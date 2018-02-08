US Suicides Spiked 10 Percent After Robin Williams's Death, Study Finds (bbc.com) 77
dryriver shares a report from the BBC: U.S. suicide rates spiked in the months after Robin Williams killed himself in 2014, according to researchers. In the five months after the actor's death there were 10% more suicides than might be expected, or 1,841 extra cases, PLOS One journal reports. The potential risk of copycat incidents after celebrity cases is known to public health bodies. It cannot be known for certain if his death led to the spike but it appeared to be connected, the new study said. Experts say "irresponsible" media coverage of suicides can play a big part in copycat cases. At the time of his death, the Samaritans warned about a large number of news articles giving too much detail about the nature of his suicide, against media guidelines. Guidance from the World Health Organization, the Independent Press Standards Organization's editors' code of practice, the Ofcom broadcasting code and the BBC's editorial guidelines all advise against going into explicit detail about the methods used. However, researchers said there was "substantial evidence" that many media outlets had tended to deviate from these guidelines.
For the latest study, they looked at the monthly suicide rates from the U.S. government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between January 1999 and December 2015 to see if there had been a spike. They found there were 18,690 suicides between August and December 2014 compared with the 16,849 cases they would have expected. In the weeks after Williams's death, there was a "drastic" increase in references to suicide and death in news media reports, as well as more posts on an internet suicide forum researchers monitored, the study found. David Fink, one of the study's authors, from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, said research had previously shown that suicide rates increased following a high-profile celebrity suicide, but this was a first time such a study had been done within the era of the 24-hour news cycle. Lorna Fraser, from the Samaritans' media advisory service, said: "This study builds on a strong body of research evidence that shows that irresponsible or overly detailed depictions of suicide can have a devastating impact. In the case of celebrities, the potential for someone at risk to make an emotional connection and over-identify with them is greater, in some cases even to interpret their death as affirmation that they could take their own life."
Even a free and open society has taboos (Score:1)
There's no need to go into the specific physical details about a suicide. Some things are beneath the collective human dignity of society to pore over at length. It's unfortunate that we would even need to consider legislating something like that.
The challenge of interpreting signs (Score:5, Insightful)
By our understanding his close family was living and caring, they didn’t expect it. Only when looking back afterwards they realised that he had gradually become more serious.
We wondered it we could have prevented it. Linking back to the article, I feel it is important to indeed not overly detail a celebrity’s suicide and to stress the professional help and counseling that exists. Anything to lower the barrier to seeking out help is welcome.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:The challenge of interpreting signs (Score:5, Insightful)
We wondered it we could have prevented it. Linking back to the article, I feel it is important to indeed not overly detail a celebrity’s suicide and to stress the professional help and counseling that exists. Anything to lower the barrier to seeking out help is welcome.
Even if people want to get help, it can be prohibitively expensive. If you want to get more people help then you should be fighting for a national healthcare program.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
We wondered it we could have prevented it.
You? At that time? Probably not.
I once were in a spot like that. Contemplating suicide as a way out. People who call it an 'easy' way out doesn't know what they are talking about and to be frank, they are doing more harm than good.
We are looking for a way out, if it is an easy one or not doesn't matter.
I went so far as to decide on place and method.
Having all this planned gave me enough calm/strength/whatever to find another alternative that happened to work out.
In my case the knowledge that I was in contro
Re: (Score:2)
feel free to buck the system by offing yourself, rebel.
Re: Suicide is society's dirty little secret (Score:2)
So you want to kill yourself, but you won't do it because you're afraid the police will arrest you after?
That's a special kind of stupid.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
So you want to kill yourself, but you won't do it because you're afraid the police will arrest you after?
That's a special kind of stupid.
It's perfectly logical. They want to end it because their life is shit, and they're worried that if they get caught trying to end it, the police will make their life more shit. You're a special kind of asshole.
Re: (Score:2)
By the time the court case is done, that'll be worth US$0.00 between them.
Not sure how they intend to pay for the lawyers.
Re: (Score:2)
1 bitcoin is worth $8300 right now, and is still up 800% from one year ago.
snark fail.
Re: (Score:2)
People in the state of mind or enough pain, to want to kill themselves, should be allowed to do so - it's their life. Also given the state of over-population in some countries, suicide should even be encouraged and assisted. Don't act offended or point your finger at me - you are thinking it too.
No, we're not thinking of it because it will make no difference to the population trajectory. 16 million people died in world war 1 and shortly after over 50 million died in world war 2. Those numbers don't even register on the population curve [worldometers.info] There are only about 50,000 suicides per year. That's a rounding error on the scale of world population.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
People in the state of mind or enough pain, to want to kill themselves, should be allowed to do so - it's their life. Also given the state of over-population in some countries, suicide should even be encouraged and assisted. Don't act offended or point your finger at me - you are thinking it too.
Of course people should be allowed to, but that doesn't mean it's not a problem or we shouldn't try to stop it. Very often the desire and will to kill yourself is temporary. My brother climbed over the side of the bridge this summer and only at the last minute pulled himself back from the edge. And I think he's glad now he didn't jump. He's getting help now. It takes a special kind of heartless asshole to suggest suicide should be encouraged and assisted*.
*I'll make exceptions for assisted suicide of termin
Population levels and social media (Score:2, Interesting)
I would be curious to know if there is any correlation between an increase in population density and the number of suicides. Also interesting would be suicide rates pre and post social media days.
Thinking about it a knew / know a surprising number of people who have taken that road or attempted to take that road. Most "seemed" normal enough.
It is hard to imagine how people get to the state of overriding their self-preservation instincts.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It is hard to imagine how people get to the state of overriding their self-preservation instincts.
One of the effects of depression is that you start to think negatively about everything, and react negatively to everything. Even when good things happen, your brain automatically sees them in a negative light.
For example, if someone is kind to you, shows some concern, normally you might be happy about that. But when you have depression your mind looks for ways to feel bad about it... Maybe they don't really care, or maybe you feel frustration that you can't tell them how you really feel because it might up
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I get the reasoning. I understand on an intellectual level that depression is a sickness and in fact it is actually addictive to the person due to the chemicals produced by your body.
It is just hard, personally, to imagine that I could be in a situation where I would think that death was the favorable outcome. Maybe if I was terminally ill and could only look forward to extreme pain, but even then I doubt my mind would accept there as no hope of somehow pulling through.
Re: (Score:2)
I suppose the other aspect is that you get tired of feeling that way. It's the same with physical pain and illness... Yeah, in theory there might be some breakthrough, you might find a doctor who can help you or make a miracle recovery... But living with it day in, day out for a long time grinds you down.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
That's the "point" of depression. It's not addiction, it's a change in your core personality or state of mind. The basic concept of "things being better" is beyond your comprehension, utterly alien to you. You *know* that you have no future, you *know* that there's no point in anything, you *know* that things can never change because to contemplate otherwise is simply absurd.
And after enough of that, persistent suicidal desires can form and take root. It's the same as any other behavioural change or respons
Re: (Score:2)
Excellent point. Now, when you think about it, barring religious dogmatic opposition to suicide, most people are alright with suicide in certain scenarios, meaning euthanasia. I mean, if you think of someone in a terminal condition who's in terrible pain and is dying either way, it's hard to really say to this person that he/she must suffer til the end if they want to go and we have the means
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I think that throughout history, life were always mostly shitty for people, as most of them were used as slaves of some powerful man. Note how most societies try to prevent suicide no matter what, even in so called capitalism where a man owns his property, destroying your body is still outlawed. I suspect that this is because life inherently sucks. In the past, people who felt like that thought they were the exception and not the rule. Nowadays, with social media we finally understand that life are actually
Wow, way to guilt trip a ghost (Score:3)
And one known to have depression, too. You monsters.
Re: (Score:3)
The sheer weirdness of slashdot trolls never cease to amaze.
Robin Williams died by auto-erotic asphyxiation... (Score:1)
... and when his family and friends found his body, they made it look like a suicide.
So? (Score:2)
Sorry, that was messed up. (Score:2)
Wrong Conculstions (Score:1)
I've attempted suicide and failed at it. The more coverage suicide gets, the more people come out saying it's only for cowards. Only lazy people do it. The people are selfish. Etc... The perceived attacks against oneself are enough to drive you to suicide. Not only do you already have the poorest self image, everyone else is saying you're even worse. There's nothing lazy about being suicidal depressed. Sometimes you literal have no energy to do anything, Just tossing a meal in the microwave can fe
So it's the media's fault? (Score:1)
the media blasts school shootings, school shootings go up.
the media blasts suicides, suicides go up.
is everything their fault?
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm... let's see, what do we have on TV? Horror stories about war and strife, domestic and abroad, in the news. Various lowlifes yelling at each other in afternoon talkshows. "Celebrities" that have bigger boobs than brains, and whose only reason for their celebrity status is those built-in airbags and the airheads on top of them. Shows where we worship people for being able to pull off weird stunts or entertain us in some other way. And sitcoms that celebrate idiocy, a hedonistic lifestyle and unemployment
Re: (Score:2)
Society is slow to help problems that hurt men more and suicide seems a big one that hurts men significantly.
Men are disposable. So much so that even presidential candidates can get away with saying things like "Women are the primary victims of war. Women lose their husbands, their fathers, their sons in combat." - Hillary Clinton
This, of course, is called "patriarchy."
Men are nothing. Women are everything. All hail leftism.
it's time to grow up, folks (Score:2)
As children, we are taught to value certain "famous" people, such as athletes, actors, musicians, politicians, etc. As adults, many continue a fixation with "famous" people. At some point I decided none of these "famous" people had much of worth to add to society and many se