freeman of the McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, have recently discovered that MOF membranes can mimic the filtering function, or "ion selectivity," of organic cell membranes. With further development, these membranes have significant potential to perform the dual functions of removing salts from seawater and separating metal ions in a highly efficient and cost effective manner, offering a revolutionary new technological approach for the water and mining industries. Currently, reverse osmosis membranes are responsible for more than half of the world's desalination capacity, and the last stage of most water treatment processes, yet these membranes have room for improvement by a factor of 2 to 3 in energy consumption. They do not operate on the principles of dehydration of ions, or selective ion transport in biological channels.
The problem with water is political (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
There's a huge benefit to be had from scarce water.
I think you have the definition of benefit backwards.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
It was a simple deduction based upon greed and logic. Basically pretty accurate but it is not about water, that is an incomplete lie, far more accurately it is about cheap water. The psychopathic corporations want to suck up all the cheap water they can at the lowest price possible for manufacture and industrial agriculture and then charge us enormousness amounts of money for way more expensive water ie they user river water, pollute it and dump it back into the environment making it unsuitable for use down
Re: (Score:2)
If the 14 million people of greater Los Angeles could desalinate their own water, the city would no longer have to suck it up from as far away as Wyoming. This would mean that water-short inland areas could keep more of their own supply.
Because the primary customer for desalination in this region is California, they are not going to consider nuclear as the energy supply - that's Arizona's job. Fortunately, desalination processes not requiring heat can tolerate fluctuating energy sources, which would make it
Re: (Score:2)
If we were smart we'd make it a point to prevent anyone from profiting from access to clean water.
That would actually be a very not smart thing to do.
Tell me something, why hasn't anyone landed on the moon in decades? I'll tell you why. Because we know it can be done and there is no profit in it. There's two surefire ways to get someone to do something for you, tell them it can't be done or tell them they can make a lot of money doing it. If you want something done cheaply then you get many people trying to make that money and the one that figures out how to do it best makes the most money.
Why is th
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
There is profit for giving the general population and also industry access to clean water (and air for that matter).
It is society as a whole that profits and you are part of that society.
In other words, it is not beneficial to have individual investors get the profits, for best return on investment this needs to be a public utility based on a strong and fair legal system.
Which for the moment will leave large swaths of the USofA dry...
Re: (Score:2)
> > a point to prevent anyone from profiting from access to clean water.
I think the point is to prevent people from using underhanded ways of screwing with something already good for the sake of profit.
Unfortunately, access to things already good is getting scarcer. Oh, it sucks to be a selfish little shit.
Re: (Score:2)
Around here we have a saying that water flows uphill towards money.
Uranium (Score:3)
What kinds of ions can they filter out besides lithium? Japan is so desperate for energy that they've been researching a way to filter uranium from ocean water for a very long time now. They've had some success but so far it's just cheaper to buy uranium from Australia, which oddly mines a lot of uranium but does not use it for energy in their own country.
There's a lot of uranium in the ocean. More than we could ever use. Nuclear power may not be "renewable" like wind and sun but it is just as "sustainable". There is so much uranium on the planet that the sun would go red giant and boil away the oceans before we run out of uranium. Being able to filter it from the ocean means no one could claim a monopoly on mining it. Oh, and no one should run out of fresh water ever again either.
What's your source?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Seriously? Go to Wikipedia and search for "uranium". Since that seems too difficult for you here's a link and a quote.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
An additional 4.6 billion tonnes of uranium are estimated to be in sea water (Japanese scientists in the 1980s showed that extraction of uranium from sea water using ion exchangers was technically feasible).
And don't just reply with, "Wikipedia is not a valid source!" Follow the citations on the Wikipedia page and you'll find this:
http://www.jaea.go.jp/jaeri/en... [jaea.go.jp]
I'm sure that there are better sources out there but you can type into Google just as easily as I can.
Re: (Score:2)
Hows it feel to be bitten on the ass by your own bullshit?
This applies to the leftists who won't stop ranting that the most important and ultimate problem facing mankind is carbon. Suddenly, they are starting to realize that the only feasible way to get rid of fossil fuel usage is to replace it with nuclear. Their mirrors and pinwheels can never be more than part of the solution.
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
They've had some success but so far it's just cheaper to buy uranium from Australia, which oddly mines a lot of uranium but does not use it for energy in their own country.
I don't think it's especially odd. Nuclear energy is a bit of a pain in the arse for a variety of reasons. Australia has vast land area (so large natural resources) and few people, so there's no point in going for any even slightly difficult option.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, well, apparently the uranium leaches from rocks in the ocean.
Suggestion: go get the rocks. The stuff in the water is chicken feed.
